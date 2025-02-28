Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagecartoonhandfacebookpeopleartmanvintageA pair of Wirtembergs: or the little Wiltshire dentist easing Faro's little daughter of the tooth-ache by Isaac CruikshankOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 765 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2320 x 3640 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA French Dentist Shewing a Specimen of his Artificial Teeth and False Palates (published 1811) by Thomas Rowlandsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10032842/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9361923/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLe Dentiste Embulant by Pierre Alexandre Willehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377921/dentiste-embulant-pierre-alexandre-willeFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book, note paper, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9362010/png-aesthetic-apple-blueView licenseEasing the Tooth-ach by James Gillrayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377541/easing-the-tooth-ach-james-gillrayFree Image from public domain licenseKids reading book png, space education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11780935/kids-reading-book-png-space-education-editable-remixView licenseLe dentiste. Der Zahnarzt by F C Wentzelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377922/dentiste-der-zahnarzt-wentzelFree Image from public domain licenseVintage teacher png, book education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781822/vintage-teacher-png-book-education-editable-remixView licenseVie du Célébrissime et Dentistissime Georges Fattet by Chamhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377663/vie-celebrissime-dentistissime-georges-fattet-chamFree Image from public domain licenseVintage teacher, book education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789325/vintage-teacher-book-education-editable-remixView licenseHere English beef and pudding lolls at ease by John Collierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11345312/here-english-beef-and-pudding-lolls-ease-john-collierFree Image from public domain licenseKids reading book, space education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11783352/kids-reading-book-space-education-editable-remixView licenseVie du Célébrissime et Dentistissime Georges Fattet by Chamhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377655/vie-celebrissime-dentistissime-georges-fattet-chamFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book, note paper, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9361979/png-aesthetic-apple-blueView licenseThe Peripatetic Dentisthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11337832/the-peripatetic-dentistFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book png, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346730/little-boy-reading-book-png-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseViscount Hampden (c. 1780) by Thomas Gainsboroughhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9795137/viscount-hampden-c-1780-thomas-gainsboroughFree Image from public domain licenseVintage teacher, book education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781894/vintage-teacher-book-education-editable-remixView licenseLe Cas Du Dentiste Charle Athan by H Hennaulthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375814/cas-dentiste-charle-athan-hennaultFree Image from public domain licenseVintage teacher, book education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791404/vintage-teacher-book-education-editable-remixView licenseGuérissez, n'arrachez pas! by Louis Pierre Gabriel Bernard Morel Retzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377595/guerissez-narrachez-pas-louis-pierre-gabriel-bernard-morel-retzFree Image from public domain licenseSci-fi book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14219067/sci-fi-book-cover-templateView licenseAmerican Dentisthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377977/american-dentistFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9361944/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseNon, Mesdames et Messieurs! ... Je suis chirurgien dentiste et peintre d'enseignes by Gustave Frisonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377548/image-cartoon-face-bookFree Image from public domain licenseEditable paper texture collage backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517123/editable-paper-texture-collage-backgroundView licenseA nervous elderly lady in a dental surgery clutching her bag and looking suspiciously at the dentist. Pen drawing by S. Wood.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13997346/image-cartoon-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseBook club Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639894/book-club-instagram-post-templateView licenseA qui le tour? by Louis Pierre Gabriel Bernard Morel Retzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377610/qui-tour-louis-pierre-gabriel-bernard-morel-retzFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916605/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseL'Extirpateur de Molaires by Charles Émile Jacquehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377591/lextirpateur-molaires-charles-emile-jacqueFree Image from public domain licenseVintage teacher, book education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791396/vintage-teacher-book-education-editable-remixView licenseOr con la voce by Jacopo Leonardishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11413823/con-voce-jacopo-leonardisFree Image from public domain licenseVintage businessman logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11779305/vintage-businessman-logo-template-editable-designView licenseAchilles Among the Daughters of Lycomedes (18th century) by Venetianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151588/achilles-among-the-daughters-lycomedes-18th-century-venetianFree Image from public domain licenseVintage businessman logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11783981/vintage-businessman-logo-template-editable-designView licenseSelf-Portrait by Lié Louis Périnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9680477/self-portrait-lie-louis-perinFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916618/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseA short dentist (standing on a stool) extracting a tooth from an extremely tall lady who in her agony kicks over his work…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13953678/image-dogs-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain license