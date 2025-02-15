Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImageflowersplantfacepeoplehousebuildingmanfurnitureJoshua Lederberg at White House LuncheonOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 962 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1551 x 1244 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarOld married couple remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12826548/old-married-couple-remixView licenseWhite House Roundtable on Biological Warfare Preparationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11384538/white-house-roundtable-biological-warfare-preparationFree Image from public domain licenseVintage elite life illustration editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14328253/vintage-elite-life-illustration-editable-design-community-remixView licenseNational Foundation for Infantile Paralysishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347687/national-foundation-for-infantile-paralysisFree Image from public domain license3D Vincent Van Gogh's Bedroom in Arles editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458650/vincent-van-goghs-bedroom-arles-editable-remixView licenseElegant outdoor evening celebrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17315819/elegant-outdoor-evening-celebrationView licenseClothing drive Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12464938/clothing-drive-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseEdgar E. Hume: Society of Cincinnati in Virginiahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11482748/edgar-hume-society-cincinnati-virginiaFree Image from public domain license3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDr. Fredrickson is at a symposium on phospholipid dinnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11361978/dr-fredrickson-symposium-phospholipid-dinnerFree Image from public domain license3D heartbroken man in the rain editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458182/heartbroken-man-the-rain-editable-remixView licenseDinner painting art architecture.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14846790/dinner-painting-art-architectureView licenseHome sweet office Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667888/home-sweet-office-instagram-post-templateView licenseElegant outdoor evening celebrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17315817/elegant-outdoor-evening-celebrationView licenseRest & relax Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12479206/rest-relax-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNorman Topping and othershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11409176/norman-topping-and-othersFree Image from public domain licenseSenior couple using a digital device in a living roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901626/senior-couple-using-digital-device-living-roomView licenseThe National Foundation For Infantile Paralysishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347688/the-national-foundation-for-infantile-paralysisFree Image from public domain licenseWinter insurance Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397201/winter-insurance-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFirst NIH International Symposium on Biomedical Researchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11357202/first-nih-international-symposium-biomedical-researchFree Image from public domain licenseCelebrate pride month Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12479181/celebrate-pride-month-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLeonard Scheele and othershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11409200/leonard-scheele-and-othersFree Image from public domain licenseLove quote Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397085/love-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDonald S. Fredrickson testifying at a Senate Appropriations Committee hearinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11385659/donald-fredrickson-testifying-senate-appropriations-committee-hearingFree Image from public domain license3D relaxed man in living room editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12457520/relaxed-man-living-room-editable-remixView licenseJoshua Lederberg with Abe Ribicoff and Wendell Stanley at the White Househttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11384584/joshua-lederberg-with-abe-ribicoff-and-wendell-stanley-the-white-houseFree Image from public domain licenseRainy season insurance Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12381336/rainy-season-insurance-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDr. Stanhope Bayne-Joneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11481442/dr-stanhope-bayne-jonesFree Image from public domain licenseWork from home Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14060760/work-from-home-facebook-post-templateView licenseCentro Medico Naval, Lima, Peru: Inauguration Ceremony, luncheon at Officers Clubhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11329949/photo-image-flowers-plant-faceFree Image from public domain license3D sick man on rainy day editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12395558/sick-man-rainy-day-editable-remixView licenseInternational Congress of Medical Librarianship. 1963https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11503504/international-congress-medical-librarianship-1963Free Image from public domain license3D lovely home with family editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12453960/lovely-home-with-family-editable-remixView licenseCollection of Group Portraitshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11321729/collection-group-portraitsFree Image from public domain license3D sick man on rainy day editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458679/sick-man-rainy-day-editable-remixView licenseSwearing-in of U.S. Surgeon General Antonia C. Novellohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11385439/swearing-in-us-surgeon-general-antonia-novelloFree Image from public domain license3D diverse students, university editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397119/diverse-students-university-editable-remixView licenseWilliam D. Grahamhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11480068/william-grahamFree Image from public domain licenseSenior couple using tablet, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14891625/senior-couple-using-tablet-editable-designView licenseFree public domain CC0 photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5963719/free-public-domain-cc0-photoFree Image from public domain license