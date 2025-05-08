Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartmanvintagefurniturepublic domainillustrationAgréez, ma chaste Epouse, l'hommage du sentimentOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 792 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2360 x 3576 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA French Physician With His Retinue going to Visit His Patients by Michel Vincent Brandoinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11378046/image-dog-animal-faceFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse business people having meeting remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14925610/diverse-business-people-having-meeting-remixView licenseMan and woman discussing ways to ward off cholera by Charles Joseph Traviéshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11509577/man-and-woman-discussing-ways-ward-off-cholera-charles-joseph-traviesFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse business people having meeting remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14925622/diverse-business-people-having-meeting-remixView licenseDuo de seringues à baton mécanique entre deux époux dumarais by Achille Louis Martinethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376141/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBusinessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9554387/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVue principale de la cour des Paris, prise par derrièrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377011/vue-principale-cour-des-paris-prise-par-derriereFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView licenseUn oculiste breveté by Honoré Daumierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11378088/oculiste-brevete-honore-daumierFree Image from public domain licenseMen's haircut Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117747/mens-haircut-instagram-post-templateView licenseVoyage et conduite d'un moribond pour l'autre monde by Caroline Naudethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376247/voyage-conduite-dun-moribond-pour-lautre-monde-caroline-naudetFree Image from public domain licenseBusinessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9505238/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Two Happiest Men Alive: A Friend in need is a Friend indeed by William Heathhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375810/image-cartoon-face-bookFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licenseLe malade imaginaire by Honoré Daumierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11425381/malade-imaginaire-honore-daumierFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9531166/man-holding-gavel-editable-justice-scale-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLes hommes se prennent par la douceurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377274/les-hommes-prennent-par-douceurFree Image from public domain licenseMiss you Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12007187/miss-you-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseEt moi aussi, je la suis by Edmé Jean Pigalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376408/moi-aussi-suis-edme-jean-pigalFree Image from public domain licenseValentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage . Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9508922/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView licenseOui... Mais ce n'est pas pour le même côté! by Abel Faivrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11416244/oui-mais-nest-pas-pour-meme-cote-abel-faivreFree Image from public domain licenseBarber shop Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117750/barber-shop-instagram-post-templateView licenseLe Médecin Philantrope by Charles Émile Jacquehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11378146/medecin-philantrope-charles-emile-jacqueFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse business people having meeting remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14925588/diverse-business-people-having-meeting-remixView licenseVous avez une indigestion, Gastro intero 'evacuante! by Ch Nanteuilhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376257/vous-avez-une-indigestion-gastro-intero-evacuante-nanteuilFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9527258/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licenseFrench Generals retiring on account of their health: with Lepaux presiding in the Directorial Dispensary by James Gillrayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11414342/image-face-book-personFree Image from public domain licenseEnglish education, man holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566941/png-aesthetic-alert-alphabetView licenseBordeaux-Laffite (1836) by Honoré Daumierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10038859/bordeaux-laffite-1836-honore-daumierFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people working with a digital tablet in a meetinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14911135/business-people-working-with-digital-tablet-meetingView licenseTooth extraction by Denis Auguste Marie Raffethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377875/tooth-extraction-denis-auguste-marie-raffetFree Image from public domain licenseStartup meetinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14914870/startup-meetingView license665.- M. Victor Giraud by Chamhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377656/665-victor-giraud-chamFree Image from public domain licenseBusinessman in gray suit having meeting remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14938830/businessman-gray-suit-having-meeting-remixView licenseL'amateur d'huitres (1836) by Honoré Daumierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10038917/lamateur-dhuitres-1836-honore-daumierFree Image from public domain licenseHomemade pastries Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894206/homemade-pastries-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDésalteration, à la course, de MM Les Cochers by Gaudissarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375584/desalteration-course-les-cochers-gaudissartFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseNe vous melez, jamais des affairs d'autrui: Ce que l'on voit ici montre ce qu'il en cuit! by Louis Auguste Mathieu Legrandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377606/image-cartoon-face-bookFree Image from public domain license