Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonswordartbuildingmanvintagepublic domainA Grave Physician & Lively CoblerOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 911 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3152 x 2392 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarArt Nouveau baseball player drawing, editable character elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697800/art-nouveau-baseball-player-drawing-editable-character-elementView licenseOui, Mesdames, oui, Messieurs, mon art est noble, mon art est grandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11378032/oui-mesdames-oui-messieurs-mon-art-est-noble-mon-art-est-grandFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball player background, editable Art Nouveau character elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697790/baseball-player-background-editable-art-nouveau-character-elementView licenseLe Médecin Philantrope by Charles Émile Jacquehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11378146/medecin-philantrope-charles-emile-jacqueFree Image from public domain licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseaureriez vous de l'huile de Coterêts by Edmé Jean Pigalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376469/aureriez-vous-lhuile-coterets-edme-jean-pigalFree Image from public domain licenseBecome the king poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777293/become-the-king-poster-templateView licenseThe court and country here depicted are by John Collierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11345397/the-court-and-country-here-depicted-are-john-collierFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView licensePharmacist preparing medicinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377148/pharmacist-preparing-medicineFree Image from public domain licenseBusinessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9554387/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseNon, Mesdames et Messieurs! ... Je suis chirurgien dentiste et peintre d'enseignes by Gustave Frisonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377548/image-cartoon-face-bookFree Image from public domain licenseEditable man in living room, Japanese remixed designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790354/editable-man-living-room-japanese-remixed-designView licenseMen in Uniformhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11427538/men-uniformFree Image from public domain licenseGroup of young adults outdoors using smartphones together and chillinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901119/group-young-adults-outdoors-using-smartphones-together-and-chillingView licenseDentistry - Caricatureshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11338454/dentistry-caricaturesFree Image from public domain licenseUnite & conquer poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777588/unite-conquer-poster-templateView licenseBritannia between death and the doctor's by James Gillrayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406883/britannia-between-death-and-the-doctors-james-gillrayFree Image from public domain licenseHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHair comb'd with art, as sleek as mouse doth liehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11345352/hair-combd-with-art-sleek-mouse-doth-lieFree Image from public domain licenseA team of diverse people doing a group photohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912895/team-diverse-people-doing-group-photoView licenseDental reconstruction by Chamhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377590/dental-reconstruction-chamFree Image from public domain licenseBusinessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9505238/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA Sudden Call: or one of the Corporation, Summoned from his favorite Amusementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377330/sudden-call-one-the-corporation-summoned-from-his-favorite-amusementFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licenseA pair of Wirtembergs: or the little Wiltshire dentist easing Faro's little daughter of the tooth-ache by Isaac Cruikshankhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377501/image-cartoon-hand-faceFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9531166/man-holding-gavel-editable-justice-scale-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSee how these rustics liquor love to quaff by John Collierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11345295/see-how-these-rustics-liquor-love-quaff-john-collierFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people in a board room meetinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901852/business-people-board-room-meetingView licenseLe procès dèsirabode by Chamhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377812/proces-desirabode-chamFree Image from public domain licenseEditable plus-size sweatshirt mockup street fashion designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397499/editable-plus-size-sweatshirt-mockup-street-fashion-designView licenseRis donc, imbecille! by Edmé Jean Pigalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376505/ris-donc-imbecille-edme-jean-pigalFree Image from public domain licenseEditable sweatshirt hoodie mockup street fashion designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12380701/editable-sweatshirt-hoodie-mockup-street-fashion-designView licenseQué qui te pale, blanc bec? by Edmé Jean Pigalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376579/que-qui-pale-blanc-bec-edme-jean-pigalFree Image from public domain licenseTestosterone replacement therapy Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12479509/testosterone-replacement-therapy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTwo statesmen drowning their cares... by John Collierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11345254/two-statesmen-drowning-their-cares-john-collierFree Image from public domain licenseValentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage . Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9508922/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView licenseViens par ici, mon ami, je vais demander à l'inventeur by Chamhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377779/viens-par-ici-mon-ami-vais-demander-linventeur-chamFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9527258/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView license665.- M. Victor Giraud by Chamhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377656/665-victor-giraud-chamFree Image from public domain license