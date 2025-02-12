Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagehorseanimalpersonartmanvintageworld war ipublic domainDer weisse SchutzengelOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 747 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3219 x 2005 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHiring Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508553/hiring-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseA muddy day at Evacuation Commission Hospital, Gungalinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11370458/muddy-day-evacuation-commission-hospital-gungalinFree Image from public domain licenseHiring poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508521/hiring-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHospital wagon, Harbinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11370025/hospital-wagon-harbinFree Image from public domain licenseHiring blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508477/hiring-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseStretchers: Horsedrawn litter train, 137th Ambulance Company, Alsace, Germanyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11411637/stretchers-horsedrawn-litter-train-137th-ambulance-company-alsace-germanyFree Image from public domain licenseVote now Instagram poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12587479/vote-now-instagram-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseU.S. American National Red Cross Hospital No.1, Paris, France: Wounded soldier being attended to by Red Cross Nursehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11331540/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseHiring Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11926857/hiring-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAmbulances- Horsedrawn: Attendants placing wounded into ambulancehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11411191/ambulances-horsedrawn-attendants-placing-wounded-into-ambulanceFree Image from public domain licenseMilitary service Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11849287/military-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseU.S. Army Field Hospital No. 15, Montreuil, France: Receiving woundedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11464514/us-army-field-hospital-no-15-montreuil-france-receiving-woundedFree Image from public domain licenseJobs Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9814472/jobs-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe corral at Military Mobile Hospital No. 75, Gungalinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11370477/the-corral-military-mobile-hospital-no-75-gungalinFree Image from public domain licenseArt & History class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11980546/art-history-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWounded soldiers and nurses in a room with paintingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511252/wounded-soldiers-and-nurses-room-with-paintingsFree Image from public domain licenseArt & History class poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613661/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseStretchers: Animal-drawn litterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11411702/stretchers-animal-drawn-litterFree Image from public domain licenseHuman rights Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11978857/human-rights-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWounds: Leghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11409939/wounds-legFree Image from public domain licenseHorse lovers Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11761062/horse-lovers-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBattery surgeon's wagon, Harbinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11370012/battery-surgeons-wagon-harbinFree Image from public domain licenseVote now Instagram Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12587427/vote-now-instagram-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseU.S. American National Red Cross Hospital No.1, Paris, France: Interior view- Wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11331634/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain licensePresident's day Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11916775/presidents-day-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseGerman POWs helping wounded American soldierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11379877/german-pows-helping-wounded-american-soldierFree Image from public domain licenseVote now Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11916744/vote-now-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseA Russian wagon, Harbinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11370859/russian-wagon-harbinFree Image from public domain licenseVote now Instagram blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12587412/vote-now-instagram-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseU.S. Army Evacuation Hospital Nos. 6 & 7, Souilly, France: News Correspondent, Henry Wales, injured in auto accidenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11452326/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseViolence kills peace grows quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630807/violence-kills-peace-grows-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseAmbulances: French motorcycle ambulance with driver, attendants and patienthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11410584/ambulances-french-motorcycle-ambulance-with-driver-attendants-and-patientFree Image from public domain licenseHistory & inspirational quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630803/history-inspirational-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseHospitals - Military: Wounded American prisoners found in German hospital at Strassburg in the Alsacehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11509850/photo-image-hospital-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseArt & History class Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613662/art-history-class-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseTrash pile, receiving hospital, Harbinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11370759/trash-pile-receiving-hospital-harbinFree Image from public domain licenseArt & History class blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613663/art-history-class-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseU.S. Army Field Hospital No. 13, Vaux, France: View of church used as Red Cross Headquartershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11464457/photo-image-horse-animal-hospitalFree Image from public domain licensevoting Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11895240/voting-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseReceiving patients at Dalny Field Hospitalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11367583/receiving-patients-dalny-field-hospitalFree Image from public domain license