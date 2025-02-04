Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartmanvintagefurnituredoctorbedroom"T'were Vain To Tell Thee All I Feel."Original public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 930 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2920 x 2264 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarMedical emergency blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451782/medical-emergency-blog-banner-templateView licenseL'Agrément d'une Consultation de Docteurs by Charles Émile Jacquehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11378140/lagrement-dune-consultation-docteurs-charles-emile-jacqueFree Image from public domain licenseMedical clinic blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451997/medical-clinic-blog-banner-templateView licenseA Consultation of Doctors on the case of Sr. Toby Bumper!! by George Moutard Woodwardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11378301/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSenior rehab center blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14746829/senior-rehab-center-blog-banner-templateView licenseA Going! A Going!!! by Richard Newtonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376246/going-going-richard-newtonFree Image from public domain licenseHealth center blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451992/health-center-blog-banner-templateView licenseLes Hydropathes: Premier Traitment.- Libation, Absorbtion et... Indigestion! by Charles Émile Jacquehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375908/image-background-hand-faceFree Image from public domain license3D Vincent Van Gogh's Bedroom in Arles editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458650/vincent-van-goghs-bedroom-arles-editable-remixView licenseTherapeutics - Caricatureshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11338448/therapeutics-caricaturesFree Image from public domain licenseMedical Canter blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451789/medical-canter-blog-banner-templateView licenseDinners and dininghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11338905/dinners-and-diningFree Image from public domain licenseYour health matters Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12459599/your-health-matters-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMieux Sensiblehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11430020/mieux-sensibleFree Image from public domain licenseSenior medical care blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14746832/senior-medical-care-blog-banner-templateView licenseTableau de Paris: La Medecine dans le Hopitalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377160/tableau-paris-medecine-dans-hopitalFree Image from public domain licenseHealth check-up Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11952500/health-check-up-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLe Jour des Consultations de Bienfaisance by Charles Émile Jacquehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11416439/jour-des-consultations-bienfaisance-charles-emile-jacqueFree Image from public domain licenseSenior health Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12459038/senior-health-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePhysicians - charicatureshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11339060/physicians-charicaturesFree Image from public domain licenseElderly healthcare Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12459212/elderly-healthcare-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensethis goes badly by Edmé Jean Pigalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376369/this-goes-badly-edme-jean-pigalFree Image from public domain licenseHealth check up poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121870/health-check-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseLe Médecin et le Malade: òu le Gastronome égoïste et le Gourmand à la diètehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11378291/image-face-medicine-personFree Image from public domain licenseHealth checkup packages Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12479341/health-checkup-packages-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseL'Homéopathe by Gustave Doréhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375424/lhomeopathe-gustave-doreFree Image from public domain licenseHealth care clinic Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12460201/health-care-clinic-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseUn oculiste breveté by Honoré Daumierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11378088/oculiste-brevete-honore-daumierFree Image from public domain licenseHappy family reading book together remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927639/happy-family-reading-book-together-remixView licenseVous avez une indigestion, Gastro intero 'evacuante! by Ch Nanteuilhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376257/vous-avez-une-indigestion-gastro-intero-evacuante-nanteuilFree Image from public domain licenseOnline doctor Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397398/online-doctor-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAbernathey's Patent Remedy: or how to stop an unrulye tonguehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377170/abernatheys-patent-remedy-how-stop-unrulye-tongueFree Image from public domain licenseMen's pajamas mockup, editable product designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14437500/mens-pajamas-mockup-editable-product-designView licenseA Visit To The Doctor by Thomas Rowlandsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11378203/visit-the-doctor-thomas-rowlandsonFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse business people having meeting remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14925610/diverse-business-people-having-meeting-remixView licenseJerry "Beat to a stand still", Dr. Please 'Em's prescription,... by Robert Cruikshankhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11374888/image-face-book-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse business people having meeting remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14925622/diverse-business-people-having-meeting-remixView licenseElle. -Le médecin est un peu comme un confesseur?: Le Docteur. -...Alors vous lui faites voir tout ça? by Abel Faivrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11416374/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHealth check up blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121864/health-check-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseLe Docteur Empailleur by Charles Émile Jacquehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11378151/docteur-empailleur-charles-emile-jacqueFree Image from public domain license