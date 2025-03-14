Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagecartoonfacebookpersonartvintagedesignpublic domainAre you feeling down in the mouth?Original public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 774 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3314 x 2138 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590170/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseI am Having A Strong Pull Herehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11378035/having-strong-pull-hereFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589492/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseLe Cabinet d'un Dentiste by Gaudissarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377563/cabinet-dun-dentiste-gaudissartFree Image from public domain licenseHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAmerican Dentist by René Préjelanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377820/american-dentist-rene-prejelanFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499831/png-adult-anime-artView licenseJocko chez Son Dentiste. No. 11https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377923/jocko-chez-son-dentiste-noFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12541747/png-adult-anime-artView licenseInconvénient de tomber sur un opérateur qui travaille avec trop d'activité by Chamhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376085/image-cartoon-face-bookFree Image from public domain licenseKeep on learning word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9343428/keep-learning-word-png-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSans Efforts by Adrien Victor Augerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377428/sans-efforts-adrien-victor-augerFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12505043/png-adult-anime-artView licenseVie du Célébrissime et Dentistissime Georges Fattet by Chamhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377655/vie-celebrissime-dentistissime-georges-fattet-chamFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseL'Extirpateur de Molaires by Charles Émile Jacquehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377591/lextirpateur-molaires-charles-emile-jacqueFree Image from public domain licenseOpen book page editable mockup, realistic design, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11218981/open-book-page-editable-mockup-realistic-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLe Dentiste Embulant by Pierre Alexandre Willehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377921/dentiste-embulant-pierre-alexandre-willeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable sketch book mockup designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11175882/editable-sketch-book-mockup-designView licenseThe Civil Code by Chamhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377768/the-civil-code-chamFree Image from public domain licenseEducation word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9460114/education-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAn old wife next, with wrapt-up jaw by John Collierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11345245/old-wife-next-with-wrapt-up-jaw-john-collierFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEasing the Tooth-ach by James Gillrayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377541/easing-the-tooth-ach-james-gillrayFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChildren - dental carehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11436023/children-dental-careFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Music, art nouveau woman illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564221/alphonse-muchas-music-art-nouveau-woman-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseElle tenait ferme! by Honoré Daumierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377542/elle-tenait-ferme-honore-daumierFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTooth Extractionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11374282/tooth-extractionFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDentistry - Caricatures: A Successful Diagnosishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11335184/dentistry-caricatures-successful-diagnosisFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book png, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346730/little-boy-reading-book-png-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseUn réve chez le dentiste by Chamhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376081/reve-chez-dentiste-chamFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563235/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseL'erreur n'est pas une cause de nullite de la convention by Chamhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377761/lerreur-nest-pas-une-cause-nullite-convention-chamFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Music, art nouveau woman illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563917/alphonse-muchas-music-art-nouveau-woman-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLe Baume d'acier by Louis Boillyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377490/baume-dacier-louis-boillyFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHoni soit qui mal y pense by Henry William Bunburyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11374278/honi-soit-qui-mal-pense-henry-william-bunburyFree Image from public domain license