Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagebackgroundanimalfacebookbirdmedicinepersonartA Long Way Through a Short Life: The Oracle of Harley StreetOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 784 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2144 x 3280 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarGreen tea label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777511/green-tea-label-templateView licenseLe Médecin militaire by Abel Faivrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11416368/medecin-militaire-abel-faivreFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563235/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait Van Een Cholera Praservative Vrauwhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11431663/portrait-van-een-cholera-praservative-vrauwFree Image from public domain licenseWallpaper Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13075595/wallpaper-instagram-post-templateView licenseBanners of Emblems as carried at the funeral of Lord Nelson in 1806. Coloured aquatint by W.M. Fellows, 1806.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13953296/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseWallpaper blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13075594/wallpaper-blog-banner-templateView license"Well, did you follow my advice and eat plenty of animal food?"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11428311/well-did-you-follow-advice-and-eat-plenty-animal-foodFree Image from public domain licenseMuseum poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14600326/museum-poster-templateView licenseQuackeryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11421975/quackeryFree Image from public domain licenseWallpaper Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13075592/wallpaper-facebook-story-templateView licenseA Military Salutation by P Robertshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376680/military-salutation-robertsFree Image from public domain licenseAviary poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14600331/aviary-poster-templateView licenseThe Bowlhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11339229/the-bowlFree Image from public domain licenseTropical cafe poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12739870/tropical-cafe-poster-templateView licensePreparing for the packing by Thomas Onwhynhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11369331/preparing-for-the-packing-thomas-onwhynFree Image from public domain licenseParrot anthropomorphic bird remix collage arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9123246/parrot-anthropomorphic-bird-remix-collage-artView licenseThe Cold Water Cure by George Cruikshankhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375254/the-cold-water-cure-george-cruikshankFree Image from public domain licenseParrot anthropomorphic bird remix collage arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081903/parrot-anthropomorphic-bird-remix-collage-artView licensePeople using Anios disinfectant to destroy microbes representing infectious diseases. Colour lithograph by G. de Trye…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13952576/image-cartoon-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseWallpaper poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12739516/wallpaper-poster-templateView licenseAnybody Ill? (I'm Doctor Quack): The Popular Humorous Songhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429427/anybody-ill-im-doctor-quack-the-popular-humorous-songFree Image from public domain licenseParrot anthropomorphic bird remix collage art, desktop wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9123284/parrot-anthropomorphic-bird-remix-collage-art-desktop-wallpaperView licenseInfants - Carehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11341328/infants-careFree Image from public domain licenseWoman and bird, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12532061/woman-and-bird-vintage-illustration-absinthe-robette-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWhich Side Will You Choose?: The Nation's Ward The Nation's Outcasthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11431834/which-side-will-you-choose-the-nations-ward-the-nations-outcastFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman iPhone wallpaper, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563184/png-adult-aesthetic-alphonse-muchaView licensePulsehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11340171/pulseFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding flower, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12533302/woman-holding-flower-vintage-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCholeraphoby by Robert Seymourhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11509590/choleraphoby-robert-seymourFree Image from public domain licenseWoman and bird, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574236/woman-and-bird-vintage-illustration-absinthe-robette-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCholera "Tramples the victors & the vanquished both." by Robert Seymourhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11509588/cholera-tramples-the-victors-the-vanquished-both-robert-seymourFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding flower, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12580595/woman-holding-flower-vintage-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAmong the men of death pneumonia ranks thirdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11369470/among-the-men-death-pneumonia-ranks-thirdFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538182/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA man wearing a 'german corn plaster', which has caused his leg to shrink. Coloured reproduction of an etching.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13982009/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Music, floral woman art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563806/png-accessory-adult-alphonse-muchaView licenseMumpshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11340223/mumpsFree Image from public domain licenseStop the violence, woman protesting remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11903350/stop-the-violence-woman-protesting-remix-editable-designView licenseDie Schwärzer und die Zollbeamtenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377220/die-schwarzer-und-die-zollbeamtenFree Image from public domain license