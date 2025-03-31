Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacebookspeoplebuildingmanliving roomfurniturepublic domainHarold Varmus with Vice President Al Gore and HHS Secretary Donna ShalalaOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 963 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5896 x 4732 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHappy familyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901453/happy-familyView licenseHarold Varmus shaking hands with Vice President Al Gore at the White Househttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11384812/harold-varmus-shaking-hands-with-vice-president-gore-the-white-houseFree Image from public domain license3D old man reading in library editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12394445/old-man-reading-library-editable-remixView licenseNIH Director-Designate Harold Varmus with First Lady Hillary Rodham Clintonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11384732/nih-director-designate-harold-varmus-with-first-lady-hillary-rodham-clintonFree Image from public domain licenseVintage elite life illustration editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14328253/vintage-elite-life-illustration-editable-design-community-remixView licensePresident Nixon, Vannevar Bush, and othershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11434296/president-nixon-vannevar-bush-and-othersFree Image from public domain license3D relaxed man in living room editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12457520/relaxed-man-living-room-editable-remixView licenseHarold Varmus with U.S. President Bill Clinton and NIAID Director Anthony Faucihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11384826/harold-varmus-with-us-president-bill-clinton-and-niaid-director-anthony-fauciFree Image from public domain license3D sick man on rainy day editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12395558/sick-man-rainy-day-editable-remixView licenseWhite House Roundtable on Biological Warfare Preparationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11384538/white-house-roundtable-biological-warfare-preparationFree Image from public domain license3D lovely home with family editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12453960/lovely-home-with-family-editable-remixView licenseHarold Varmus shaking hands with First Lady Hillary Clinton at White Househttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11384823/harold-varmus-shaking-hands-with-first-lady-hillary-clinton-white-houseFree Image from public domain licenseLove quote Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397085/love-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFredrickson third "science deputy" coffeehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11358969/fredrickson-third-science-deputy-coffeeFree Image from public domain license3D sick man on rainy day editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458679/sick-man-rainy-day-editable-remixView licensePNG Five diverse professionals conversation discussion business.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17271779/png-five-diverse-professionals-conversation-discussion-businessView licenseWeekly reading Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444909/weekly-reading-instagram-post-templateView licenseFive diverse professionals conversation discussion business.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17248398/five-diverse-professionals-conversation-discussion-businessView licenseReading & book quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815771/reading-book-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseFredrickson third "science deputy" coffeehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11359012/fredrickson-third-science-deputy-coffeeFree Image from public domain licenseFamily timehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14913534/family-timeView licensePNG Five diverse professionals chairs discussion business.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17272410/png-five-diverse-professionals-chairs-discussion-businessView licenseFamily timehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14913545/family-timeView licenseArthur Kornberg at NIH with DeWitt Stettenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11384156/arthur-kornberg-nih-with-dewitt-stettenFree Image from public domain licenseBook club Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444947/book-club-instagram-post-templateView licenseFive diverse professionals chairs discussion business.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17248396/five-diverse-professionals-chairs-discussion-businessView licenseYour health matters Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12459599/your-health-matters-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHarold Varmus with U.S. President Bill Clinton and NCI Director Richard Klausnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11384820/photo-image-face-handshake-personFree Image from public domain license3D food delivery lifestyle remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715519/food-delivery-lifestyle-remix-editable-designView licenseHarold Varmus with President Bill Clinton at William Natcher's funeralhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11384750/harold-varmus-with-president-bill-clinton-william-natchers-funeralFree Image from public domain licenseCouple therapy Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397066/couple-therapy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHonorary Consultants to the Army Medical Library, Fifth Annual Meeting, October 22, 1948: Opening ceremonieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11509302/photo-image-papers-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseAfrican family spending time together remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927015/african-family-spending-time-together-remixView licenseHarold Varmus with Vice President Al Gorehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11384751/harold-varmus-with-vice-president-goreFree Image from public domain licenseVision art magazine cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14327771/vision-art-magazine-cover-templateView licenseFredrickson first "science deputy" coffeehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11358677/fredrickson-first-science-deputy-coffeeFree Image from public domain licenseAfrican family spending time togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14917391/african-family-spending-time-togetherView licenseBusiness people having marketing meeting conversation business person.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16700845/business-people-having-marketing-meeting-conversation-business-personView licenseBank account Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12381552/bank-account-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePNG Business people having marketing meeting conversation business person.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16731190/png-business-people-having-marketing-meeting-conversation-business-personView license