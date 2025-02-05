Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagebackgroundbookvintagegoldendesignpublic domainred backgroundawardsDRS award ceremonyOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 759 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2262 x 3577 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable golden medal badge design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15222691/editable-golden-medal-badge-design-element-setView licenseDRS awards ceremonyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404709/drs-awards-ceremonyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable gold badge element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15158312/editable-gold-badge-element-setView licenseClinical Center fourteenth annual honor awards ceremonyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11386555/clinical-center-fourteenth-annual-honor-awards-ceremonyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable golden medal badge design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15222680/editable-golden-medal-badge-design-element-setView licenseClinical Center thirteenth annual honor awards ceremonyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11407460/clinical-center-thirteenth-annual-honor-awards-ceremonyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable golden medal badge design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15222701/editable-golden-medal-badge-design-element-setView licenseHonor awards: Clinical Center seventh annual honor awards ceremonyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11386590/honor-awards-clinical-center-seventh-annual-honor-awards-ceremonyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable golden medal badge design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15222685/editable-golden-medal-badge-design-element-setView licenseCancer nursing update '79https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406550/cancer-nursing-update-79Free Image from public domain licenseArchitectural design poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11732195/architectural-design-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseInterdisciplinary caring for the hospitalized adolescenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11403587/interdisciplinary-caring-for-the-hospitalized-adolescentFree Image from public domain licenseMarketing & business book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14454820/marketing-business-book-cover-templateView licenseSelective expression of I region genes in lymphocyte subpopulationshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11403429/selective-expression-region-genes-lymphocyte-subpopulationsFree Image from public domain licenseArchitectural design Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11732198/architectural-design-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNINDS annual awards ceremonyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404457/ninds-annual-awards-ceremonyFree Image from public domain licenseArchitectural design Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11732194/architectural-design-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseHome carehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406536/home-careFree Image from public domain licenseArchitectural design blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11732200/architectural-design-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseRetroviruses: where did they come from, and where are they going?https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11403490/retroviruses-where-did-they-come-from-and-where-are-they-goingFree Image from public domain licenseRed curtain wall mockup, falling gold confetti, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9042507/red-curtain-wall-mockup-falling-gold-confetti-editable-designView licenseGene transfer in mammalian cellshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11417509/gene-transfer-mammalian-cellsFree Image from public domain licenseGraduation message Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11812796/graduation-message-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseStress reduction through patient preparation: Fifth annual Nursing Research Symposiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404301/image-design-public-domain-abstractFree Image from public domain licenseJunior book club poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11644619/junior-book-club-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe biochemical machinery regulating the cell division cyclehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11402445/the-biochemical-machinery-regulating-the-cell-division-cycleFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Gold ribbon badge design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15261755/editable-gold-ribbon-badge-design-element-setView licenseHealth education: an essential component of health carehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11407458/health-education-essential-component-health-careFree Image from public domain licenseGraduation message Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11812883/graduation-message-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDNA, the cell nucleus, and genetic diseasehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406703/dna-the-cell-nucleus-and-genetic-diseaseFree Image from public domain licenseGold trophy cup element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003780/gold-trophy-cup-element-set-editable-designView licenseNobody's perfecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11402884/nobodys-perfectFree Image from public domain licenseEditable gold badge element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15158757/editable-gold-badge-element-setView licenseBacterial chemotaxishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11402552/bacterial-chemotaxisFree Image from public domain licenseContent creator poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14496130/content-creator-poster-templateView licenseVisual deprivation and its effects on the monkey striate cortex: NIH lecturehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11403699/visual-deprivation-and-its-effects-the-monkey-striate-cortex-nih-lectureFree Image from public domain licenseAward laurel wreath accessories decoration element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994420/award-laurel-wreath-accessories-decoration-element-set-editable-designView licenseTwenty-five years of research for peoplehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11403535/twenty-five-years-research-for-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseGold trophy cup element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003786/gold-trophy-cup-element-set-editable-designView licenseNew directions for clinical decision making in nursing practice for the 80'shttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11386403/new-directions-for-clinical-decision-making-nursing-practice-for-the-80sFree Image from public domain license