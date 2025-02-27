Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepotted plantgrassflowerplanttreesfacepeopleforestMary Lasker with two people in a gardenOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 973 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5925 x 4802 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarSave Earth Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397508/save-earth-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMembers of the National Advisory Heart Councilhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11384492/members-the-national-advisory-heart-councilFree Image from public domain licenseSitting fairy fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664464/sitting-fairy-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseRecipients of awards in the 29th annual Lasker Foundation presentationshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11384694/recipients-awards-the-29th-annual-lasker-foundation-presentationsFree Image from public domain licenseTrees aesthetic instant film frame png, creative remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056534/trees-aesthetic-instant-film-frame-png-creative-remix-editable-designView licensePaul Berg with other 1980 Lasker Award winnershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11384066/paul-berg-with-other-1980-lasker-award-winnersFree Image from public domain licenseTrees aesthetic instant film frame, creative remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057730/trees-aesthetic-instant-film-frame-creative-remix-editable-designView licenseLasker Medical Awards recipientshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11384680/lasker-medical-awards-recipientsFree Image from public domain licenseTrees aesthetic instant film frame, creative remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058312/trees-aesthetic-instant-film-frame-creative-remix-editable-designView licensePaul Berghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11384096/paul-bergFree Image from public domain licenseTrees aesthetic instant film frame, creative remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057731/trees-aesthetic-instant-film-frame-creative-remix-editable-designView licenseJohn E. Fogarty with his daughter Mary, and Senator Robert F. Kennedyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11385837/john-fogarty-with-his-daughter-mary-and-senator-robert-kennedyFree Image from public domain licenseTrees aesthetic instant film frame, creative remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058313/trees-aesthetic-instant-film-frame-creative-remix-editable-designView licensePaul Berg with Ruth Kirchstein and Donald Fredricksonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11384079/paul-berg-with-ruth-kirchstein-and-donald-fredricksonFree Image from public domain licenseMagical forest portal door fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663574/magical-forest-portal-door-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseAward Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1971https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400761/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1971Free Image from public domain licenseMagical forest portal door fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663580/magical-forest-portal-door-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseAward Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1971https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400779/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1971Free Image from public domain licensePlant a tree Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466550/plant-tree-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAward Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1974https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400825/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1974Free Image from public domain licenseSustainable environment education, 3D remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9230684/sustainable-environment-education-remix-editable-designView licenseMary Lasker with Dr. Michael DeBakey, Congressman John Brademas, and Dr. K. Sune D. Bergstromhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400709/photo-image-face-people-manFree Image from public domain licenseTrees environment border background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058282/trees-environment-border-background-editable-designView licenseJoshua Lederberg with Abe Ribicoff and Wendell Stanley at the White Househttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11384584/joshua-lederberg-with-abe-ribicoff-and-wendell-stanley-the-white-houseFree Image from public domain licenseTrees environment border background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058289/trees-environment-border-background-editable-designView licenseAward Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1966https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11505829/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1966Free Image from public domain licenseMountain goat domestic animal nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661260/mountain-goat-domestic-animal-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseAward Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1982https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400888/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1982Free Image from public domain licenseSpeak for trees, environment paper craft remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12624031/speak-for-trees-environment-paper-craft-remix-editable-designView licenseAward Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1981https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11401001/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1981Free Image from public domain licensePlant a tree Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12477995/plant-tree-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseAward Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1979https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400948/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1979Free Image from public domain licensePlant a tree poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12477979/plant-tree-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAward Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1979https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400951/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1979Free Image from public domain licensePlant a tree blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12477953/plant-tree-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseAward Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1975https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400829/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1975Free Image from public domain license3D woman gardener, hobby editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12395636/woman-gardener-hobby-editable-remixView licenseAward Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1974https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400758/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1974Free Image from public domain license3D little girl & pet running through flower field editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12395599/little-girl-pet-running-through-flower-field-editable-remixView licenseAward Winners with Mrs. Lasker, 1965-69https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400768/award-winners-with-mrs-lasker-1965-69Free Image from public domain license