Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageangelfacepersonmanblackvintagefurniturepublic domainImmigrants being detained at Angel Island Immigration Station, CaliforniaOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 938 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5632 x 4403 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarBradley's The Kiss, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574213/bradleys-the-kiss-vintage-man-peacock-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTesting an Asian immigrant at the Immigration Station on Angel Island, San Francisco, Californiahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11431995/photo-image-angel-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseBradley's The Kiss, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531615/bradleys-the-kiss-vintage-man-peacock-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDetention pen at the Ellis Island Immigration Station, New Yorkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11386806/detention-pen-the-ellis-island-immigration-station-new-yorkFree Image from public domain licenseMan listening to music , editable oil paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790344/man-listening-music-editable-oil-paintingView licenseAsian immigrants arriving at the Immigration Station on Angel Island near San Francisco, Californiahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11372264/photo-image-angel-plant-treeFree Image from public domain licenseMan listening to music , editable oil paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12785555/man-listening-music-editable-oil-paintingView licensePublic Health Service physicians on Ellis Island in New York Harbor check the eyes of immigrants for signs of trachomahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11431998/photo-image-face-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseAngel investment blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467418/angel-investment-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseQuarantine detention at Immigration Station on Ellis Island, New Yorkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11365787/quarantine-detention-immigration-station-ellis-island-new-yorkFree Image from public domain licenseMan with white mask editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760618/man-with-white-mask-editable-design-community-remixView licenseDr. Mullan examining Chinese in Montreal - May 1924https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11365848/dr-mullan-examining-chinese-montreal-may-1924Free Image from public domain licenseCity marathon Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14875604/city-marathon-instagram-post-templateView licenseU.S. American National Red Cross Hospital No.1, Paris, France: Wounded soldiers arriving at hospitalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11331684/photo-image-hospital-people-crossFree Image from public domain licenseBusinessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9554387/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHarry F. Whitehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11439230/harry-whiteFree Image from public domain licenseNewlywed dancing remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13004156/newlywed-dancing-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSurgeon General Parran in front of a mobile syphilis trailerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11510912/surgeon-general-parran-front-mobile-syphilis-trailerFree Image from public domain licenseCity life film blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14394931/city-life-film-blog-banner-templateView licenseAerial view of Ellis Islandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11372342/aerial-view-ellis-islandFree Image from public domain licenseEnglish education, man holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566941/png-aesthetic-alert-alphabetView licenseNurse and soldiers in a hospital rec roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11320065/nurse-and-soldiers-hospital-rec-roomFree Image from public domain licenseBusinessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9505238/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Steerage, 1907 by alfred stieglitzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18985372/the-steerage-1907-alfred-stieglitzFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView licenseInterview and psychiatric examination of immigrant at Ellis Islandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11366034/interview-and-psychiatric-examination-immigrant-ellis-islandFree Image from public domain licenseValentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage . Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9508922/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView licenseWharf at Ellis Islandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11414903/wharf-ellis-islandFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9531166/man-holding-gavel-editable-justice-scale-remixed-rawpixelView licensePublic Health: Scene on immigration train, vaccination for smallpoxhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11337898/public-health-scene-immigration-train-vaccination-for-smallpoxFree Image from public domain licenseInvestor finding, man holding magnifying glass, editable finance. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9525935/png-aesthetic-banking-banknoteView licenseA woman getting X-rayed for tuberculosis in a U.S. quarantine office in Berlin, Germany, to see if she is eligible for a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11510465/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licenseLeek Island Military Hospital: the orderlies : Luther, Jack Boyd, Junior Goodspeed, Joe, Buzz Stout, Walter Hollister and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11383386/photo-image-hospitals-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseHead in clouds Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667533/head-clouds-instagram-post-templateView licenseImmigration processing re-enactment inside the Ellis Island immigration station.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2372824/photo-image-people-sword-clothingFree Image from public domain licenseBe your own muse Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9360031/your-own-muse-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseLeek Island Military Hospital: "Luke"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11383433/leek-island-military-hospital-lukeFree Image from public domain licenseRetro cinema-themed social media template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20915591/retro-cinema-themed-social-media-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBackyard of a dwelling, San Francisco, Calif.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11353802/backyard-dwelling-san-francisco-califFree Image from public domain license