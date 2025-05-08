Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacebookspersonartmanvintagefurniturepublic domainCuriosityOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 858 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2328 x 3256 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license"Well, did you follow my advice and eat plenty of animal food?"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11428311/well-did-you-follow-advice-and-eat-plenty-animal-foodFree Image from public domain licenseHappy familyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901453/happy-familyView licenseVous voulez faire de l'homéopathie, jeune homme? by Gustave Doréhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375460/vous-voulez-faire-lhomeopathie-jeune-homme-gustave-doreFree Image from public domain licenseWeekly reading Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444909/weekly-reading-instagram-post-templateView licenseBless Me What a Bump!!! by George Cruikshankhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375123/bless-what-bump-george-cruikshankFree Image from public domain licenseReading & book quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815771/reading-book-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseJohn Simonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11498801/john-simonFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916605/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseAlexander Tweedie by Ernest Edwardshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11477256/alexander-tweedie-ernest-edwardsFree Image from public domain licenseWorld Book Day blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14735393/world-book-day-blog-banner-templateView licenseThomas Herbert Barker by Ernest Edwardshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11477261/thomas-herbert-barker-ernest-edwardsFree Image from public domain licenseBook club Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444947/book-club-instagram-post-templateView licenseThomas Nunneley by Ernest Edwardshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11477491/thomas-nunneley-ernest-edwardsFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916618/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licensePhysicians - charicatureshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11339060/physicians-charicaturesFree Image from public domain licenseSecret book club blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14735389/secret-book-club-blog-banner-templateView licenseSir Andrew Clark, M.D.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11505505/sir-andrew-clark-mdFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse business people having meeting remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14925610/diverse-business-people-having-meeting-remixView licenseErnst H. Weberhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11475023/ernst-weberFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916610/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseThomas Hawkes Tanner by Ernest Edwardshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11477417/thomas-hawkes-tanner-ernest-edwardsFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse business people having meeting remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14925622/diverse-business-people-having-meeting-remixView licenseWilliam Daniel Moore by Ernest Edwardshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11477420/william-daniel-moore-ernest-edwardsFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916601/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseFrans Cornelius Donders by Ernest Edwardshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11477291/frans-cornelius-donders-ernest-edwardsFree Image from public domain licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseJames Copland by Ernest Edwardshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11477309/james-copland-ernest-edwardsFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book png, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346730/little-boy-reading-book-png-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAmédée Dechambrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11323245/amedee-dechambreFree Image from public domain licenseWorld book day blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14735994/world-book-day-blog-banner-templateView licenseErnst Gurlthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11481091/ernst-gurltFree Image from public domain licenseBook club Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639894/book-club-instagram-post-templateView licenseDoctor. "See strange figures, curious fancies, hey?..."https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11338345/doctor-see-strange-figures-curious-fancies-heyFree Image from public domain licenseVintage teacher png, book education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781822/vintage-teacher-png-book-education-editable-remixView licenseThomas Watson by Ernest Edwardshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11368861/thomas-watson-ernest-edwardsFree Image from public domain licenseVintage teacher, book education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789325/vintage-teacher-book-education-editable-remixView licenseSir James Clark by Ernest Edwardshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11477379/sir-james-clark-ernest-edwardsFree Image from public domain licenseBook club Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14735633/book-club-instagram-story-templateView licenseAfter the "Slap Up" Party of Last Night! (1825-1870) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125685/after-the-slap-up-party-last-night-1825-1870-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license