Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagefacemedicinepersonartmanvintagenaturedoctorThe Guide to Health: or Bonnell Thornton's Consultation of PhysiciansOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 829 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3472 x 2400 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarOnline doctor poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11703164/online-doctor-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license"T'were Vain To Tell Thee All I Feel."https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377382/twere-vain-tell-thee-all-feelFree Image from public domain licenseOnline doctor Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397398/online-doctor-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA Consultation of Doctors on the case of Sr. Toby Bumper!! by George Moutard Woodwardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11378301/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHealth care clinic Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12460201/health-care-clinic-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseL'Homéopathe by Gustave Doréhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375424/lhomeopathe-gustave-doreFree Image from public domain licenseOnline doctor consultation, editable word, 3D remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9335671/online-doctor-consultation-editable-word-remixView licenseTableau de Paris: La Medecine dans le Hopitalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377160/tableau-paris-medecine-dans-hopitalFree Image from public domain licenseOnline doctor, editable blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11207808/online-doctor-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseA Going! A Going!!! by Richard Newtonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376246/going-going-richard-newtonFree Image from public domain licenseOnline doctor Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11943538/online-doctor-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAbernathey's Patent Remedy: or how to stop an unrulye tonguehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377170/abernatheys-patent-remedy-how-stop-unrulye-tongueFree Image from public domain licenseOnline doctor Facebook story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11703163/online-doctor-facebook-story-template-editable-designView licenseA Visit To The Doctor by Thomas Rowlandsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11378203/visit-the-doctor-thomas-rowlandsonFree Image from public domain licenseOnline doctor Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11703165/online-doctor-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAvouez-le, docteur, il est perdu?: Mais non, le voilàhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11430022/avouez-le-docteur-est-perdu-mais-non-voilaFree Image from public domain licenseOnline doctor Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072360/online-doctor-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLe Docteur Empailleur by Charles Émile Jacquehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11378151/docteur-empailleur-charles-emile-jacqueFree Image from public domain licenseOnline doctor poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12015545/online-doctor-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePhysician-Patient relations: Patient attended by family & physicianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11337284/physician-patient-relations-patient-attended-family-physicianFree Image from public domain licenseOnline doctor poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14820031/online-doctor-poster-templateView licenseL'Agrément d'une Consultation de Docteurs by Charles Émile Jacquehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11378140/lagrement-dune-consultation-docteurs-charles-emile-jacqueFree Image from public domain licenseMedical emergency poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12516218/medical-emergency-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseJe me sens malade! allez chercher le médecin! by Chamhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376249/sens-malade-allez-chercher-medecin-chamFree Image from public domain licenseOnline doctor consultation, editable word, 3D remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9336368/online-doctor-consultation-editable-word-remixView licenseRobert-Macaire medecin by Honoré Daumierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375307/robert-macaire-medecin-honore-daumierFree Image from public domain licenseOnline doctor Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11792593/online-doctor-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDejeuner des blesseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11413382/dejeuner-des-blessesFree Image from public domain licenseOnline doctor Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9410593/online-doctor-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWhich is Right or Regular and Quack opinions on the Flushing Fever by Charles Williamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376901/image-cartoon-face-bookFree Image from public domain licenseWorld Health Day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11943745/world-health-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensethis goes badly by Edmé Jean Pigalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376369/this-goes-badly-edme-jean-pigalFree Image from public domain licenseMeet our doctors flyer template, medical businesshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6814938/meet-our-doctors-flyer-template-medical-businessView licenseIndigestion by George Cruikshankhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375125/indigestion-george-cruikshankFree Image from public domain licenseOnline doctor Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11547582/online-doctor-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFourberies De Femmes: En matiére de Sentimenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429662/fourberies-femmes-matiere-sentimentFree Image from public domain licenseMeet our doctors flyer template, medical businesshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6797106/meet-our-doctors-flyer-template-medical-businessView licenseThe Consultation Or Last Hope by Thomas Rowlandsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11378210/the-consultation-last-hope-thomas-rowlandsonFree Image from public domain licenseOnline doctor consultation poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9270302/online-doctor-consultation-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseLa consultation by Charles Etienne Pierre Mottehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375408/consultation-charles-etienne-pierre-motteFree Image from public domain license