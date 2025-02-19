Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagebackgroundblackpublic domainfoodeducationblueposterredWhat's new about the new food label?Original public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1045 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3132 x 3596 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarLearn Japanese poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546555/learn-japanese-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseRead it before you eat it!https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406418/read-before-you-eat-itFree Image from public domain licenseStudy in USA poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11951110/study-usa-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseOptimal calcium intakehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406543/optimal-calcium-intakeFree Image from public domain licenseStudy abroad counselling poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11951279/study-abroad-counselling-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseYou can shape your futurehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11438314/you-can-shape-your-futureFree Image from public domain licenseCookbook cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650018/cookbook-cover-template-editable-designView licenseToxic shock syndrome is so rare you might forget it can happen--https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11420179/toxic-shock-syndrome-rare-you-might-forget-can-happenFree Image from public domain licenseEducation aesthetic png, book and apple illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832117/education-aesthetic-png-book-and-apple-illustration-editable-designView licenseThe sugar filmhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404440/the-sugar-filmFree Image from public domain licenseStudy in USA poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12579548/study-usa-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseNutrition and your health: dietary guidelines for Americanshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11407426/nutrition-and-your-health-dietary-guidelines-for-americansFree Image from public domain licenseArt & History class poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12608488/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license"Don't listen to rumors about AIDS, get the facts!": Patti LaBellehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11417928/dont-listen-rumors-about-aids-get-the-facts-patti-labelleFree Image from public domain licenseCocktail class customizable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8480969/cocktail-class-customizable-poster-templateView licenseDietary program brochure template psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3238129/free-illustration-psd-food-brochure-designView licenseScience Fair poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11704121/science-fair-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHigh School students visit NIHhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11346895/high-school-students-visit-nihFree Image from public domain licensePhysics class poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11736581/physics-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSanitary privies are cheaper than coffinshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11510414/sanitary-privies-are-cheaper-than-coffinsFree Image from public domain licenseCooking class poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11401127/cooking-class-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseCancer danger signalshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11437720/cancer-danger-signalsFree Image from public domain licenseLearn Japanese online poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11773848/learn-japanese-online-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseNo matter how you shake it--: out comes the sodiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11419647/matter-how-you-shake-it-out-comes-the-sodiumFree Image from public domain licenseScience 101 poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11736609/science-101-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePNG Cheese and milk products background dairy glass.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15541781/png-cheese-and-milk-products-background-dairy-glassView licenseBiochemistry open day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14397180/biochemistry-open-day-poster-templateView licenseDietary program brochure template vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3238026/free-illustration-vector-diet-meal-plan-foodView licenseExam time poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614953/exam-time-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDietary program brochure template psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3238143/free-illustration-psd-brochure-template-foodView licenseEducation aesthetic, book and apple illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9906211/education-aesthetic-book-and-apple-illustration-editable-designView licenseTreat yourself righthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11420063/treat-yourself-rightFree Image from public domain licenseSip and Paint poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714270/sip-and-paint-poster-templateView licensePromoting healthy lives: diet, fat & cholesterolhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404932/promoting-healthy-lives-diet-fat-cholesterolFree Image from public domain licenseBaking school poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14491936/baking-school-poster-templateView licenseStanley Spencer had a stroke: it came from high blood pressure : if only he had listened to his doctor : now he can't even…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11438453/photo-image-face-person-manFree Image from public domain licensePoster template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10112137/poster-template-editable-textView licenseBeans, beans, good for your hearthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11402104/beans-beans-good-for-your-heartFree Image from public domain licenseCookbook cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650017/cookbook-cover-template-editable-designView licenseParents it's your choicehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11425796/parents-its-your-choiceFree Image from public domain license