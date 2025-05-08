Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepeopleartmanvintagefurniturepublic domainillustrationConsultationOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 885 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2356 x 1738 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseNach Baden!https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11431661/nach-badenFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse business people having meeting remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14925610/diverse-business-people-having-meeting-remixView licenseGrandpa's Torments by J T Wilsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376912/grandpas-torments-wilsonFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse business people having meeting remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14925622/diverse-business-people-having-meeting-remixView licenseLa Consultation by Achille Louis Martinethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11378143/consultation-achille-louis-martinetFree Image from public domain licenseBusinessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9554387/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe foot bath by Thomas Onwhynhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11369346/the-foot-bath-thomas-onwhynFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView licenseUne consultation mis à profit by Frédéric Bouchothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375066/une-consultation-mis-profit-frederic-bouchotFree Image from public domain licenseMen's haircut Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117747/mens-haircut-instagram-post-templateView licenseLe chirurgien de villagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373614/chirurgien-villageFree Image from public domain licenseBusinessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9505238/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLe Malade Imaginairehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11374852/malade-imaginaireFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licenseThe New Order of St. Katherine for Nurses: A Sketch in the Bouverie Ward, Westminster Hospitalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11469890/image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9531166/man-holding-gavel-editable-justice-scale-remixed-rawpixelView licenseL'indigestion by Charles Aubryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11426584/lindigestion-charles-aubryFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse business people having meeting remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14925588/diverse-business-people-having-meeting-remixView licenseLa chambre de Cornélius Herz à Bournemouth by Eug (Eugene) Detehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406943/chambre-cornelius-herz-bournemouth-eug-eugene-deteFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people working with a digital tablet in a meetinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14911135/business-people-working-with-digital-tablet-meetingView licenseThe new Order of St. Katherine for Nurses by H Woodshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406907/the-new-order-st-katherine-for-nurses-woodsFree Image from public domain licenseValentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage . Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9508922/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView licenseLa Consultation. Die Consultation by Edouard( Henri) Girardethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11374626/consultation-die-consultation-edouard-henri-girardetFree Image from public domain licenseEnglish education, man holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566941/png-aesthetic-alert-alphabetView licenseLa petite vérolehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11426406/petite-veroleFree Image from public domain licenseMiss you Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12007187/miss-you-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseCe Qu'on Dit Et Ce Qu'on Pensehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377425/quon-dit-quon-penseFree Image from public domain licenseStartup meetinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14914870/startup-meetingView licenseLes vapeurs by A Colinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11426498/les-vapeurs-colinFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9527258/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licenseGouthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11409439/goutFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916714/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseHome health carehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11357972/home-health-careFree Image from public domain licenseBarber shop Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117750/barber-shop-instagram-post-templateView licenseBeim Zahnarst by Edouard John E Ravelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11374329/beim-zahnarst-edouard-john-ravelFree Image from public domain licenseBusinessman in gray suit having meeting remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14938830/businessman-gray-suit-having-meeting-remixView licenseFrankenstein's Creating Peers by Robert Seymourhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376754/frankensteins-creating-peers-robert-seymourFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916735/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseA visit to the doctorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11409833/visit-the-doctorFree Image from public domain license