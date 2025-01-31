Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagecartoonfacebookpeopleartmanvintagedoctorsThe Corn Doctors!: A Fair SubjectOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 878 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3216 x 2352 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarYour health matters Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12459599/your-health-matters-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMr. Jobard savoure avec délice son sixième pain Viennoise: Mais au bout de vingt minutes Mr. Jobard goufle et se sent…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376194/image-cartoon-book-personFree Image from public domain licenseMental health psychiatrist poster template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8853598/mental-health-psychiatrist-poster-template-customizable-designView licenseL'indigestion by Charles Aubryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11426584/lindigestion-charles-aubryFree Image from public domain licenseMental health psychiatrist flyer template, editable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8853554/mental-health-psychiatrist-flyer-template-editable-advertisementView licenseThe Invalid Lodger or: How To Follow A Prescriptionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11428211/the-invalid-lodger-or-how-follow-prescriptionFree Image from public domain licenseMental health psychiatrist Twitter ad template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8854419/mental-health-psychiatrist-twitter-template-editable-textView licenseView from the Galleries of the St. Louis Convention Hall in an Interval... (1888) by Paul E Harneyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9785146/image-person-man-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMental health psychiatrist email header template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8854346/mental-health-psychiatrist-email-header-template-editable-text-designView licenseBrother Jonathan Lamehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429303/brother-jonathan-lameFree Image from public domain licenseVintage teacher png, book education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781822/vintage-teacher-png-book-education-editable-remixView licenseSea-sicknesshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377432/sea-sicknessFree Image from public domain licenseVintage teacher, book education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789325/vintage-teacher-book-education-editable-remixView licenseWoman bringing food to a man in bed by Charles Joseph Traviéshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376839/woman-bringing-food-man-bed-charles-joseph-traviesFree Image from public domain licenseAnnual physical exam Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062690/annual-physical-exam-facebook-post-templateView licensePhysicians - charicatureshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11339060/physicians-charicaturesFree Image from public domain licenseYour health matters Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13134336/your-health-matters-instagram-post-templateView licenseLe mal de dent by Charles Aubryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11426410/mal-dent-charles-aubryFree Image from public domain licenseAsk your doctor Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467507/ask-your-doctor-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseC'est pourtant bien fâcheux pour des jeunes-gens comme nous, d'en être déjà réduits à nous servir de ces petit…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377497/image-hand-face-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseHealth checkup packages Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12479341/health-checkup-packages-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFour girls!: how did it happen?https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511537/four-girls-how-did-happenFree Image from public domain licenseVintage teacher, book education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781894/vintage-teacher-book-education-editable-remixView licenseMiseries Of Human Life by Thomas Rowlandsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11378199/miseries-human-life-thomas-rowlandsonFree Image from public domain licenseHealth check up poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121870/health-check-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseCholeraphoby by Robert Seymourhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11509590/choleraphoby-robert-seymourFree Image from public domain licenseVintage teacher, book education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791404/vintage-teacher-book-education-editable-remixView licenseLes cors aux pieds by Edmé Jean Pigalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11426594/les-cors-aux-pieds-edme-jean-pigalFree Image from public domain licenseHiring doctors & nurses Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050149/hiring-doctors-nurses-instagram-post-templateView licenseLe Jour des Consultations de Bienfaisance by Charles Émile Jacquehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11416439/jour-des-consultations-bienfaisance-charles-emile-jacqueFree Image from public domain licenseHealthcare center Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467560/healthcare-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLa petite vérolehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11426406/petite-veroleFree Image from public domain licenseDoctor Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11519601/doctor-instagram-post-templateView licenseIn-Door Skating at the St. Nicholas Rink (1901)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775269/in-door-skating-the-st-nicholas-rink-1901Free Image from public domain licenseEditable paper texture collage backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517123/editable-paper-texture-collage-backgroundView licenseDoctor Pizzaro administering to his patients!https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406793/doctor-pizzaro-administering-his-patientsFree Image from public domain licenseMedical care, doctor illustration, healthcare 3D remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9244783/medical-care-doctor-illustration-healthcare-remixView licenseLes Hydropathes: Premier Traitment.- Libation, Absorbtion et... Indigestion! by Charles Émile Jacquehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375908/image-background-hand-faceFree Image from public domain licenseVintage teacher, book education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791396/vintage-teacher-book-education-editable-remixView licenseFire Works on the Night of the Fourth of July (published 1868) by American 19th Century and Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10046644/image-fire-face-peopleFree Image from public domain license