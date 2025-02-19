Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepeoplemansmokeshirtpublic domainportraitsmokingSurgeon General Julius Richmond and Others at Anti-Smoking ExhibitOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 860 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 11982 x 8588 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarCheerful African American businessmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901187/cheerful-african-american-businessmanView licenseSurgeon General Julius Richmond and others at anti-smoking exhibithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11365829/surgeon-general-julius-richmond-and-others-anti-smoking-exhibitFree Image from public domain licenseMen's long sleeve shirt mockup, editable product designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631605/mens-long-sleeve-shirt-mockup-editable-product-designView licenseYou Have Enough Smarts to Rebuild an Enginehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11384397/you-have-enough-smarts-rebuild-engineFree Image from public domain licenseCheerful African American businessmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14900900/cheerful-african-american-businessmanView licenseSGR 4 KIDS: The Surgeon General's Report for Kids about Smoking. Coverhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11385472/sgr-kids-the-surgeon-generals-report-for-kids-about-smoking-coverFree Image from public domain licenseFace mask mockup on Asian man, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9750154/face-mask-mockup-asian-man-editable-designView licenseDr. Koop at the dedication of the DeWitt Stetten, Jr., Museum of Medical Research at the National Institutes of Healthhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11384878/photo-image-face-people-manFree Image from public domain licenseMen's polo shirt mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14748407/mens-polo-shirt-mockup-editable-designView licenseDon't be a buttheadhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406417/dont-buttheadFree Image from public domain licenseHappy black businessman, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14890667/happy-black-businessman-editable-designView licenseNational Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute public service advertisement featuring Michael DeBakeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11385925/photo-image-heart-face-personFree Image from public domain licensePng business development editable element, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884684/png-business-development-editable-element-transparent-backgroundView licenseGetting High Doesn't Cause AIDS. It Just Lets It Happenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11384976/getting-high-doesnt-cause-aids-just-lets-happenFree Image from public domain licenseCheerful African American businessmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901210/cheerful-african-american-businessmanView licenseRokenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11386917/rokenFree Image from public domain licenseCheerful African American businessmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901693/cheerful-african-american-businessmanView licenseEl SIDA Tambien es un Problema Para los Hispanoshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11385027/sida-tambien-problema-para-los-hispanosFree Image from public domain licenseFashion eyewear, accessory apparel mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696455/fashion-eyewear-accessory-apparel-mockupView licenseC. Everett Koop at a White House reception for participants in the Campaign for Tobacco Free Kidshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11384858/photo-image-american-flag-face-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseCheerful African American businessmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901378/cheerful-african-american-businessmanView licenseIf He Doesn't Have a Condom image 1https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11384465/doesnt-have-condom-imageFree Image from public domain licenseModern business success editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10914084/modern-business-success-editable-designView licenseAlexander the Great conquered most of a continent with one army and no cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11438463/image-cartoon-face-bookFree Image from public domain licenseMen's mustard yellow shirt mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14717732/mens-mustard-yellow-shirt-mockup-editable-designView licenseIf He Doesn't Have a Condom image 2https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11384469/doesnt-have-condom-imageFree Image from public domain licenseFisheye Lens Effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542290/fisheye-lens-effectView licenseUsted es capaz de dominar el español y ingléshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11432101/usted-capaz-dominar-espanol-inglesFree Image from public domain licenseMen's shirt mockup, editable Summer fashion designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11496087/mens-shirt-mockup-editable-summer-fashion-designView licenseA Man Who Shoots Up Can Be Very Giving image 1https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11384442/man-who-shoots-can-very-giving-imageFree Image from public domain licenseMan with binoculars illustration, live to wander text, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241789/man-with-binoculars-illustration-live-wander-text-editable-designView licenseU.S. Surgeon General William H. Stewart at an exhibithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11385455/us-surgeon-general-william-stewart-exhibitFree Image from public domain licenseCheerful African American businessmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901398/cheerful-african-american-businessmanView licenseThomas Parranhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11407383/thomas-parranFree Image from public domain license3d SEO specialist editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10714657/seo-specialist-editable-designView licenseNo smoking sign illustration.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20596953/smoking-sign-illustrationView licenseCheerful African American businessmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14900708/cheerful-african-american-businessmanView licensePNG No smoking sign illustration.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20385547/png-smoking-sign-illustrationView licensePng SEO specialist editable element, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10713128/png-seo-specialist-editable-element-transparent-backgroundView licenseYou have enough smarts to rebuild an enginehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11438358/you-have-enough-smarts-rebuild-engineFree Image from public domain license