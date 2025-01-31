rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
New directions for clinical decision making in nursing practice for the 80's
Save
Edit Image
bookcirclesdarkvintagedesignpublic domainpinkposter
Bedtime stories poster template
Bedtime stories poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13826683/bedtime-stories-poster-templateView license
Nursing diagnosis
Nursing diagnosis
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404674/nursing-diagnosisFree Image from public domain license
Horror book poster template
Horror book poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13825976/horror-book-poster-templateView license
Patient education and health teaching: tenth Annual Nursing Research Symposium
Patient education and health teaching: tenth Annual Nursing Research Symposium
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404300/patient-education-and-health-teaching-tenth-annual-nursing-research-symposiumFree Image from public domain license
Book cover poster template
Book cover poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486856/book-cover-poster-templateView license
Cancer nursing update '79
Cancer nursing update '79
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406550/cancer-nursing-update-79Free Image from public domain license
Moonlit poster template
Moonlit poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487940/moonlit-poster-templateView license
13th annual commemorative program for Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr
13th annual commemorative program for Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11402607/13th-annual-commemorative-program-for-dr-martin-luther-kingFree Image from public domain license
Sci-fi book cover template, editable design
Sci-fi book cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12653875/sci-fi-book-cover-template-editable-designView license
Stress reduction through patient preparation: Fifth annual Nursing Research Symposium
Stress reduction through patient preparation: Fifth annual Nursing Research Symposium
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404301/image-design-public-domain-abstractFree Image from public domain license
Sci-fi book cover template, editable design
Sci-fi book cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12645407/sci-fi-book-cover-template-editable-designView license
The rest of your life
The rest of your life
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404469/the-rest-your-lifeFree Image from public domain license
Reading club poster template, editable text and design
Reading club poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11769357/reading-club-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Removal of third molars
Removal of third molars
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11402519/removal-third-molarsFree Image from public domain license
Chess strategy poster template
Chess strategy poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13105144/chess-strategy-poster-templateView license
Clinical Center thirteenth annual honor awards ceremony
Clinical Center thirteenth annual honor awards ceremony
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11407460/clinical-center-thirteenth-annual-honor-awards-ceremonyFree Image from public domain license
Business potential poster template
Business potential poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13121548/business-potential-poster-templateView license
Love is the only force
Love is the only force
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11402554/love-the-only-forceFree Image from public domain license
Murder mystery poster template
Murder mystery poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273071/murder-mystery-poster-templateView license
Clinical Center fourteenth annual honor awards ceremony
Clinical Center fourteenth annual honor awards ceremony
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11386555/clinical-center-fourteenth-annual-honor-awards-ceremonyFree Image from public domain license
Renaissance fair Facebook post template, editable design
Renaissance fair Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686098/renaissance-fair-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Selective expression of I region genes in lymphocyte subpopulations
Selective expression of I region genes in lymphocyte subpopulations
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11403429/selective-expression-region-genes-lymphocyte-subpopulationsFree Image from public domain license
Book cover template
Book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14664608/book-cover-templateView license
Mutational analysis of a viral replicon
Mutational analysis of a viral replicon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11402775/mutational-analysis-viral-repliconFree Image from public domain license
Butterfly mystery book cover template
Butterfly mystery book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14673536/butterfly-mystery-book-cover-templateView license
Retroviruses: where did they come from, and where are they going?
Retroviruses: where did they come from, and where are they going?
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11403490/retroviruses-where-did-they-come-from-and-where-are-they-goingFree Image from public domain license
Memoir book cover template, editable design
Memoir book cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12646002/memoir-book-cover-template-editable-designView license
National Conference on Nutrition Education
National Conference on Nutrition Education
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11407418/national-conference-nutrition-educationFree Image from public domain license
Simple life book cover template, editable design
Simple life book cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662655/simple-life-book-cover-template-editable-designView license
Home care
Home care
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406536/home-careFree Image from public domain license
Good night poster template, editable text
Good night poster template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11771912/good-night-poster-template-editable-textView license
Estrogen use & postmenopausal women
Estrogen use & postmenopausal women
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404573/estrogen-use-postmenopausal-womenFree Image from public domain license
Opened book, editable e-learning technology
Opened book, editable e-learning technology
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081993/opened-book-editable-e-learning-technologyView license
Gene transfer in mammalian cells
Gene transfer in mammalian cells
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11417509/gene-transfer-mammalian-cellsFree Image from public domain license
Thriller fiction poster template
Thriller fiction poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13133369/thriller-fiction-poster-templateView license
Interdisciplinary caring for the hospitalized adolescent
Interdisciplinary caring for the hospitalized adolescent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11403587/interdisciplinary-caring-for-the-hospitalized-adolescentFree Image from public domain license
Keep calm poster template, editable text
Keep calm poster template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11771936/keep-calm-poster-template-editable-textView license
Platelet transfusion therapy
Platelet transfusion therapy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404587/platelet-transfusion-therapyFree Image from public domain license
Gradient mesh poster template, editable quote design
Gradient mesh poster template, editable quote design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8434756/gradient-mesh-poster-template-editable-quote-designView license
Infectious disease testing for blood transfusions
Infectious disease testing for blood transfusions
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404660/infectious-disease-testing-for-blood-transfusionsFree Image from public domain license