Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepeopleblackvintagepublic domainportraitclothingwomanAlbert Szent-Gyorgyi with his brothers and grandmotherOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 964 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2370 x 2950 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView licenseHenry Swan, his sister Carla ("Teddy"), and their dogshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11385445/henry-swan-his-sister-carla-teddy-and-their-dogsFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licenseAlbert Szent-Györgyihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11499624/albert-szent-gyorgyiFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseInuit Mother and Children (1906) by Beverly Bennett Dobbshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775006/inuit-mother-and-children-1906-beverly-bennett-dobbsFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAlbert Szent-Gyorgyi and his brothershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11384731/albert-szent-gyorgyi-and-his-brothersFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710230/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licenseAlbert Szent-Györgyihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11499616/albert-szent-gyorgyiFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman pink frame, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710217/vintage-woman-pink-frame-editable-art-deco-designView licenseHookworm Infection: B- family, Kentucky. Severe infection. Fish eye. Extreme anemia. Dropsicalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11339521/image-face-wooden-personFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseContact Prints, 1904 by hugo erfurthhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18960935/contact-prints-1904-hugo-erfurthFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAlan Gregg with his motherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11385502/alan-gregg-with-his-motherFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame desktop wallpaper, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710247/pink-gold-frame-desktop-wallpaper-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licenseAlan Gregg in Brazilhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11385532/alan-gregg-brazilFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman yellow desktop wallpaper, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708147/vintage-woman-yellow-desktop-wallpaper-editable-art-deco-designView licenseJane A. Delanohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11509008/jane-delanoFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman black frame, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710092/vintage-woman-black-frame-editable-art-deco-designView licenseMargaret, Ruth, and Gertrude Sawyer sightseeing in Jerusalemhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11385220/margaret-ruth-and-gertrude-sawyer-sightseeing-jerusalemFree Image from public domain licenseArt deco yellow black frame, editable vintage woman designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709954/art-deco-yellow-black-frame-editable-vintage-woman-designView licenseHermione Turner and Her Children (c. 1910) by Gertrude Käsebierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773633/hermione-turner-and-her-children-c-1910-gertrude-kasebierFree Image from public domain licenseAfrican children reading books, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14887865/african-children-reading-books-editable-designView licenseCollection of Group Portraitshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11321656/collection-group-portraitsFree Image from public domain licenseHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAlan Gregg with a group in Brazilhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11385509/alan-gregg-with-group-brazilFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFamily stricken by tuberculosishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511020/family-stricken-tuberculosisFree Image from public domain licenseArt deco gray background, editable vintage woman designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11707682/art-deco-gray-background-editable-vintage-woman-designView licenseTwo children (c. 1910)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773178/two-children-c-1910Free Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseInfant Welfare Center, Latviahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11401939/infant-welfare-center-latviaFree Image from public domain licenseThe Pink Capeline png element, editable Jacques-Emile Blanche's vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9719800/png-beautiful-black-blueView licenseThe Sawyer family at their bungalow "Kudsia" in Colombo, Ceylonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11385162/the-sawyer-family-their-bungalow-kudsia-colombo-ceylonFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman black frame, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513534/vintage-woman-black-frame-editable-art-deco-designView licenseAlan Gregg as Intern at Massachusetts General Hospitalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11385447/alan-gregg-intern-massachusetts-general-hospitalFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman desktop wallpaper, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710120/vintage-woman-desktop-wallpaper-editable-art-deco-designView licenseFred L. Soper and Amaral Machado in the doorway of the Health Department building, Bahia, Brazilhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11384934/photo-image-hand-face-personFree Image from public domain license