Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagehandfacebookpersonartmanvintagepublic domainDer Bakteriologe by Fritz SchönpflugOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 790 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2064 x 3136 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDer Naturheilarzt by Fritz Schönpflughttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11378195/der-naturheilarzt-fritz-schonpflugFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916605/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseDer Artz by Fritz Schönpflughttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11378194/der-artz-fritz-schonpflugFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916618/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseDer Kinderarzt by Fritz Schönpflughttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11378236/der-kinderarzt-fritz-schonpflugFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916610/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseDer Landbader by Fritz Schönpflughttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11378241/der-landbader-fritz-schonpflugFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book png, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346730/little-boy-reading-book-png-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDer Chirurg by Fritz Schönpflughttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11378247/der-chirurg-fritz-schonpflugFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916601/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseDer Regimentsarzt by Fritz Schönpflughttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11378242/der-regimentsarzt-fritz-schonpflugFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9361931/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license"Ohne Berüfstörung, und brieflich." by Fritz Schönpflughttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11378197/ohne-berufstorung-und-brieflich-fritz-schonpflugFree Image from public domain licenseValentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage . Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9508922/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView licenseDie Capacität by Fritz Schönpflughttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11378235/die-capacitat-fritz-schonpflugFree Image from public domain licenseValentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566611/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView licenseDer Frauenarzt by Fritz Schönpflughttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11378239/der-frauenarzt-fritz-schonpflugFree Image from public domain licenseEnvironmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9592021/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView licenseTableau de Paris: La Medecine dans le Hopitalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377160/tableau-paris-medecine-dans-hopitalFree Image from public domain licenseEnvironmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9556366/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView licenseL'Oculiste by Charles Émile Jacquehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11378149/loculiste-charles-emile-jacqueFree Image from public domain licenseEnvironmentalist man png holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591959/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView licenseL'Homéopathe by Gustave Doréhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375424/lhomeopathe-gustave-doreFree Image from public domain licenseEnvironmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591973/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView licenseDer Hypnotizeur by Fritz Schönpflughttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11378209/der-hypnotizeur-fritz-schonpflugFree Image from public domain licenseEnvironmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9510353/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView licenseFrench Generals retiring on account of their health: with Lepaux presiding in the Directorial Dispensary by James Gillrayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11414342/image-face-book-personFree Image from public domain licenseEnvironmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591963/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView licenseLa Malade by Louis Léopold Boillyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11374999/malade-louis-leopold-boillyFree Image from public domain licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVous avez une indigestion, Gastro intero 'evacuante! by Ch Nanteuilhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376257/vous-avez-une-indigestion-gastro-intero-evacuante-nanteuilFree Image from public domain licenseEnvironmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9592045/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView licenseRobert-Macaire mèdecin by Honoré Daumierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375293/robert-macaire-medecin-honore-daumierFree Image from public domain licenseRealistic book cover editable mockup elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11543544/realistic-book-cover-editable-mockup-elementView licenseThe Sweating Sicknesshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11378342/the-sweating-sicknessFree Image from public domain licenseNapoleon throwing money, business investor editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9325428/png-achievement-aesthetic-animalView licenseUne consultation mis à profit by Frédéric Bouchothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375066/une-consultation-mis-profit-frederic-bouchotFree Image from public domain licenseNapoleon throwing money png, business investor editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9344739/png-achievement-aesthetic-animalView licenseThe March of Physichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377150/the-march-physicFree Image from public domain license