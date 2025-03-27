Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagehandfacebookpersonartmanvintagedesignDie Capacität by Fritz SchönpflugOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 631 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1768 x 3360 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarRealistic book cover editable mockup elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11543544/realistic-book-cover-editable-mockup-elementView licenseDer Landbader by Fritz Schönpflughttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11378241/der-landbader-fritz-schonpflugFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDer Naturheilarzt by Fritz Schönpflughttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11378195/der-naturheilarzt-fritz-schonpflugFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book, note paper, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9362007/png-aesthetic-apple-blueView licenseDer Chirurg by Fritz Schönpflughttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11378247/der-chirurg-fritz-schonpflugFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9361923/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMr. Jobard envoie chercher l'homéopate: La femme de ménage l'alléopate by Henry Monnierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376185/image-person-art-menFree Image from public domain licenseKids reading book, space education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11733987/kids-reading-book-space-education-editable-remixView licenseLord Beaconsfield's Physician by Sir Leslie Wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11504235/lord-beaconsfields-physician-sir-leslie-wardFree Image from public domain licenseKids reading book png, space education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11780935/kids-reading-book-png-space-education-editable-remixView licenseDer Bakteriologe by Fritz Schönpflughttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11378237/der-bakteriologe-fritz-schonpflugFree Image from public domain licenseVinyl album cover editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12577372/vinyl-album-cover-editable-mockupView licenseDer Kinderarzt by Fritz Schönpflughttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11378236/der-kinderarzt-fritz-schonpflugFree Image from public domain licenseRealistic book cover editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11542715/realistic-book-cover-editable-mockupView licenseNatural Philosophy by Sir Leslie Wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11504252/natural-philosophy-sir-leslie-wardFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916605/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseRudolph (Ludwig Karl) Virchow by Sir Leslie Wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11504263/rudolph-ludwig-karl-virchow-sir-leslie-wardFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book, note paper, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9362010/png-aesthetic-apple-blueView licenseDer Regimentsarzt by Fritz Schönpflughttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11378242/der-regimentsarzt-fritz-schonpflugFree Image from public domain licenseKids reading book, space education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11783352/kids-reading-book-space-education-editable-remixView licenseLe Gros Lot ou les Étrennes imprevues by Achille Louis Martinethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376197/gros-lot-les-etrennes-imprevues-achille-louis-martinetFree Image from public domain licenseVintage teacher png, book education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781822/vintage-teacher-png-book-education-editable-remixView license"Ohne Berüfstörung, und brieflich." by Fritz Schönpflughttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11378197/ohne-berufstorung-und-brieflich-fritz-schonpflugFree Image from public domain licenseVintage teacher, book education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789325/vintage-teacher-book-education-editable-remixView licenseDer Frauenarzt by Fritz Schönpflughttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11378239/der-frauenarzt-fritz-schonpflugFree Image from public domain licenseSci-fi book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14219067/sci-fi-book-cover-templateView licenseVous avez une indigestion, Gastro intero 'evacuante! by Ch Nanteuilhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376257/vous-avez-une-indigestion-gastro-intero-evacuante-nanteuilFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916618/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseLe Docteur Empailleur by Charles Émile Jacquehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11378151/docteur-empailleur-charles-emile-jacqueFree Image from public domain licenseKids reading book, space education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11780979/kids-reading-book-space-education-editable-remixView licenseDer Artz by Fritz Schönpflughttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11378194/der-artz-fritz-schonpflugFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916610/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseLe Médecin de Dames by Charles Émile Jacquehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11378152/medecin-dames-charles-emile-jacqueFree Image from public domain licenseBook club Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639894/book-club-instagram-post-templateView license"The Obelisk" by Sir Leslie Wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11504226/the-obelisk-sir-leslie-wardFree Image from public domain licenseEditable African American male student design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15175097/editable-african-american-male-student-design-element-setView licenseThe autocrat of the breakfast table by Sir Leslie Wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11504214/the-autocrat-the-breakfast-table-sir-leslie-wardFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book, note paper, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9361979/png-aesthetic-apple-blueView licenseH. Williamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11502819/williamsFree Image from public domain license