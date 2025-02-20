Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartmanvintageeyepublic domainillustrationMan with a looking glassOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 805 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2072 x 3088 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseJ. Jacksonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11483153/jacksonFree Image from public domain licenseMen's face wash Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13118468/mens-face-wash-instagram-post-templateView licenseProfessor Dr. E. v. Leydenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11486106/professor-dr-leydenFree Image from public domain licenseMan shaving beard, lifestyle collage remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8321721/man-shaving-beard-lifestyle-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseJohn Redman Coxe, M.Dhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11387434/john-redman-coxe-mdFree Image from public domain licenseEditable men's beauty routine, lifestyle collage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8307463/editable-mens-beauty-routine-lifestyle-collage-remixView licenseEdwin A. Atleehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11474373/edwin-atleeFree Image from public domain licenseMen's skincare lifestyle collage remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8307402/mens-skincare-lifestyle-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseAndrew Duncan by John Kayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11393056/andrew-duncan-john-kayFree Image from public domain licenseCollage element remix, man shaving sticker, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8321751/collage-element-remix-man-shaving-sticker-editable-designView licenseJohn Swinburnehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11499685/john-swinburneFree Image from public domain licenseMan shaving beard sticker, editable lifestyle collage element remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8398435/man-shaving-beard-sticker-editable-lifestyle-collage-element-remixView licenseGeorgius Heuermannus: Medic: Et Philosophiae Doctorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11482300/georgius-heuermannus-medic-philosophiae-doctorFree Image from public domain licenseDaydreamer poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667467/daydreamer-poster-templateView licenseDavid Brewsterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11506944/david-brewsterFree Image from public domain licenseMen's grooming routine, creative collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8841429/mens-grooming-routine-creative-collage-editable-designView licenseMr. Benjamin Bell, Surgeon by John Kayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11502650/mr-benjamin-bell-surgeon-john-kayFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView licenseJohn Morganhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11487927/john-morganFree Image from public domain licenseMakeup look poster template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650636/makeup-look-poster-template-editable-textView licenseAquilla Smithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11499339/aquilla-smithFree Image from public domain licenseBusinessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9554387/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseW.P. Burchell, Esqhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11507430/wp-burchell-esqFree Image from public domain licenseMan wearing smart glasses, creative gaming editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10231470/man-wearing-smart-glasses-creative-gaming-editable-remixView licenseThomas McKeanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11487060/thomas-mckeanFree Image from public domain licenseArt quote Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18274289/art-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseChristian Wilhelm Hufelandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11482837/christian-wilhelm-hufelandFree Image from public domain licenseMen's beauty Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13118440/mens-beauty-instagram-post-templateView licenseJulius Preusshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11491685/julius-preussFree Image from public domain licenseFamily timehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14914172/family-timeView licenseAugust Weismannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11502014/august-weismannFree Image from public domain licenseMan with binoculars illustration, live to wander text, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241789/man-with-binoculars-illustration-live-wander-text-editable-designView licenseWilliam Palmerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11490192/william-palmerFree Image from public domain licenseFamily timehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14913344/family-timeView licenseP. Curie, M.D.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11388090/curie-mdFree Image from public domain licenseFamily timehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14913550/family-timeView licenseJ.B.S. Jacksonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11483155/jbs-jacksonFree Image from public domain licenseBusinessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9505238/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseOskar Israelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11483208/oskar-israelFree Image from public domain license