Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacebookpeopleartbuildingmanvintagepublic domainDie Schwärzer und die ZollbeamtenOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 783 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3640 x 2376 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA group of doctors parade a dummy with a skeleton's head representing cholera: a group of people run screaming from it.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13971704/image-paper-cartoon-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseComic event blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13824548/comic-event-blog-banner-templateView licenseA patient suffering perpetual coldness surrounded by perplexed physicians attempting their cures. Coloured soft-ground…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13956206/image-cartoon-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916605/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseWie ein muthiger Mann der Cholera trotzthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377207/wie-ein-muthiger-mann-der-cholera-trotztFree Image from public domain license3D couple reading at library editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397251/couple-reading-library-editable-remixView licenseA disgruntled portly man standing next to a town water pump holding a ladle and rubbing his stomach as if in pain. Coloured…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13961827/image-cartoon-people-bookFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916618/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseMercury lies dying from cholera, surrounded by ministers; representing the sickly state of the French economy in the 1830s.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13957536/image-cartoon-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916610/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseCholera in Parishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11509602/cholera-parisFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916601/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseA man wearing a 'german corn plaster', which has caused his leg to shrink. Coloured reproduction of an etching.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13982009/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAn operator treating Ann Ford, a society lady, with "Perkins's tractors", for her venomous tongue. Coloured etching by C.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13961899/image-paper-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book png, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346730/little-boy-reading-book-png-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA veterinary surgeon and a blacksmith attacking dandies on velocipedes, in an attempt to preserve the use of horses as a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13978588/image-dog-horses-cartoonFree Image from public domain licenseAncient architecture blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467939/ancient-architecture-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseThe Protest by Félix Vallottonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9714927/the-protest-felix-vallottonFree Image from public domain licenseAncient architecture editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12587600/ancient-architecture-editable-poster-templateView licenseDer Praeservativ=Mann Gegen Die Cholerahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377210/der-praeservativmann-gegen-die-choleraFree Image from public domain license3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA woman extravagantly equipped to deal with the cholera epidemic of 1832; representing the abundance of dubious advice on…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13967229/image-dogs-paper-horseFree Image from public domain licenseBook club Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12382056/book-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA parade of wretched, smallpocked people walk away from a doctor who counts his money. Coloured etching, c. 1800.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13964256/image-dog-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseVintage teacher png, book education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781822/vintage-teacher-png-book-education-editable-remixView licenseKoch les bienfaiteurs de l'humanité: Chocolat Guérin-Boutronhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11428022/koch-les-bienfaiteurs-lhumanite-chocolat-guerin-boutronFree Image from public domain licenseVintage teacher, book education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789325/vintage-teacher-book-education-editable-remixView licenseMcLean's Monthly Sheet of Caricatures, No. 27 by Robert Seymourhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376750/mcleans-monthly-sheet-caricatures-no-robert-seymourFree Image from public domain licenseBook club Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14735633/book-club-instagram-story-templateView licenseBoney's Trial, Sentence, and Dying Speech (published 1815) by Thomas Rowlandsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10033223/boneys-trial-sentence-and-dying-speech-published-1815-thomas-rowlandsonFree Image from public domain licenseBlurred scene of crowded people are walking in rushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912569/blurred-scene-crowded-people-are-walking-rushView licenseLa peur du mal donne le mal de la peurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11509551/peur-mal-donne-mal-peurFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVisitors to the gardens of the Horticultural Society of London in Chiswick, among whom is a man who rushes off believing he…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13955901/image-cartoon-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseHappy World Book Day Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14735640/happy-world-book-day-instagram-story-templateView licenseA man being given a steam bath that is going drastically wrong. Wood engraving.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13978648/man-being-given-steam-bath-that-going-drastically-wrong-wood-engravingFree Image from public domain licenseInstrumental music blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13824614/instrumental-music-blog-banner-templateView licensePortrait Van Een Cholera Praservative Vrauwhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11431663/portrait-van-een-cholera-praservative-vrauwFree Image from public domain license