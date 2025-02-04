rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Lasker Medical Awards recipients
Save
Edit Image
hospitalfacepeoplemenvintagecelebrationpublic domaincrowd
Music festival poster template, editable design
Music festival poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14845471/music-festival-poster-template-editable-designView license
Recipients of awards in the 29th annual Lasker Foundation presentations
Recipients of awards in the 29th annual Lasker Foundation presentations
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11384694/recipients-awards-the-29th-annual-lasker-foundation-presentationsFree Image from public domain license
Aerial view of diverse people stacking hands in the middle remix
Aerial view of diverse people stacking hands in the middle remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927633/aerial-view-diverse-people-stacking-hands-the-middle-remixView license
Paul Berg
Paul Berg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11384096/paul-bergFree Image from public domain license
Business people are joining hands together
Business people are joining hands together
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916582/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView license
Paul Berg with other 1980 Lasker Award winners
Paul Berg with other 1980 Lasker Award winners
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11384066/paul-berg-with-other-1980-lasker-award-winnersFree Image from public domain license
Aerial view of diverse people stacking hands in the middle remix
Aerial view of diverse people stacking hands in the middle remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927638/aerial-view-diverse-people-stacking-hands-the-middle-remixView license
Paul Berg with Ruth Kirchstein and Donald Fredrickson
Paul Berg with Ruth Kirchstein and Donald Fredrickson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11384079/paul-berg-with-ruth-kirchstein-and-donald-fredricksonFree Image from public domain license
Business people are joining hands together
Business people are joining hands together
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916588/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView license
Brigadier General Joseph I. Martin, Chief Surgeon, Fifth Army, presents the Legion of Merit to Maj. James M. Mason…
Brigadier General Joseph I. Martin, Chief Surgeon, Fifth Army, presents the Legion of Merit to Maj. James M. Mason…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11349149/photo-image-background-hand-hospitalFree Image from public domain license
Business people are joining hands together
Business people are joining hands together
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916618/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView license
Members of the National Advisory Heart Council
Members of the National Advisory Heart Council
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11384492/members-the-national-advisory-heart-councilFree Image from public domain license
Vacation packages poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
Vacation packages poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691993/png-art-blank-space-blueView license
Mary Lasker with two people in a garden
Mary Lasker with two people in a garden
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11384479/mary-lasker-with-two-people-gardenFree Image from public domain license
Brightest London poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
Brightest London poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691735/png-art-best-reached-train-blank-spaceView license
President Richard Nixon and Dr. A. Hamblin Letton
President Richard Nixon and Dr. A. Hamblin Letton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511431/president-richard-nixon-and-dr-hamblin-lettonFree Image from public domain license
Business people are joining hands together
Business people are joining hands together
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916764/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView license
Maxine Singer being awarded the G. Burroughs Mider Lecture Award
Maxine Singer being awarded the G. Burroughs Mider Lecture Award
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11384255/maxine-singer-being-awarded-the-burroughs-mider-lecture-awardFree Image from public domain license
Rearview of diverse people pointing to a blank white wall
Rearview of diverse people pointing to a blank white wall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912413/rearview-diverse-people-pointing-blank-white-wallView license
President Richard Nixon shakes hands with Dr. A. Hamblin Letton
President Richard Nixon shakes hands with Dr. A. Hamblin Letton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511371/president-richard-nixon-shakes-hands-with-dr-hamblin-lettonFree Image from public domain license
Rearview of diverse people pointing to a blank white wall
Rearview of diverse people pointing to a blank white wall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912175/rearview-diverse-people-pointing-blank-white-wallView license
Dr. Jesse Roth's lecture on receptor disorders in man
Dr. Jesse Roth's lecture on receptor disorders in man
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11358582/dr-jesse-roths-lecture-receptor-disorders-manFree Image from public domain license
Business people are joining hands together
Business people are joining hands together
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916753/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView license
William Osler sitting with Lewellys Barker and Frank J. Sladen
William Osler sitting with Lewellys Barker and Frank J. Sladen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11386198/william-osler-sitting-with-lewellys-barker-and-frank-sladenFree Image from public domain license
Business people are joining hands together
Business people are joining hands together
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916665/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView license
Award Winners with Mrs. Lasker, 1965-69
Award Winners with Mrs. Lasker, 1965-69
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400771/award-winners-with-mrs-lasker-1965-69Free Image from public domain license
Diverse business people applauding with joy
Diverse business people applauding with joy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14900740/diverse-business-people-applauding-with-joyView license
Award Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1966
Award Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1966
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11505824/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1966Free Image from public domain license
Rearview of diverse people pointing to a wall
Rearview of diverse people pointing to a wall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14909972/rearview-diverse-people-pointing-wallView license
Award Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1966
Award Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1966
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11505829/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1966Free Image from public domain license
Rearview of diverse people hugging each other
Rearview of diverse people hugging each other
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912810/rearview-diverse-people-hugging-each-otherView license
Award Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1974
Award Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1974
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400838/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1974Free Image from public domain license
Diverse business people applauding with joy
Diverse business people applauding with joy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14900700/diverse-business-people-applauding-with-joyView license
Mary Lasker with Dr. Michael E. DeBakey and the Honorable Thomas P. O'Neill
Mary Lasker with Dr. Michael E. DeBakey and the Honorable Thomas P. O'Neill
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400722/mary-lasker-with-dr-michael-debakey-and-the-honorable-thomas-oneillFree Image from public domain license
Rearview of diverse people hugging each other
Rearview of diverse people hugging each other
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912972/rearview-diverse-people-hugging-each-otherView license
Award Winners with Mrs. Lasker, 1962-63
Award Winners with Mrs. Lasker, 1962-63
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400704/award-winners-with-mrs-lasker-1962-63Free Image from public domain license
Business people are joining hands together
Business people are joining hands together
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916833/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView license
Award Winners with Mrs. Lasker, 1962-63
Award Winners with Mrs. Lasker, 1962-63
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400705/award-winners-with-mrs-lasker-1962-63Free Image from public domain license
Business people are joining hands together
Business people are joining hands together
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916714/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView license
Colonel Earle Standlee, Chief Surgeon, MTOUSA, congratulates Col. Albert A. Biederman, Minneapolis, Minn., after presenting…
Colonel Earle Standlee, Chief Surgeon, MTOUSA, congratulates Col. Albert A. Biederman, Minneapolis, Minn., after presenting…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11349088/photo-image-hand-face-handshakeFree Image from public domain license