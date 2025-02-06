rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
John E. Fogarty speaking at the National Library of Medicine dedication
Save
Edit Image
facemedicinepeoplebuildingmanblackpublic domaincrowd
Aerial view of diverse people stacking hands in the middle remix
Aerial view of diverse people stacking hands in the middle remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927638/aerial-view-diverse-people-stacking-hands-the-middle-remixView license
President Lyndon Johnson addresses an audience to discuss the 1965 Medicare Bill 2
President Lyndon Johnson addresses an audience to discuss the 1965 Medicare Bill 2
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11441393/photo-image-face-people-houseFree Image from public domain license
Aerial view of diverse people stacking hands in the middle remix
Aerial view of diverse people stacking hands in the middle remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927633/aerial-view-diverse-people-stacking-hands-the-middle-remixView license
Robert H. Finch takes the oath of office as DHEW Secretary at the White House, Jan. 22, 1969
Robert H. Finch takes the oath of office as DHEW Secretary at the White House, Jan. 22, 1969
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473637/photo-image-face-people-houseFree Image from public domain license
Business people are joining hands together remix
Business people are joining hands together remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927733/business-people-are-joining-hands-together-remixView license
President Lyndon Johnson addresses an audience to discuss the 1965 Medicare Bill 1
President Lyndon Johnson addresses an audience to discuss the 1965 Medicare Bill 1
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11441388/photo-image-face-people-houseFree Image from public domain license
Business people are joining hands together
Business people are joining hands together
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916618/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView license
Dedication ceremonies for Buildings 36 and 37
Dedication ceremonies for Buildings 36 and 37
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11401898/dedication-ceremonies-for-buildings-andFree Image from public domain license
Cheerful African American businessman
Cheerful African American businessman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14900865/cheerful-african-american-businessmanView license
NLM- Dedication Ceremony
NLM- Dedication Ceremony
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11360948/nlm-dedication-ceremonyFree Image from public domain license
Business people are joining hands together remix
Business people are joining hands together remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927728/business-people-are-joining-hands-together-remixView license
President Roosevelt dedicates the new Bethesda campus of the National Institute of Health 1
President Roosevelt dedicates the new Bethesda campus of the National Institute of Health 1
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11435692/photo-image-american-flag-face-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Business people in a board room meeting
Business people in a board room meeting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901849/business-people-board-room-meetingView license
Dr. Philip R. Lee dedicates the new NICHD Gerontology Research Center building, June 15, 1968
Dr. Philip R. Lee dedicates the new NICHD Gerontology Research Center building, June 15, 1968
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347171/photo-image-face-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Business people in a board room meeting
Business people in a board room meeting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901048/business-people-board-room-meetingView license
A speaker begins the dedication ceremony of the Clinical Center
A speaker begins the dedication ceremony of the Clinical Center
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11345618/speaker-begins-the-dedication-ceremony-the-clinical-centerFree Image from public domain license
Business people in a board room meeting
Business people in a board room meeting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901348/business-people-board-room-meetingView license
President Harry Truman concludes opening remarks during the dedication ceremony of the Clinical Center
President Harry Truman concludes opening remarks during the dedication ceremony of the Clinical Center
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11345668/photo-image-face-people-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Business people in a board room meeting
Business people in a board room meeting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901063/business-people-board-room-meetingView license
U.S. Armed Forces Institute Of Pathology: President Eisenhower speaking at the Dedication Ceremonies
U.S. Armed Forces Institute Of Pathology: President Eisenhower speaking at the Dedication Ceremonies
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11346073/photo-image-face-people-manFree Image from public domain license
Personal development lesson Facebook ad template, editable text & design
Personal development lesson Facebook ad template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8828064/personal-development-lesson-facebook-template-editable-text-designView license
NLM- Dedication Ceremony
NLM- Dedication Ceremony
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11360952/nlm-dedication-ceremonyFree Image from public domain license
Personal development lesson blog banner template, editable text & design
Personal development lesson blog banner template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8826857/personal-development-lesson-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView license
Robert M. Ball, Commissioner of the Social Security Administration, gives a presentation on Medicare
Robert M. Ball, Commissioner of the Social Security Administration, gives a presentation on Medicare
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11441389/photo-image-people-house-manFree Image from public domain license
Personal development lesson Instagram story template, customizable social media design
Personal development lesson Instagram story template, customizable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8828065/png-adult-advertisementView license
President Harry Truman speaking at the dedication ceremony of the Clinical Center
President Harry Truman speaking at the dedication ceremony of the Clinical Center
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11345615/photo-image-american-flags-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Business people in a board room meeting
Business people in a board room meeting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901988/business-people-board-room-meetingView license
President Lyndon Johnson addresses the audience at the ceremony for the signing of the Health Research Facilities Act
President Lyndon Johnson addresses the audience at the ceremony for the signing of the Health Research Facilities Act
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511439/photo-image-face-people-manFree Image from public domain license
Business people in a board room meeting
Business people in a board room meeting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901199/business-people-board-room-meetingView license
Chief Justice Earl Warren speaks at the Truman Library
Chief Justice Earl Warren speaks at the Truman Library
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11312377/chief-justice-earl-warren-speaks-the-truman-libraryFree Image from public domain license
Business people in a board room meeting
Business people in a board room meeting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901360/business-people-board-room-meetingView license
Dr. Daniels standing at the podium during the dedication ceremony
Dr. Daniels standing at the podium during the dedication ceremony
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11360944/dr-daniels-standing-the-podium-during-the-dedication-ceremonyFree Image from public domain license
Business people are joining hands together
Business people are joining hands together
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916764/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView license
President Lyndon Johnson's visit to NIH, 1967
President Lyndon Johnson's visit to NIH, 1967
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347119/president-lyndon-johnsons-visit-nih-1967Free Image from public domain license
Business people in a board room meeting
Business people in a board room meeting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901020/business-people-board-room-meetingView license
Senator Joseph Lister Hill stands at the podium at National Library of Medicine Dedication Ceremony
Senator Joseph Lister Hill stands at the podium at National Library of Medicine Dedication Ceremony
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11441343/photo-image-face-medicine-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Business people are joining hands together
Business people are joining hands together
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916665/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView license
Senator Joseph Lister Hill addresses the audience from the podium at the National Library of Medicine Dedication Ceremony
Senator Joseph Lister Hill addresses the audience from the podium at the National Library of Medicine Dedication Ceremony
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11441313/photo-image-face-medicine-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Business people are joining hands together
Business people are joining hands together
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916753/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView license
Dr. Worth Bagley Daniels speaking at the National Library of Medicine Dedication Ceremony
Dr. Worth Bagley Daniels speaking at the National Library of Medicine Dedication Ceremony
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11441520/photo-image-american-flag-face-medicineFree Image from public domain license