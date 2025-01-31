Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacebookpersonartmanvintagedoctorpublic domainL'Extirpateur de Molaires by Charles Émile JacqueOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 779 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2320 x 3576 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarMental health psychiatrist poster template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8853598/mental-health-psychiatrist-poster-template-customizable-designView licenseLe Baume d'acier by Louis Boillyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377490/baume-dacier-louis-boillyFree Image from public domain licenseMental health psychiatrist flyer template, editable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8853554/mental-health-psychiatrist-flyer-template-editable-advertisementView licenseLe mal de dent by Charles Aubryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11426410/mal-dent-charles-aubryFree Image from public domain licenseMental health psychiatrist Twitter ad template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8854419/mental-health-psychiatrist-twitter-template-editable-textView licenseLe Cabinet d'un Dentiste by Gaudissarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377563/cabinet-dun-dentiste-gaudissartFree Image from public domain licenseYour health matters Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12459599/your-health-matters-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLe Dentiste Embulant by Pierre Alexandre Willehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377921/dentiste-embulant-pierre-alexandre-willeFree Image from public domain licenseMental health psychiatrist email header template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8854346/mental-health-psychiatrist-email-header-template-editable-text-designView licenseLe dentiste. Der Zahnarzt by F C Wentzelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377922/dentiste-der-zahnarzt-wentzelFree Image from public domain licenseHealth check up poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121870/health-check-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseLe Médecin Philantrope by Charles Émile Jacquehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11378146/medecin-philantrope-charles-emile-jacqueFree Image from public domain licenseHealth checkup packages Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12479341/health-checkup-packages-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLe Dentistehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11374168/dentisteFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAn old wife next, with wrapt-up jaw by John Collierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11345245/old-wife-next-with-wrapt-up-jaw-john-collierFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916605/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseJocko chez Son Dentiste. No. 11https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377923/jocko-chez-son-dentiste-noFree Image from public domain licenseBiochemistry open day Instagram post template, editable modern aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18116437/biochemistry-open-day-instagram-post-template-editable-modern-aesthetic-designView licenseThe Town Tooth Drawerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11374218/the-town-tooth-drawerFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916618/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseL'Agrément d'une Consultation de Docteurs by Charles Émile Jacquehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11378140/lagrement-dune-consultation-docteurs-charles-emile-jacqueFree Image from public domain licenseHealthcare center Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12122956/healthcare-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseL'Invention d'Une Nouvelle Pate Pectorale by Charles Émile Jacquehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375909/linvention-dune-nouvelle-pate-pectorale-charles-emile-jacqueFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916610/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseA qui le tour? by Louis Pierre Gabriel Bernard Morel Retzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377610/qui-tour-louis-pierre-gabriel-bernard-morel-retzFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916601/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseLe Systeme des Brosses Magnetiques by Charles Émile Jacquehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375982/systeme-des-brosses-magnetiques-charles-emile-jacqueFree Image from public domain licenseYour health matters blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14063120/your-health-matters-blog-banner-templateView licenseUne Pharmacie Omnibus by Charles Émile Jacquehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375983/une-pharmacie-omnibus-charles-emile-jacqueFree Image from public domain licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLes Hydropathes: Deuxième Traitement.- Immersion, Submersion et Contorsion! by Charles Émile Jacquehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375916/image-cartoon-face-woodenFree Image from public domain licenseHealthcare center editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12644547/healthcare-center-editable-poster-templateView licenseLe Médecin Magnétiseur by Charles Émile Jacquehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375911/medecin-magnetiseur-charles-emile-jacqueFree Image from public domain licenseHealth check up blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121864/health-check-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseL'Oculiste by Charles Émile Jacquehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11378149/loculiste-charles-emile-jacqueFree Image from public domain licenseHealth check up social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121872/health-check-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licensel'Arracheur de dents by Edmé Jean Pigalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377810/larracheur-dents-edme-jean-pigalFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book png, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346730/little-boy-reading-book-png-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseL'arracheur de dents by Adolphe Eugène Gabriel Roehnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377867/larracheur-dents-adolphe-eugene-gabriel-roehnFree Image from public domain license