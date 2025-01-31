Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagehandfacepersonartmanvintagedoctorpublic domainIl Sig: Dottore, che Tasta il Polso by Pier Leone GhezziOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 782 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2330 x 3577 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarMental health matters poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11395939/mental-health-matters-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseA Going! A Going!!! by Richard Newtonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376246/going-going-richard-newtonFree Image from public domain licenseOnline doctor poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11703164/online-doctor-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Consultation Or Last Hope by Thomas Rowlandsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11378210/the-consultation-last-hope-thomas-rowlandsonFree Image from public domain licenseAsk your doctor Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467507/ask-your-doctor-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLe Medecinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11378407/medecinFree Image from public domain licenseHealth checkup packages Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12479341/health-checkup-packages-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLe père aveuglehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11413443/pere-aveugleFree Image from public domain licenseHealth check up poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121870/health-check-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseA Visit To The Doctor by Thomas Rowlandsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11378203/visit-the-doctor-thomas-rowlandsonFree Image from public domain licenseHealthcare center Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467560/healthcare-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLe Jour des Consultations de Bienfaisance by Charles Émile Jacquehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11416439/jour-des-consultations-bienfaisance-charles-emile-jacqueFree Image from public domain licenseValentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage . Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9508922/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView licenseIl Dottor Sangrado beve vino contro il suo sistema: = Le Docteur Sangrado boit du vin contre son sisteme by Vincenzo Ferrerihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11407146/image-face-medicine-personFree Image from public domain licenseSick diverse hands png, health & wellness editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11942081/sick-diverse-hands-png-health-wellness-editable-remixView licenseVous avez une indigestion, Gastro intero 'evacuante! by Ch Nanteuilhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376257/vous-avez-une-indigestion-gastro-intero-evacuante-nanteuilFree Image from public domain licenseHealth & medical center Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12454038/health-medical-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Patient's Paroxysm; or, the Doctor Outwittedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11428074/the-patients-paroxysm-or-the-doctor-outwittedFree Image from public domain licenseOnline doctor poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11703301/online-doctor-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLe Médecin de Dames by Charles Émile Jacquehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11378152/medecin-dames-charles-emile-jacqueFree Image from public domain licenseMen's health package Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062752/mens-health-package-facebook-post-templateView licenseHealth resorts - watering places, etc.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11340266/health-resorts-watering-places-etcFree Image from public domain licenseDoctor's appointment Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11943753/doctors-appointment-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDr. E. Henschel: zum Jubiläum den 3. Januar 1837https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11504838/dr-henschel-zum-jubilaum-den-januar-1837Free Image from public domain licensePrivate hospital Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11949330/private-hospital-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTableau de Paris: La Medecine dans le Hopitalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377160/tableau-paris-medecine-dans-hopitalFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA Consultation of Doctors on the case of Sr. Toby Bumper!! by George Moutard Woodwardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11378301/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseValentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566611/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView licenseRobert-Macaire medecin by Honoré Daumierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375307/robert-macaire-medecin-honore-daumierFree Image from public domain licenseDoctor Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11949010/doctor-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensethis goes badly by Edmé Jean Pigalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376369/this-goes-badly-edme-jean-pigalFree Image from public domain licenseOnline doctor Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11941385/online-doctor-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDoctor Pizzaro administering to his patients!https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406793/doctor-pizzaro-administering-his-patientsFree Image from public domain licenseMental health matters Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10720531/mental-health-matters-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseChapt. IX: Gasmin!....elle avait l'air si ingénu!!https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429275/chapt-ix-gasminelle-avait-lair-ingenuFree Image from public domain licenseOnline doctor Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11943538/online-doctor-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseUne consultation mis à profit by Frédéric Bouchothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375066/une-consultation-mis-profit-frederic-bouchotFree Image from public domain licenseHealth check-up Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11941408/health-check-up-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAnimal Magnetism: The Operator putting his Patient into a Crisishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11372742/animal-magnetism-the-operator-putting-his-patient-into-crisisFree Image from public domain license