rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Die Schwärzer und die Zollbeamten
Save
Edit Image
facebookpeopleartbuildingmanvintagepublic domain
Little boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Little boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
A group of doctors parade a dummy with a skeleton's head representing cholera: a group of people run screaming from it.…
A group of doctors parade a dummy with a skeleton's head representing cholera: a group of people run screaming from it.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13971704/image-paper-cartoon-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Comic event blog banner template
Comic event blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13824548/comic-event-blog-banner-templateView license
A patient suffering perpetual coldness surrounded by perplexed physicians attempting their cures. Coloured soft-ground…
A patient suffering perpetual coldness surrounded by perplexed physicians attempting their cures. Coloured soft-ground…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13956206/image-cartoon-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Business people are joining hands together
Business people are joining hands together
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916605/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView license
Wie ein muthiger Mann der Cholera trotzt
Wie ein muthiger Mann der Cholera trotzt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377207/wie-ein-muthiger-mann-der-cholera-trotztFree Image from public domain license
3D couple reading at library editable remix
3D couple reading at library editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397251/couple-reading-library-editable-remixView license
A disgruntled portly man standing next to a town water pump holding a ladle and rubbing his stomach as if in pain. Coloured…
A disgruntled portly man standing next to a town water pump holding a ladle and rubbing his stomach as if in pain. Coloured…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13961827/image-cartoon-people-bookFree Image from public domain license
Business people are joining hands together
Business people are joining hands together
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916618/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView license
Mercury lies dying from cholera, surrounded by ministers; representing the sickly state of the French economy in the 1830s.…
Mercury lies dying from cholera, surrounded by ministers; representing the sickly state of the French economy in the 1830s.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13957536/image-cartoon-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Business people are joining hands together
Business people are joining hands together
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916610/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView license
Cholera in Paris
Cholera in Paris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11509602/cholera-parisFree Image from public domain license
Business people are joining hands together
Business people are joining hands together
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916601/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView license
A man wearing a 'german corn plaster', which has caused his leg to shrink. Coloured reproduction of an etching.
A man wearing a 'german corn plaster', which has caused his leg to shrink. Coloured reproduction of an etching.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13982009/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView license
An operator treating Ann Ford, a society lady, with "Perkins's tractors", for her venomous tongue. Coloured etching by C.…
An operator treating Ann Ford, a society lady, with "Perkins's tractors", for her venomous tongue. Coloured etching by C.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13961899/image-paper-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain license
Little boy reading book png, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Little boy reading book png, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346730/little-boy-reading-book-png-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
A veterinary surgeon and a blacksmith attacking dandies on velocipedes, in an attempt to preserve the use of horses as a…
A veterinary surgeon and a blacksmith attacking dandies on velocipedes, in an attempt to preserve the use of horses as a…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13978588/image-dog-horses-cartoonFree Image from public domain license
Ancient architecture blog banner template, editable text
Ancient architecture blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467939/ancient-architecture-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
The Protest by Félix Vallotton
The Protest by Félix Vallotton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9714927/the-protest-felix-vallottonFree Image from public domain license
Ancient architecture editable poster template
Ancient architecture editable poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12587600/ancient-architecture-editable-poster-templateView license
Der Praeservativ=Mann Gegen Die Cholera
Der Praeservativ=Mann Gegen Die Cholera
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377210/der-praeservativmann-gegen-die-choleraFree Image from public domain license
3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixel
3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView license
A woman extravagantly equipped to deal with the cholera epidemic of 1832; representing the abundance of dubious advice on…
A woman extravagantly equipped to deal with the cholera epidemic of 1832; representing the abundance of dubious advice on…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13967229/image-dogs-paper-horseFree Image from public domain license
Book club Instagram post template, editable text
Book club Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12382056/book-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
A parade of wretched, smallpocked people walk away from a doctor who counts his money. Coloured etching, c. 1800.
A parade of wretched, smallpocked people walk away from a doctor who counts his money. Coloured etching, c. 1800.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13964256/image-dog-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain license
Vintage teacher png, book education editable remix
Vintage teacher png, book education editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781822/vintage-teacher-png-book-education-editable-remixView license
Koch les bienfaiteurs de l'humanité: Chocolat Guérin-Boutron
Koch les bienfaiteurs de l'humanité: Chocolat Guérin-Boutron
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11428022/koch-les-bienfaiteurs-lhumanite-chocolat-guerin-boutronFree Image from public domain license
Vintage teacher, book education editable remix
Vintage teacher, book education editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789325/vintage-teacher-book-education-editable-remixView license
McLean's Monthly Sheet of Caricatures, No. 27 by Robert Seymour
McLean's Monthly Sheet of Caricatures, No. 27 by Robert Seymour
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376750/mcleans-monthly-sheet-caricatures-no-robert-seymourFree Image from public domain license
Book club Instagram story template
Book club Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14735633/book-club-instagram-story-templateView license
Boney's Trial, Sentence, and Dying Speech (published 1815) by Thomas Rowlandson
Boney's Trial, Sentence, and Dying Speech (published 1815) by Thomas Rowlandson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10033223/boneys-trial-sentence-and-dying-speech-published-1815-thomas-rowlandsonFree Image from public domain license
Blurred scene of crowded people are walking in rush
Blurred scene of crowded people are walking in rush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912569/blurred-scene-crowded-people-are-walking-rushView license
La peur du mal donne le mal de la peur
La peur du mal donne le mal de la peur
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11509551/peur-mal-donne-mal-peurFree Image from public domain license
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView license
Visitors to the gardens of the Horticultural Society of London in Chiswick, among whom is a man who rushes off believing he…
Visitors to the gardens of the Horticultural Society of London in Chiswick, among whom is a man who rushes off believing he…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13955901/image-cartoon-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Happy World Book Day Instagram story template
Happy World Book Day Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14735640/happy-world-book-day-instagram-story-templateView license
A man being given a steam bath that is going drastically wrong. Wood engraving.
A man being given a steam bath that is going drastically wrong. Wood engraving.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13978648/man-being-given-steam-bath-that-going-drastically-wrong-wood-engravingFree Image from public domain license
Instrumental music blog banner template
Instrumental music blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13824614/instrumental-music-blog-banner-templateView license
Portrait Van Een Cholera Praservative Vrauw
Portrait Van Een Cholera Praservative Vrauw
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11431663/portrait-van-een-cholera-praservative-vrauwFree Image from public domain license