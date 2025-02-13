Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagebackgroundhandtreefacepersonartbuildingsmanCure complette d'après la nouvelle médecineOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 784 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2352 x 3600 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarOld married couple remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12826548/old-married-couple-remixView licenseMan and woman discussing ways to ward off cholera by Charles Joseph Traviéshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11509577/man-and-woman-discussing-ways-ward-off-cholera-charles-joseph-traviesFree Image from public domain licenseEditable sweatshirt hoodie mockup street fashion designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12380701/editable-sweatshirt-hoodie-mockup-street-fashion-designView licenseLe Médecin de Chiens by Camille Fontallardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375526/medecin-chiens-camille-fontallardFree Image from public domain licenseMan biking in park illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12234082/man-biking-park-illustrationView licenseÇa va mal!! by Edmé Jean Pigalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376359/ca-mal-edme-jean-pigalFree Image from public domain licenseMen's orange knitted sweater mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14870289/mens-orange-knitted-sweater-mockup-editable-designView licenseOn ne saurait tirer de l'huile d'un murhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377322/saurait-tirer-lhuile-dun-murFree Image from public domain licenseHands presenting Earth, environment illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11925966/hands-presenting-earth-environment-illustration-editable-designView licenseActualités: Les nouveaux médecins de la Républiquehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429859/actualites-les-nouveaux-medecins-republiqueFree Image from public domain licenseEditable plus-size t-shirt mockup fashion designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12369565/editable-plus-size-t-shirt-mockup-fashion-designView license"The ear" by Carlo Pellegrinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11504184/the-ear-carlo-pellegriniFree Image from public domain licenseGlobal business people png, business collage on transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7696259/global-business-people-png-business-collage-transparent-backgroundView licenseBrighton by Sir Leslie Wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11504258/brighton-sir-leslie-wardFree Image from public domain licenseEditable t-shirt mockups, casual fashion designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10209901/editable-t-shirt-mockups-casual-fashion-designView licenseEh! bien, comment cela va-t-il aujourd'hui? by Joseph Guillaume Bourdethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375075/eh-bien-comment-cela-va-t-il-aujourdhui-joseph-guillaume-bourdetFree Image from public domain licenseFarmer's lifestyle, agriculture editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9360495/farmers-lifestyle-agriculture-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLe Médecin Philantrope by Charles Émile Jacquehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11378146/medecin-philantrope-charles-emile-jacqueFree Image from public domain licenseHome buying, DIY paper craft photo, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11981183/home-buying-diy-paper-craft-photo-editable-designView licensePalais De L'Elysée: Eh! bien, mon cher Emile, vous en voilà donc aussi coiffé!https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429918/image-cartoon-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseMen's hoodie mockup, editable product designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631668/mens-hoodie-mockup-editable-product-designView licenseActualiés by Honoré Daumierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375411/actualies-honore-daumierFree Image from public domain licenseGreen poster mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14819622/green-poster-mockup-editable-designView licenseExtraordinary Effects Of Morrisons Vegetable Pills!https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11428156/extraordinary-effects-morrisons-vegetable-pillsFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people shaking hands for an agreementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901443/business-people-shaking-hands-for-agreementView licenseLes philantropes du jour by Honoré Daumierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375354/les-philantropes-jour-honore-daumierFree Image from public domain licenseMen's fashion sale poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14395310/mens-fashion-sale-poster-templateView licenseThe Body Politic on the March of Intellect: To the Tune of Let us all be unhappy togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377081/image-hands-skull-faceFree Image from public domain licenseEditable man in living room, Japanese remixed designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790354/editable-man-living-room-japanese-remixed-designView licenseMcLean's Monthly Sheet of Caricatures No. 20 by Robert Seymourhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376794/mcleans-monthly-sheet-caricatures-no-robert-seymourFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people shaking hands for an agreementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901593/business-people-shaking-hands-for-agreementView licenseMcLean's Monthly Sheet of Caricatures, No. 24 by Robert Seymourhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376793/mcleans-monthly-sheet-caricatures-no-robert-seymourFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people shaking hands for an agreementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901734/business-people-shaking-hands-for-agreementView licenseSudden Breaking Up Of A Consultation: Weighty Arguments on both sides! When Doctors disagree, Who shall Decidehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429209/image-face-book-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people shaking hands for an agreementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901282/business-people-shaking-hands-for-agreementView licenseMcLean's Monthly Sheet of Caricatures, No. 27 by Robert Seymourhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376750/mcleans-monthly-sheet-caricatures-no-robert-seymourFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people shaking hands for an agreementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901275/business-people-shaking-hands-for-agreementView licenseLe Médecin de Théâtre by Charles Émile Jacquehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375967/medecin-theatre-charles-emile-jacqueFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people shaking hands for an agreementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901283/business-people-shaking-hands-for-agreementView licenseJe ne donne pas aux fainéans by Edmé Jean Pigalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376572/donne-pas-aux-faineans-edme-jean-pigalFree Image from public domain license