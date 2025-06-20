Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartvintagepublic domainillustrationportraitvintage illustrationDer Frauenarzt by Fritz SchönpflugOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 687 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1992 x 3480 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDer Hypnotizeur by Fritz Schönpflughttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11378209/der-hypnotizeur-fritz-schonpflugFree Image from public domain licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView license"Mens sana" (Sir George Henry Savage, M.D., F.R.C.P.) by Rayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11504199/mens-sana-sir-george-henry-savage-md-frcp-rayFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600792/vintage-woman-holding-money-finance-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseSir James Crichton-Browne, M.D., LL.D. by Sir Leslie Wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11505486/sir-james-crichton-browne-md-lld-sir-leslie-wardFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9609871/vintage-woman-holding-rose-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseElectrical Energyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11504278/electrical-energyFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView licenseLord Beaconsfield's Physician by Sir Leslie Wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11504235/lord-beaconsfields-physician-sir-leslie-wardFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView license"The ear" by Carlo Pellegrinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11504184/the-ear-carlo-pellegriniFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe autocrat of the breakfast table by Sir Leslie Wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11504214/the-autocrat-the-breakfast-table-sir-leslie-wardFree Image from public domain licenseStrategy word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9454598/strategy-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMr. Jonathan Hutchinson by Sir Leslie Wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11504221/mr-jonathan-hutchinson-sir-leslie-wardFree Image from public domain licenseNurse holding needle, editable healthcare. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9465557/nurse-holding-needle-editable-healthcare-remixed-rawpixelView license"Cellular Pathology" by Sir Leslie Wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11504225/cellular-pathology-sir-leslie-wardFree Image from public domain licenseArt history class poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478575/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseChests by Sir Leslie Wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11504242/chests-sir-leslie-wardFree Image from public domain licenseWoman in sunhat, vintage fashion editable illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349955/woman-sunhat-vintage-fashion-editable-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseOxford Physiology by Sir Leslie Wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11504291/oxford-physiology-sir-leslie-wardFree Image from public domain licenseIdeas word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9474690/ideas-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDer Chirurg by Fritz Schönpflughttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11378247/der-chirurg-fritz-schonpflugFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121875/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe King's Physician by Sir Leslie Wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11504250/the-kings-physician-sir-leslie-wardFree Image from public domain licenseMonet quote poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710248/monet-quoteView license"Physiological Physic" by Carlo Pellegrinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11504176/physiological-physic-carlo-pellegriniFree Image from public domain licensePNG flower badge shape, rosebud vintage woman illustration. Remixed by rawpixel. transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590950/png-badge-beautiful-beautyView license"There is no man of greater weight in his profession." by Carlo Pellegrinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11504175/there-man-greater-weight-his-profession-carlo-pellegriniFree Image from public domain licenseArt history class blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478574/art-history-class-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseBrighton by Sir Leslie Wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11504258/brighton-sir-leslie-wardFree Image from public domain licenseArt history class Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478579/art-history-class-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseDer Naturheilarzt by Fritz Schönpflughttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11378195/der-naturheilarzt-fritz-schonpflugFree Image from public domain licenseFlexing woman, editable fitness & health. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9470548/flexing-woman-editable-fitness-health-remixed-rawpixelView license"The Obelisk" by Sir Leslie Wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11504226/the-obelisk-sir-leslie-wardFree Image from public domain licenseSave the nature word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9446965/save-the-nature-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSpectroscopic Astronomy by Sir Leslie Wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11504290/spectroscopic-astronomy-sir-leslie-wardFree Image from public domain licenseFinance word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9448679/finance-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license"A great Med'cine-Man among the Inquir-ring Redskins." by Carlo Pellegrinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11504174/great-medcine-man-among-the-inquir-ring-redskins-carlo-pellegriniFree Image from public domain license