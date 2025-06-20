Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartvintagebloodpublic domainillustrationdrawingpaintingretroDepiction of the state of knowledge about abnormalities in lipid metabolism around 1950Original public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 812 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4732 x 3202 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarBlood donation poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537731/blood-donation-poster-templateView licenseDepiction of the state of knowledge about abnormalities in lipid metabolism around 1970https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11385539/image-heart-clouds-grassFree Image from public domain licenseBlood donor day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537693/blood-donor-day-poster-templateView licenseFigurative illustration of a lipoproteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11385546/figurative-illustration-lipoproteinFree Image from public domain licenseSyphilis poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720578/png-1936-1939-vintage-poster-wpa-federal-art-project-blackView licenseHyperlipoproteinemia Summary Tablehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11385576/hyperlipoproteinemia-summary-tableFree Image from public domain licenseBlood donation poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986532/blood-donation-poster-templateView licenseThe Plasma Lipoproteins (Episodic View)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11385548/the-plasma-lipoproteins-episodic-viewFree Image from public domain licenseBeautiful spring park editable mixed media, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13088232/beautiful-spring-park-editable-mixed-media-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWho Shall Eat All the Eggs?https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11385542/who-shall-eat-all-the-eggsFree Image from public domain licenseBlood donation poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444021/blood-donation-poster-templateView licenseGroup portrait of lipid researchers at a meetinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11358214/group-portrait-lipid-researchers-meetingFree Image from public domain licenseBlood donation poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444023/blood-donation-poster-templateView licenseFrank Ruddle's lecture on gene transfer in mammalian cellshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11358541/frank-ruddles-lecture-gene-transfer-mammalian-cellsFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSune Bergström's lecture on the prostaglandins-bioregulators with clinical implicationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11358265/photo-image-hand-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseWorldwide shipping service poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12013570/worldwide-shipping-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHospital tents: Small wall tent - closed - with flyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11509913/hospital-tents-small-wall-tent-closed-with-flyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable blood splatter design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15331089/editable-blood-splatter-design-element-setView licenseP.S. Carley at a Malaria Survey Section's camp at Lake Huleh, Palestinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11385173/ps-carley-malaria-survey-sections-camp-lake-huleh-palestineFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590170/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseA subcommittee hearing attended by Dr. Fredricksonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11424990/subcommittee-hearing-attended-dr-fredricksonFree Image from public domain licenseAnatomy class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10188761/anatomy-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThomas Waldmann's lecture on control of the immune responsehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11358644/thomas-waldmanns-lecture-control-the-immune-responseFree Image from public domain licenseCupid buying textbooks, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9585089/cupid-buying-textbooks-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDr. Fredrickson attends the Jimenez Diaz Memorial lecturehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11424931/dr-fredrickson-attends-the-jimenez-diaz-memorial-lectureFree Image from public domain licenseAnatomy class poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682107/anatomy-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMartha Vaughan's lecture on regulation of cyclic nucleotidehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11358581/martha-vaughans-lecture-regulation-cyclic-nucleotideFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589492/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseDirectors of the National Institutes of Health from 1950-1989https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11358629/directors-the-national-institutes-health-from-1950-1989Free Image from public domain licenseArt market poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11594014/art-market-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseHospital tents: Large wall tent with fly openhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11509914/hospital-tents-large-wall-tent-with-fly-openFree Image from public domain licenseCupid buying textbooks, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9581212/cupid-buying-textbooks-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFredrickson third "science deputy" coffeehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11359017/fredrickson-third-science-deputy-coffeeFree Image from public domain licenseF Champenois background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8635014/png-aesthetic-background-alfons-maria-muchView licenseDr. Fredrickson with two of the 1979 National Medal of Science recipientshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11424442/dr-fredrickson-with-two-the-1979-national-medal-science-recipientsFree Image from public domain licenseWorldwide shipping service blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12013573/worldwide-shipping-service-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseNIH exhibit and bust honoring Dr. Charles R. Drew, "Father of the American Blood Bank"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11357041/photo-image-face-medicine-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseWorldwide shipping service Facebook story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12013571/worldwide-shipping-service-facebook-story-template-editable-designView licenseDr. Jesse Roth's lecture on receptor disorders in manhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11358582/dr-jesse-roths-lecture-receptor-disorders-manFree Image from public domain license