rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
A Visit To The Doctor by Thomas Rowlandson
Save
Edit Image
cartoonfacebookpersonswordartmanbubbles
In love couple remix
In love couple remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13059097/love-couple-remixView license
An obese man consulting a doctor. Coloured etching.
An obese man consulting a doctor. Coloured etching.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13957964/obese-man-consulting-doctor-coloured-etchingFree Image from public domain license
In love couple remix
In love couple remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13059154/love-couple-remixView license
A Going! A Going!!! by Richard Newton
A Going! A Going!!! by Richard Newton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376246/going-going-richard-newtonFree Image from public domain license
German language book cover template
German language book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14403682/german-language-book-cover-templateView license
Doctor Pizzaro administering to his patients!
Doctor Pizzaro administering to his patients!
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406793/doctor-pizzaro-administering-his-patientsFree Image from public domain license
Art Nouveau baseball player drawing, editable character element
Art Nouveau baseball player drawing, editable character element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697800/art-nouveau-baseball-player-drawing-editable-character-elementView license
The Consultation Or Last Hope by Thomas Rowlandson
The Consultation Or Last Hope by Thomas Rowlandson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11378210/the-consultation-last-hope-thomas-rowlandsonFree Image from public domain license
Join our community Instagram post template, editable text
Join our community Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11830092/join-our-community-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Boniface's visit to the Doctor by T L Busby
Boniface's visit to the Doctor by T L Busby
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11430644/bonifaces-visit-the-doctor-busbyFree Image from public domain license
Baseball player background, editable Art Nouveau character element
Baseball player background, editable Art Nouveau character element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697790/baseball-player-background-editable-art-nouveau-character-elementView license
The Morning Visit by John Collier
The Morning Visit by John Collier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11345455/the-morning-visit-john-collierFree Image from public domain license
French language book cover template
French language book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14402649/french-language-book-cover-templateView license
Jerry "Beat to a stand still", Dr. Please 'Em's prescription,... by Robert Cruikshank
Jerry "Beat to a stand still", Dr. Please 'Em's prescription,... by Robert Cruikshank
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11374888/image-face-book-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Italian history Instagram post template, editable text and design
Italian history Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18292103/italian-history-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Abernathey's Patent Remedy: or how to stop an unrulye tongue
Abernathey's Patent Remedy: or how to stop an unrulye tongue
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377170/abernatheys-patent-remedy-how-stop-unrulye-tongueFree Image from public domain license
Italian language book cover template
Italian language book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14404388/italian-language-book-cover-templateView license
Le Médecin de Dames by Charles Émile Jacque
Le Médecin de Dames by Charles Émile Jacque
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11378152/medecin-dames-charles-emile-jacqueFree Image from public domain license
Join our community poster template
Join our community poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13183279/join-our-community-poster-templateView license
The Doctors Harvest by George Moutard Woodward
The Doctors Harvest by George Moutard Woodward
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11378306/the-doctors-harvest-george-moutard-woodwardFree Image from public domain license
Editable greeting man, colorful speech bubbles collage remix
Editable greeting man, colorful speech bubbles collage remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9728758/editable-greeting-man-colorful-speech-bubbles-collage-remixView license
The Incurable by Thomas Rowlandson
The Incurable by Thomas Rowlandson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376760/the-incurable-thomas-rowlandsonFree Image from public domain license
Chinese language book cover template
Chinese language book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14403132/chinese-language-book-cover-templateView license
Une consultation mis à profit by Frédéric Bouchot
Une consultation mis à profit by Frédéric Bouchot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375066/une-consultation-mis-profit-frederic-bouchotFree Image from public domain license
Cheerful man png element, editable speech bubble collage remix
Cheerful man png element, editable speech bubble collage remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9681961/cheerful-man-png-element-editable-speech-bubble-collage-remixView license
Visiting the Sick by James Gillray
Visiting the Sick by James Gillray
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375663/visiting-the-sick-james-gillrayFree Image from public domain license
Placard thought bubbles mockup, editable design
Placard thought bubbles mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10163280/placard-thought-bubbles-mockup-editable-designView license
Wonderfully mended: should't sic have known you again by Thomas Rowlandson
Wonderfully mended: should't sic have known you again by Thomas Rowlandson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404844/wonderfully-mended-shouldt-sic-have-known-you-again-thomas-rowlandsonFree Image from public domain license
Reading club Instagram post template, editable text
Reading club Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202697/reading-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
"T'were Vain To Tell Thee All I Feel."
"T'were Vain To Tell Thee All I Feel."
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377382/twere-vain-tell-thee-all-feelFree Image from public domain license
Kids reading book, space education editable remix
Kids reading book, space education editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11783346/kids-reading-book-space-education-editable-remixView license
A doctor prescribing continuation of treatment to his reluctant patient. Coloured etching by T. Rowlandson, 1799, after G.M.…
A doctor prescribing continuation of treatment to his reluctant patient. Coloured etching by T. Rowlandson, 1799, after G.M.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13957043/image-cartoon-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202259/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Les mauvais médecins by James Ensor
Les mauvais médecins by James Ensor
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375537/les-mauvais-medecins-james-ensorFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10798185/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Le Jour des Consultations de Bienfaisance by Charles Émile Jacque
Le Jour des Consultations de Bienfaisance by Charles Émile Jacque
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11416439/jour-des-consultations-bienfaisance-charles-emile-jacqueFree Image from public domain license
Editable businessman, speech bubble collage remix
Editable businessman, speech bubble collage remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346739/editable-businessman-speech-bubble-collage-remixView license
Man and Woman before Priest (mid 19th century) by Albrecht Kindler
Man and Woman before Priest (mid 19th century) by Albrecht Kindler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126126/man-and-woman-before-priest-mid-19th-century-albrecht-kindlerFree Image from public domain license
Happy man, editable speech bubbles collage remix
Happy man, editable speech bubbles collage remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9728757/happy-man-editable-speech-bubbles-collage-remixView license
A quack doctor and a dissenting parson selling their respective goods from a fairground booth. Coloured etching, 1795.
A quack doctor and a dissenting parson selling their respective goods from a fairground booth. Coloured etching, 1795.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13970343/image-cartoon-face-personFree Image from public domain license