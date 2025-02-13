rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Doctors Cuchillo & Sangrado Prescribing for Britannia
Save
Edit Image
cartoonhandfacebookpersonartvintageblood
Give blood poster template, editable text and design
Give blood poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11943006/give-blood-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Britannia between Death and Doctor's: Death may decide, when Doctor's disagree by James Gillray
Britannia between Death and Doctor's: Death may decide, when Doctor's disagree by James Gillray
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375597/image-hand-face-bookFree Image from public domain license
Donate blood word, charity campaign remix, editable design
Donate blood word, charity campaign remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11947408/donate-blood-word-charity-campaign-remix-editable-designView license
Doctor Sangrado curing John Bull of Repletion: with the kind offices of young Clysterpipe & little Boney by James Gillray
Doctor Sangrado curing John Bull of Repletion: with the kind offices of young Clysterpipe & little Boney by James Gillray
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375637/image-cartoon-face-bookFree Image from public domain license
Gift of life poster template, editable text and design
Gift of life poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11942975/gift-life-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Actualités: -C'est fini... le pouls ne bat plus!
Actualités: -C'est fini... le pouls ne bat plus!
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429732/actualites-cest-fini-pouls-bat-plusFree Image from public domain license
Blood donor day Instagram post template, editable text
Blood donor day Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11949758/blood-donor-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Phlebotomising John Bull by Sharpshooter
Phlebotomising John Bull by Sharpshooter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376808/phlebotomising-john-bull-sharpshooterFree Image from public domain license
Donate blood word, charity campaign remix, editable design
Donate blood word, charity campaign remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11947204/donate-blood-word-charity-campaign-remix-editable-designView license
French Generals retiring on account of their health: with Lepaux presiding in the Directorial Dispensary by James Gillray
French Generals retiring on account of their health: with Lepaux presiding in the Directorial Dispensary by James Gillray
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11414342/image-face-book-personFree Image from public domain license
Donate blood word, charity campaign remix, editable design
Donate blood word, charity campaign remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948705/donate-blood-word-charity-campaign-remix-editable-designView license
Doctor Sangrado curing John Bull of Repletion: with the kind offices of young Clysterpipe & little Boney by James Gillray
Doctor Sangrado curing John Bull of Repletion: with the kind offices of young Clysterpipe & little Boney by James Gillray
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429739/image-cartoon-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Blood donation Instagram post template, editable text
Blood donation Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11967311/blood-donation-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
McLean's Monthly Sheet of Caricatures, No. 22 by Robert Seymour
McLean's Monthly Sheet of Caricatures, No. 22 by Robert Seymour
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376746/mcleans-monthly-sheet-caricatures-no-robert-seymourFree Image from public domain license
Donate blood word, charity campaign remix, editable design
Donate blood word, charity campaign remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948718/donate-blood-word-charity-campaign-remix-editable-designView license
John Bull in a State of Excitement by Robert Seymour
John Bull in a State of Excitement by Robert Seymour
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376810/john-bull-state-excitement-robert-seymourFree Image from public domain license
Donate blood word, charity campaign remix, editable design
Donate blood word, charity campaign remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11943525/donate-blood-word-charity-campaign-remix-editable-designView license
The Imposter, or Obstetric Dispute by George Cruikshank
The Imposter, or Obstetric Dispute by George Cruikshank
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375248/the-imposter-obstetric-dispute-george-cruikshankFree Image from public domain license
Donate blood word, charity campaign remix, editable design
Donate blood word, charity campaign remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948734/donate-blood-word-charity-campaign-remix-editable-designView license
Physicians in muslin
Physicians in muslin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11407326/physicians-muslinFree Image from public domain license
Be a hero Instagram post template, editable text
Be a hero Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956148/hero-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
State Quacks Or The Desperate Condition Of The Wither'd Sisters by William Heath
State Quacks Or The Desperate Condition Of The Wither'd Sisters by William Heath
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375812/image-background-lion-cartoonFree Image from public domain license
Blood donation Instagram post template, editable text
Blood donation Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11958036/blood-donation-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Army Nurse injects sodium sulfadiazine into tubing
Army Nurse injects sodium sulfadiazine into tubing
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11354404/army-nurse-injects-sodium-sulfadiazine-into-tubingFree Image from public domain license
Blood donation Instagram post template, editable text
Blood donation Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11967321/blood-donation-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The nursery, with Britannia resposing in peace by James Gillray
The nursery, with Britannia resposing in peace by James Gillray
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406896/the-nursery-with-britannia-resposing-peace-james-gillrayFree Image from public domain license
Donate blood word, charity campaign remix, editable design
Donate blood word, charity campaign remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948641/donate-blood-word-charity-campaign-remix-editable-designView license
Radical Quacks giving a New Constitution to John Bull.! by etcher George Cruikshank
Radical Quacks giving a New Constitution to John Bull.! by etcher George Cruikshank
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375206/image-cartoon-face-bookFree Image from public domain license
Donate blood word, charity campaign remix, editable design
Donate blood word, charity campaign remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11947411/donate-blood-word-charity-campaign-remix-editable-designView license
Système de Broussais
Système de Broussais
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377083/systeme-broussaisFree Image from public domain license
Be a hero Instagram post template, editable text
Be a hero Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11958099/hero-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Dissection
Dissection
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11341320/dissectionFree Image from public domain license
Blood donation Facebook story template
Blood donation Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14765909/blood-donation-facebook-story-templateView license
Souvenirs du congrès de la paix by Honoré Daumier
Souvenirs du congrès de la paix by Honoré Daumier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377489/souvenirs-congres-paix-honore-daumierFree Image from public domain license
Blood donation Facebook story template
Blood donation Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14765913/blood-donation-facebook-story-templateView license
Britannia between death and the doctor's by James Gillray
Britannia between death and the doctor's by James Gillray
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406883/britannia-between-death-and-the-doctors-james-gillrayFree Image from public domain license
Blood donation Instagram post template
Blood donation Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14735544/blood-donation-instagram-post-templateView license
Honi Soit Qui Mal y Pense by James Gillray
Honi Soit Qui Mal y Pense by James Gillray
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375659/honi-soit-qui-mal-pense-james-gillrayFree Image from public domain license
Blood donation Instagram post template, editable text
Blood donation Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11942801/blood-donation-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
John Bull & his new Doctor by Thomas Howell Jones
John Bull & his new Doctor by Thomas Howell Jones
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11414392/john-bull-his-new-doctor-thomas-howell-jonesFree Image from public domain license