Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagecartoontreefacebookmedicinepeopleartmanThe three Virtues: Faith, Hope, CharityOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 837 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3375 x 2354 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarAI aided medicine Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537439/aided-medicine-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait eines Cholera Präservativ Manneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377218/portrait-eines-cholera-praservativ-mannesFree Image from public domain licenseHands presenting Earth, environment illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11925966/hands-presenting-earth-environment-illustration-editable-designView licenseFortifying Against the Cholera by Robert Seymourhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11509565/fortifying-against-the-cholera-robert-seymourFree Image from public domain licenseReading club Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202697/reading-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePhlebotomising John Bull by Sharpshooterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376808/phlebotomising-john-bull-sharpshooterFree Image from public domain licenseAccident insurance Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537426/accident-insurance-instagram-post-templateView licenseTwo statesmen drowning their cares... by John Collierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11345254/two-statesmen-drowning-their-cares-john-collierFree Image from public domain licenseKids reading book png, space education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11780935/kids-reading-book-png-space-education-editable-remixView licenseThe Two Happiest Men Alive: A Friend in need is a Friend indeed by William Heathhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375810/image-cartoon-face-bookFree Image from public domain licenseKids reading book, space education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11783346/kids-reading-book-space-education-editable-remixView licenseFrench Generals retiring on account of their health: with Lepaux presiding in the Directorial Dispensary by James Gillrayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11414342/image-face-book-personFree Image from public domain licenseVintage teacher png, book education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781822/vintage-teacher-png-book-education-editable-remixView licenseRadical by Pillboxhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11369016/radical-pillboxFree Image from public domain licenseVintage teacher, book education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789325/vintage-teacher-book-education-editable-remixView licenseThe Successful Fortune Hunter (1812) by Thomas Rowlandsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10033041/the-successful-fortune-hunter-1812-thomas-rowlandsonFree Image from public domain licenseAccident insurance poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12583031/accident-insurance-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBritannia between death and the doctor's by James Gillrayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406883/britannia-between-death-and-the-doctors-james-gillrayFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877850/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseBritannia between Death and Doctor's: Death may decide, when Doctor's disagree by James Gillrayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375597/image-hand-face-bookFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877751/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseThe Comforts of High Living by Thomas Rowlandsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376759/the-comforts-high-living-thomas-rowlandsonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10798185/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licensePope-Joan by Charles Williamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376902/pope-joan-charles-williamsFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793268/watercolor-young-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseLa Consultationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429905/consultationFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202259/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseLes paysans by Jules Barichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377451/les-paysans-jules-baricFree Image from public domain licenseKids reading book, space education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11783352/kids-reading-book-space-education-editable-remixView licenseMedical Dispatch or: Doctor Doubledose Killing Two Birds With One Stone by Thomas Rowlandsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377658/image-face-book-birdsFree Image from public domain licenseVintage teacher, book education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791404/vintage-teacher-book-education-editable-remixView licenseNon, Mesdames et Messieurs! ... Je suis chirurgien dentiste et peintre d'enseignes by Gustave Frisonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377548/image-cartoon-face-bookFree Image from public domain licenseVintage teacher, book education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781894/vintage-teacher-book-education-editable-remixView licenseDer Praeservativ=Mann Gegen Die Cholerahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377210/der-praeservativmann-gegen-die-choleraFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10200295/watercolor-girls-beach-editable-remix-designView licenseLa Ribotte by Gaudissarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375532/ribotte-gaudissartFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls at beach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10864859/watercolor-girls-beach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseRadical Quacks giving a New Constitution to John Bull.! by etcher George Cruikshankhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375206/image-cartoon-face-bookFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10865105/watercolor-girls-beach-editable-remix-designView licenseGuérissez, n'arrachez pas! by Louis Pierre Gabriel Bernard Morel Retzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377595/guerissez-narrachez-pas-louis-pierre-gabriel-bernard-morel-retzFree Image from public domain license