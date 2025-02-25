Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonmanvintagepublic domainillustrationclothingadultUn Maitre d'armes. Un Professeur de PhilosophieOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 989 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2776 x 2288 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarMan holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDe la philosophie, mon cher by Edmé Jean Pigalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376422/philosophie-mon-cher-edme-jean-pigalFree Image from public domain licenseBusinessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9505238/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLord Beaconsfield's Physician by Sir Leslie Wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11504235/lord-beaconsfields-physician-sir-leslie-wardFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licenseJe ne donne pas aux fainéans by Edmé Jean Pigalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376572/donne-pas-aux-faineans-edme-jean-pigalFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9531166/man-holding-gavel-editable-justice-scale-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTâchons de nous entendre by Edmé Jean Pigalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376502/tachons-nous-entendre-edme-jean-pigalFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license"Physiological Physic" by Carlo Pellegrinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11504176/physiological-physic-carlo-pellegriniFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9527258/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licenseActualités by Honoré Daumierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375347/actualites-honore-daumierFree Image from public domain licenseEnglish education, man holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9523207/png-aesthetic-alert-alphabetView licenseBrighton by Sir Leslie Wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11504258/brighton-sir-leslie-wardFree Image from public domain licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView license"The ear" by Carlo Pellegrinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11504184/the-ear-carlo-pellegriniFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9520623/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDes sang-sues; Messueurs, des sang-sues! by Edmé Jean Pigalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376361/des-sang-sues-messueurs-des-sang-sues-edme-jean-pigalFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book png, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346730/little-boy-reading-book-png-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFructus belli, Docteur! by Edmé Jean Pigalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376370/fructus-belli-docteur-edme-jean-pigalFree Image from public domain licenseVintage astronomer man, galaxy editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11789098/vintage-astronomer-man-galaxy-editable-remixView license"The ILkeston Division" by Sir Leslie Wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11504206/the-ilkeston-division-sir-leslie-wardFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537315/vintage-effectView licenseNous n'admettons que très peu de remèdes by Gustave Doréhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375456/nous-nadmettons-que-tres-peu-remedes-gustave-doreFree Image from public domain licenseFinancial investment businessman, business growth editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784003/financial-investment-businessman-business-growth-editable-remixView licenseJ'en sors. Moi j'y ventre! by Edmé Jean Pigalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376413/jen-sors-moi-jy-ventre-edme-jean-pigalFree Image from public domain licenseVintage marketer png, target & dart board editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781969/vintage-marketer-png-target-dart-board-editable-remixView licenseJ'ai ete bien maltraite by Achille Louis Martinethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376142/jai-ete-bien-maltraite-achille-louis-martinetFree Image from public domain licenseMiss you Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12007187/miss-you-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseMetropolitan Hospital, Welfare Island, New York City, N.Y: Mayor Strong and John Faure, Commissioner of Charities in 1896https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11328693/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseFinancial investment businessman, business growth editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11789080/financial-investment-businessman-business-growth-editable-remixView licenseOxford Physiology by Sir Leslie Wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11504291/oxford-physiology-sir-leslie-wardFree Image from public domain licenseCreative innovative man, light bulb editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791412/creative-innovative-man-light-bulb-editable-remixView licenseÇa ne vit plus que pour manger by Edmé Jean Pigalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376467/ca-vit-plus-que-pour-manger-edme-jean-pigalFree Image from public domain licenseVintage teacher png, book education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781822/vintage-teacher-png-book-education-editable-remixView licensele Gouteux le Danseurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376914/gouteux-danseurFree Image from public domain licenseCreative innovative man, light bulb editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9793531/creative-innovative-man-light-bulb-editable-remixView licenseL'Escamoteur by Charles Philiponhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376297/lescamoteur-charles-philiponFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9361931/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCure complette d'après la nouvelle médecinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377277/cure-complette-dapres-nouvelle-medecineFree Image from public domain license