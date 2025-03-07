Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagecartoonhorsefacebookpersonartmanvintageThe Whitworth D--ROriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 761 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3432 x 2176 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable paper texture collage backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517123/editable-paper-texture-collage-backgroundView licenseDoctor Sangrado curing John Bull of Repletion: with the kind offices of young Clysterpipe & little Boney by James Gillrayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429739/image-cartoon-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseEditable paper texture desktop wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517124/editable-paper-texture-desktop-wallpaperView licenseVisiting the Sick by James Gillrayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375663/visiting-the-sick-james-gillrayFree Image from public domain licenseHorse lovers Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11761062/horse-lovers-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe doctors in labour; or a new whim wham from Guildfordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511449/the-doctors-labour-new-whim-wham-from-guildfordFree Image from public domain licenseHorse club Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9623089/horse-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDoctor Sangrado curing John Bull of Repletion: with the kind offices of young Clysterpipe & little Boney by James Gillrayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375637/image-cartoon-face-bookFree Image from public domain licenseVintage teacher png, book education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781822/vintage-teacher-png-book-education-editable-remixView licenseHoni Soit Qui Mal y Pense by James Gillrayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375659/honi-soit-qui-mal-pense-james-gillrayFree Image from public domain licenseVintage teacher, book education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789325/vintage-teacher-book-education-editable-remixView licenseThe Surgeons Petition, or the: Barbers Triumphanthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11428217/the-surgeons-petition-the-barbers-triumphantFree Image from public domain licenseNapoleon on a horse background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8795258/napoleon-horse-background-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCharles Henri, Comte d'Estaing (c. 1780) by P Frieselhemhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10023986/charles-henri-comte-destaing-c-1780-frieselhemFree Image from public domain licenseShow jumping poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14429242/show-jumping-poster-templateView licenseBritish Liberty exemplified in the case of Major Scot: who altho' at the point of death was dragged from his bed, by the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429319/image-cartoon-face-bookFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14429264/horse-riding-poster-templateView licenseTwo statesmen drowning their cares... by John Collierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11345254/two-statesmen-drowning-their-cares-john-collierFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428692/horse-riding-poster-templateView licenseThe thunderer ; Margaret's ghost by James Gillrayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406783/the-thunderer-margarets-ghost-james-gillrayFree Image from public domain licenseShow jumping poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428658/show-jumping-poster-templateView licenseFriends By The Earshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11374023/friends-the-earsFree Image from public domain licenseFarmer's lifestyle, agriculture editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9391018/farmers-lifestyle-agriculture-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licensePhlebotomising John Bull by Sharpshooterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376808/phlebotomising-john-bull-sharpshooterFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding school poster template, editable Art Nouveau design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8630971/png-aesthetic-arch-frame-art-nouveauView licenseJohn Bull & his new Doctor by Thomas Howell Joneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11414392/john-bull-his-new-doctor-thomas-howell-jonesFree Image from public domain licenseHorse championship ephemera sticker, customizable design elementshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8064865/horse-championship-ephemera-sticker-customizable-design-elementsView licenseThe Times (probably 1783) by Thomas Rowlandsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10040170/the-times-probably-1783-thomas-rowlandsonFree Image from public domain licenseFarmer's lifestyle, agriculture editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9391345/farmers-lifestyle-agriculture-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWhen Nobody is Present (1825-1870) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125712/when-nobody-present-1825-1870-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseHorse championship ephemera remix background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7823426/horse-championship-ephemera-remix-background-editable-designView licenseJohn Bull in a State of Excitement by Robert Seymourhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376810/john-bull-state-excitement-robert-seymourFree Image from public domain licenseVintage teacher, book education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781894/vintage-teacher-book-education-editable-remixView licenseRadical Quacks giving a New Constitution to John Bull.! by etcher George Cruikshankhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375206/image-cartoon-face-bookFree Image from public domain licenseVintage teacher, book education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791404/vintage-teacher-book-education-editable-remixView licensePope-Joan by Charles Williamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376902/pope-joan-charles-williamsFree Image from public domain licenseMurder mystery book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14333600/murder-mystery-book-cover-templateView licenseHere Simon cries for Phillida by John Collierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11345296/here-simon-cries-for-phillida-john-collierFree Image from public domain licenseFarmer's lifestyle, agriculture editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9391115/farmers-lifestyle-agriculture-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA surgeon at Whitworth in County Durham letting blood from Thomas Thurlow, Bishop of Durham, but leaving his patient in…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13980601/image-horse-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain license