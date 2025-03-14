Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartmansvintagepublic domainillustrationclothingLe Dentiste Embulant by Pierre Alexandre WilleOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 878 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2329 x 3182 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarMan holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA tooth-drawer with 'lightness of hand' extracting a tooth from a protesting patient, amidst the chaos of his practice.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14003534/image-dogs-paper-cartoonFree Image from public domain licenseBusinessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9505238/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA tooth-drawer with 'lightness of hand' extracting a tooth from a protesting patient, amidst the chaos of his practice.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13953663/image-dog-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licenseL'Extirpateur de Molaires by Charles Émile Jacquehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377591/lextirpateur-molaires-charles-emile-jacqueFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9531166/man-holding-gavel-editable-justice-scale-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLe Cabinet d'un Dentiste by Gaudissarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377563/cabinet-dun-dentiste-gaudissartFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9527258/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licenseTransplanting of teeth.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13959931/transplanting-teethFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLe dentiste. Der Zahnarzt by F C Wentzelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377922/dentiste-der-zahnarzt-wentzelFree Image from public domain licenseMiss you Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12007187/miss-you-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseParade by Denis Auguste Marie Raffethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377865/parade-denis-auguste-marie-raffetFree Image from public domain licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLe Baume d'acier by Louis Boillyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377490/baume-dacier-louis-boillyFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9520623/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA short dentist (standing on a stool) extracting a tooth from an extremely tall lady who in her agony kicks over his work…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13992918/image-dogs-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseEnglish education, man holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9523207/png-aesthetic-alert-alphabetView licenseA short dentist (standing on a stool) extracting a tooth from an extremely tall lady who in her agony kicks over his work…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13953678/image-dogs-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book png, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346730/little-boy-reading-book-png-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTransplanting of teeth.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13960852/transplanting-teethFree Image from public domain licenseVintage astronomer man, galaxy editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11789098/vintage-astronomer-man-galaxy-editable-remixView licenseDer Zahnbrecher. The Toothdrawerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373707/der-zahnbrecher-the-toothdrawerFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740734/van-goghs-portrait-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDer Zahnarzt Auf Dem Lande by Adriaen Brouwerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373708/der-zahnarzt-auf-dem-lande-adriaen-brouwerFree Image from public domain licenseFinancial investment businessman, business growth editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784003/financial-investment-businessman-business-growth-editable-remixView licenseTooth extraction by Denis Auguste Marie Raffethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377875/tooth-extraction-denis-auguste-marie-raffetFree Image from public domain licenseVintage marketer png, target & dart board editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781969/vintage-marketer-png-target-dart-board-editable-remixView licenseIl Caccia-mole In Carnevale by Filippo Palizzihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377809/caccia-mole-carnevale-filippo-palizziFree Image from public domain licenseVintage teacher png, book education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781822/vintage-teacher-png-book-education-editable-remixView licenseAn old wife next, with wrapt-up jaw by John Collierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11345245/old-wife-next-with-wrapt-up-jaw-john-collierFree Image from public domain licenseCreative innovative man, light bulb editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791412/creative-innovative-man-light-bulb-editable-remixView licenseLe Dentistehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11374168/dentisteFree Image from public domain licenseFinancial investment businessman, business growth editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11789080/financial-investment-businessman-business-growth-editable-remixView licenseSans Efforts by Adrien Victor Augerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377428/sans-efforts-adrien-victor-augerFree Image from public domain licenseCreative innovative man, light bulb editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9793531/creative-innovative-man-light-bulb-editable-remixView licenseLe Dentiste by Denis Auguste Marie Raffethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377819/dentiste-denis-auguste-marie-raffetFree Image from public domain licenseOne of a kind Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12007212/one-kind-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseEasing the Tooth-ach by James Gillrayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377541/easing-the-tooth-ach-james-gillrayFree Image from public domain license