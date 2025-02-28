rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
A pair of Wirtembergs: or the little Wiltshire dentist easing Faro's little daughter of the tooth-ache by Isaac Cruikshank
Save
Edit Image
cartoonhandfacebookpeopleartmanvintage
Little boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Little boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
A French Dentist Shewing a Specimen of his Artificial Teeth and False Palates (published 1811) by Thomas Rowlandson
A French Dentist Shewing a Specimen of his Artificial Teeth and False Palates (published 1811) by Thomas Rowlandson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10032842/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Little boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Little boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9361923/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Le Dentiste Embulant by Pierre Alexandre Wille
Le Dentiste Embulant by Pierre Alexandre Wille
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377921/dentiste-embulant-pierre-alexandre-willeFree Image from public domain license
Little boy reading book, note paper, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Little boy reading book, note paper, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9362010/png-aesthetic-apple-blueView license
Easing the Tooth-ach by James Gillray
Easing the Tooth-ach by James Gillray
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377541/easing-the-tooth-ach-james-gillrayFree Image from public domain license
Kids reading book png, space education editable remix
Kids reading book png, space education editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11780935/kids-reading-book-png-space-education-editable-remixView license
Le dentiste. Der Zahnarzt by F C Wentzel
Le dentiste. Der Zahnarzt by F C Wentzel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377922/dentiste-der-zahnarzt-wentzelFree Image from public domain license
Vintage teacher png, book education editable remix
Vintage teacher png, book education editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781822/vintage-teacher-png-book-education-editable-remixView license
Vie du Célébrissime et Dentistissime Georges Fattet by Cham
Vie du Célébrissime et Dentistissime Georges Fattet by Cham
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377663/vie-celebrissime-dentistissime-georges-fattet-chamFree Image from public domain license
Vintage teacher, book education editable remix
Vintage teacher, book education editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789325/vintage-teacher-book-education-editable-remixView license
Here English beef and pudding lolls at ease by John Collier
Here English beef and pudding lolls at ease by John Collier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11345312/here-english-beef-and-pudding-lolls-ease-john-collierFree Image from public domain license
Kids reading book, space education editable remix
Kids reading book, space education editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11783352/kids-reading-book-space-education-editable-remixView license
Vie du Célébrissime et Dentistissime Georges Fattet by Cham
Vie du Célébrissime et Dentistissime Georges Fattet by Cham
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377655/vie-celebrissime-dentistissime-georges-fattet-chamFree Image from public domain license
Little boy reading book, note paper, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Little boy reading book, note paper, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9361979/png-aesthetic-apple-blueView license
The Peripatetic Dentist
The Peripatetic Dentist
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11337832/the-peripatetic-dentistFree Image from public domain license
Little boy reading book png, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Little boy reading book png, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346730/little-boy-reading-book-png-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Viscount Hampden (c. 1780) by Thomas Gainsborough
Viscount Hampden (c. 1780) by Thomas Gainsborough
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9795137/viscount-hampden-c-1780-thomas-gainsboroughFree Image from public domain license
Vintage teacher, book education editable remix
Vintage teacher, book education editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781894/vintage-teacher-book-education-editable-remixView license
Le Cas Du Dentiste Charle Athan by H Hennault
Le Cas Du Dentiste Charle Athan by H Hennault
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375814/cas-dentiste-charle-athan-hennaultFree Image from public domain license
Vintage teacher, book education editable remix
Vintage teacher, book education editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791404/vintage-teacher-book-education-editable-remixView license
Guérissez, n'arrachez pas! by Louis Pierre Gabriel Bernard Morel Retz
Guérissez, n'arrachez pas! by Louis Pierre Gabriel Bernard Morel Retz
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377595/guerissez-narrachez-pas-louis-pierre-gabriel-bernard-morel-retzFree Image from public domain license
Sci-fi book cover template
Sci-fi book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14219067/sci-fi-book-cover-templateView license
American Dentist
American Dentist
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377977/american-dentistFree Image from public domain license
Little boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Little boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9361944/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Non, Mesdames et Messieurs! ... Je suis chirurgien dentiste et peintre d'enseignes by Gustave Frison
Non, Mesdames et Messieurs! ... Je suis chirurgien dentiste et peintre d'enseignes by Gustave Frison
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377548/image-cartoon-face-bookFree Image from public domain license
Editable paper texture collage background
Editable paper texture collage background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517123/editable-paper-texture-collage-backgroundView license
A nervous elderly lady in a dental surgery clutching her bag and looking suspiciously at the dentist. Pen drawing by S. Wood.
A nervous elderly lady in a dental surgery clutching her bag and looking suspiciously at the dentist. Pen drawing by S. Wood.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13997346/image-cartoon-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Book club Instagram post template
Book club Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639894/book-club-instagram-post-templateView license
A qui le tour? by Louis Pierre Gabriel Bernard Morel Retz
A qui le tour? by Louis Pierre Gabriel Bernard Morel Retz
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377610/qui-tour-louis-pierre-gabriel-bernard-morel-retzFree Image from public domain license
Business people are joining hands together
Business people are joining hands together
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916605/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView license
L'Extirpateur de Molaires by Charles Émile Jacque
L'Extirpateur de Molaires by Charles Émile Jacque
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377591/lextirpateur-molaires-charles-emile-jacqueFree Image from public domain license
Vintage teacher, book education editable remix
Vintage teacher, book education editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791396/vintage-teacher-book-education-editable-remixView license
Or con la voce by Jacopo Leonardis
Or con la voce by Jacopo Leonardis
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11413823/con-voce-jacopo-leonardisFree Image from public domain license
Vintage businessman logo template, editable design
Vintage businessman logo template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11779305/vintage-businessman-logo-template-editable-designView license
Achilles Among the Daughters of Lycomedes (18th century) by Venetian
Achilles Among the Daughters of Lycomedes (18th century) by Venetian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151588/achilles-among-the-daughters-lycomedes-18th-century-venetianFree Image from public domain license
Vintage businessman logo template, editable design
Vintage businessman logo template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11783981/vintage-businessman-logo-template-editable-designView license
Self-Portrait by Lié Louis Périn
Self-Portrait by Lié Louis Périn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9680477/self-portrait-lie-louis-perinFree Image from public domain license
Business people are joining hands together
Business people are joining hands together
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916618/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView license
A short dentist (standing on a stool) extracting a tooth from an extremely tall lady who in her agony kicks over his work…
A short dentist (standing on a stool) extracting a tooth from an extremely tall lady who in her agony kicks over his work…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13953678/image-dogs-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain license