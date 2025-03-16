Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagehandfacebookpersonline drawingartcigarettemanGet the pictureOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 849 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3283 x 4638 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWorld no tobacco day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571774/world-tobacco-day-poster-templateView licenseYou have enough smarts to rebuild an engine: And you're still smoking?https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11510548/you-have-enough-smarts-rebuild-engine-and-youre-still-smokingFree Image from public domain licenseSmoking kills poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571935/smoking-kills-poster-templateView licenseTuberculosis undiscovered endangers you: danger signshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11407545/tuberculosis-undiscovered-endangers-you-danger-signsFree Image from public domain licenseMoving service Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11929382/moving-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThere's a simple way to prevent AIDShttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11427113/theres-simple-way-prevent-aidsFree Image from public domain licenseDo not smoke Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641232/not-smoke-instagram-post-templateView licenseA collage of well known personages who gave publicity and support to a chest X-ray campaign in Los Angeleshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11432054/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCycling club poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12814423/cycling-club-poster-templateView licenseEven if you're feeling like Superman, you need to know your cholesterol numberhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11438300/even-youre-feeling-like-superman-you-need-know-your-cholesterol-numberFree Image from public domain licenseSmall business Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12179190/small-business-instagram-story-template-editable-designView license"Don't listen to rumors about AIDS, get the facts!": Patti LaBellehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11417928/dont-listen-rumors-about-aids-get-the-facts-patti-labelleFree Image from public domain licenseWork Socialization Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13134342/work-socialization-instagram-post-templateView licenseNo matter what shape you're in, anyone can get the AIDS virushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11426028/matter-what-shape-youre-in-anyone-can-get-the-aids-virusFree Image from public domain licenseOnline sharing community editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12649656/online-sharing-community-editable-poster-templateView licenseIt's a fact-- pot hurts!https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11417755/its-fact-pot-hurtsFree Image from public domain licenseWorld Book Day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459694/world-book-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseCan you believe this maniac? No sunscreenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11407735/can-you-believe-this-maniac-sunscreenFree Image from public domain licenseBook shop logo template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11903971/book-shop-logo-template-editable-textView licenseKnow for sure--: get blood tests before marriagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11419450/know-for-sure-get-blood-tests-before-marriageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage businessman logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11779305/vintage-businessman-logo-template-editable-designView licenseCoughs & sneezes spread diseaseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11425804/coughs-sneezes-spread-diseasesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage businessman logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11783981/vintage-businessman-logo-template-editable-designView licenseSmokeless means hopeless!https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11417745/smokeless-means-hopelessFree Image from public domain licenseVintage hand sign, gesture illustration set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11774592/vintage-hand-sign-gesture-illustration-set-editable-designView licenseYou're bright enough to learn 40 different football playshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11438457/youre-bright-enough-learn-different-football-playsFree Image from public domain licenseSenior dating site Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11403379/senior-dating-site-instagram-post-templateView licenseMake our men as fit as our machines: regular physical check-ups-- with blood testshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11420711/image-heart-book-personFree Image from public domain licenseEntertainment png, editable illustration remix on transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11761333/entertainment-png-editable-illustration-remix-transparent-backgroundView licenseThe duties of the health department in syphilis controlhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11510437/the-duties-the-health-department-syphilis-controlFree Image from public domain licenseBook shop logo template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10914299/book-shop-logo-template-editable-textView licenseUsted es capaz de dominar el español y ingléshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11438456/usted-capaz-dominar-espanol-inglesFree Image from public domain licenseExpress delivery Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11794932/express-delivery-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAlexander the Great conquered most of a continent with one army and no cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11438463/image-cartoon-face-bookFree Image from public domain licenseHotel sign mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11969107/hotel-sign-mockup-editable-designView licenseEl no dejó de inyectarse drogas-- por eso lo dejéhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11426138/dejo-inyectarse-drogas-por-eso-dejeFree Image from public domain licenseStop smoking program Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641110/stop-smoking-program-instagram-post-templateView licenseLast semester, she hated school and lifehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11407457/last-semester-she-hated-school-and-lifeFree Image from public domain licenseFood drive Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486956/food-drive-instagram-post-templateView licenseMost people have nightmares in their sleep, she lives one every dayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11407534/most-people-have-nightmares-their-sleep-she-lives-one-every-dayFree Image from public domain license