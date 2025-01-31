Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacebookbirdspersonartvintagedoctorpublic domainMedical Dispatch or: Doctor Doubledose Killing Two Birds With One Stone by Thomas RowlandsonOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 809 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2352 x 3488 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarBiochemistry open day Instagram post template, editable modern aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18116437/biochemistry-open-day-instagram-post-template-editable-modern-aesthetic-designView licenseJohn Bull & his new Doctor by Thomas Howell Joneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11414392/john-bull-his-new-doctor-thomas-howell-jonesFree Image from public domain licenseParrot anthropomorphic bird remix collage art, desktop wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9123774/parrot-anthropomorphic-bird-remix-collage-art-desktop-wallpaperView licenseNon, Mesdames et Messieurs! ... Je suis chirurgien dentiste et peintre d'enseignes by Gustave Frisonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377548/image-cartoon-face-bookFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563235/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Two Happiest Men Alive: A Friend in need is a Friend indeed by William Heathhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375810/image-cartoon-face-bookFree Image from public domain licenseYour health matters Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14061993/your-health-matters-instagram-story-templateView licenseCholeraphoby by Robert Seymourhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11509590/choleraphoby-robert-seymourFree Image from public domain licenseYour health matters poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14497154/your-health-matters-poster-templateView licenseThe Imposter, or Obstetric Dispute by George Cruikshankhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375248/the-imposter-obstetric-dispute-george-cruikshankFree Image from public domain licenseYour health matters Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14497156/your-health-matters-instagram-post-templateView licenseLa Consultationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429905/consultationFree Image from public domain licenseYour health matters Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12459599/your-health-matters-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseActualités: Les nouveaux médecins de la Républiquehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429859/actualites-les-nouveaux-medecins-republiqueFree Image from public domain licenseMental health psychiatrist poster template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8853598/mental-health-psychiatrist-poster-template-customizable-designView licenseExtraordinary Effects Of Morrisons Vegetable Pills!https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11428156/extraordinary-effects-morrisons-vegetable-pillsFree Image from public domain licenseMental health psychiatrist flyer template, editable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8853554/mental-health-psychiatrist-flyer-template-editable-advertisementView licenseRadical Quacks giving a New Constitution to John Bull.! by etcher George Cruikshankhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375206/image-cartoon-face-bookFree Image from public domain licenseParrot anthropomorphic bird remix collage arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9123246/parrot-anthropomorphic-bird-remix-collage-artView licenseBritannia between death and the doctor's by James Gillrayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406883/britannia-between-death-and-the-doctors-james-gillrayFree Image from public domain licenseParrot anthropomorphic bird remix collage arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081903/parrot-anthropomorphic-bird-remix-collage-artView licenseMcLean's Monthly Sheet of Caricatures No. 20 by Robert Seymourhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376794/mcleans-monthly-sheet-caricatures-no-robert-seymourFree Image from public domain licenseYour health matters blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11792381/your-health-matters-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseGerman Caricatures: The Bookworm. The Doctorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429735/german-caricatures-the-bookworm-the-doctorFree Image from public domain licenseKids membership Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12460086/kids-membership-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDangerous Doctors For A Desperate Casehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429675/dangerous-doctors-for-desperate-caseFree Image from public domain licenseYour health matters blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14497158/your-health-matters-blog-banner-templateView licenseL'Orthopediste by Charles Émile Jacquehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375910/lorthopediste-charles-emile-jacqueFree Image from public domain licenseParrot anthropomorphic bird remix collage art, desktop wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9123284/parrot-anthropomorphic-bird-remix-collage-art-desktop-wallpaperView licenseVous avez une indigestion, Gastro intero 'evacuante! by Ch Nanteuilhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376257/vous-avez-une-indigestion-gastro-intero-evacuante-nanteuilFree Image from public domain licenseYour health matters Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704614/your-health-matters-instagram-post-templateView licenseMalborough S'en Va-T-En Guerrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429914/malborough-sen-va-t-en-guerreFree Image from public domain licenseMental health psychiatrist Twitter ad template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8854419/mental-health-psychiatrist-twitter-template-editable-textView licenseMetallic-Tractors by James Gillrayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375716/metallic-tractors-james-gillrayFree Image from public domain licenseNursing careers Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14572238/nursing-careers-instagram-post-templateView licenseFrench Generals retiring on account of their health: with Lepaux presiding in the Directorial Dispensary by James Gillrayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11414342/image-face-book-personFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590170/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseDoctor Sangrado curing John Bull of Repletion: with the kind offices of young Clysterpipe & little Boney by James Gillrayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375637/image-cartoon-face-bookFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor people collage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9323988/editable-watercolor-people-collage-remixView licenseMcLean's Monthly Sheet of Caricatures, No. 27 by Robert Seymourhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376750/mcleans-monthly-sheet-caricatures-no-robert-seymourFree Image from public domain license