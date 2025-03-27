Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartmanvintagepublic domainillustrationportraitLe Per-dantOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 748 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2066 x 3314 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licensel'Arracheur de dents by Edmé Jean Pigalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377810/larracheur-dents-edme-jean-pigalFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740965/van-goghs-portrait-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDieux! quelle peau by Edmé Jean Pigalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376465/dieux-quelle-peau-edme-jean-pigalFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740734/van-goghs-portrait-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTooth extractionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377973/tooth-extractionFree Image from public domain licenseMiss you Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12007187/miss-you-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseRobert-Macaire dentiste by Honoré Daumierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377491/robert-macaire-dentiste-honore-daumierFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537315/vintage-effectView licenseLe dentiste. Der Zahnarzt by F C Wentzelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377922/dentiste-der-zahnarzt-wentzelFree Image from public domain licenseHistory course poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11767012/history-course-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLe Baume d'acier by Louis Boillyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377490/baume-dacier-louis-boillyFree Image from public domain licenseVintage marketer png, target & dart board editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781969/vintage-marketer-png-target-dart-board-editable-remixView licenseL'Extirpateur de Molaires by Charles Émile Jacquehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377591/lextirpateur-molaires-charles-emile-jacqueFree Image from public domain licenseVintage astronomer man, galaxy editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11789098/vintage-astronomer-man-galaxy-editable-remixView licenseL'arracheur de dents by Adolphe Eugène Gabriel Roehnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377867/larracheur-dents-adolphe-eugene-gabriel-roehnFree Image from public domain licenseVintage astronomer man, galaxy editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781814/vintage-astronomer-man-galaxy-editable-remixView licenseGarçon! C'est indécent!https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377974/garcon-cest-indecentFree Image from public domain licenseFinancial investment businessman, business growth editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784003/financial-investment-businessman-business-growth-editable-remixView licenseVoyons--ouvrons la bouche!-- by Honoré Daumierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377487/voyons-ouvrons-bouche-honore-daumierFree Image from public domain licenseArt & culture tour Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10629605/art-culture-tour-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAn old wife next, with wrapt-up jaw by John Collierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11345245/old-wife-next-with-wrapt-up-jaw-john-collierFree Image from public domain licenseVintage teacher, book education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789325/vintage-teacher-book-education-editable-remixView licenseParade by Denis Auguste Marie Raffethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377872/parade-denis-auguste-marie-raffetFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView licenseU.S. Army. Camp Hospital No.91, La Baule, France: Interior view- Dental Officehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11463307/us-army-camp-hospital-no91-baule-france-interior-view-dental-officeFree Image from public domain licenseHair salon Van Gogh png sticker, mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8705463/png-aesthetic-art-barberView licenseLe Cabinet d'un Dentiste by Gaudissarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377563/cabinet-dun-dentiste-gaudissartFree Image from public domain licenseBe happy text, retro illustration, comic typography, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239757/happy-text-retro-illustration-comic-typography-editable-designView licenseSouvenirs du congrès de la paix by Honoré Daumierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377489/souvenirs-congres-paix-honore-daumierFree Image from public domain licenseVintage marketer, target & dart board editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791428/vintage-marketer-target-dart-board-editable-remixView licenseU. S. Army Camp Hospital No. 24, Langres, France: Small dental roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11444625/army-camp-hospital-no-24-langres-france-small-dental-roomFree Image from public domain licenseCreative innovative man, light bulb editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791412/creative-innovative-man-light-bulb-editable-remixView licensePublic toothdrawerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373711/public-toothdrawerFree Image from public domain licenseVintage teacher png, book education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781822/vintage-teacher-png-book-education-editable-remixView licenseParade by Denis Auguste Marie Raffethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377865/parade-denis-auguste-marie-raffetFree Image from public domain licenseVintage teacher, book education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781894/vintage-teacher-book-education-editable-remixView licenseL'Arracheur De Dentshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11374407/larracheur-dentsFree Image from public domain licenseFinancial investment businessman, business growth editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11789080/financial-investment-businessman-business-growth-editable-remixView licenseU.S. Army. Camp Hospital No.9, Chateauvillian, France: Dental Roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11443654/us-army-camp-hospital-no9-chateauvillian-france-dental-roomFree Image from public domain license