Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagehandslightpersoncrossartmandarkblackPrière pour la FranceOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 786 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2127 x 3249 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarProstate cancer Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682634/prostate-cancer-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseNe me montrez pas cette horreur, sa famille est, là-bas, en pleurshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511084/montrez-pas-cette-horreur-famille-est-la-bas-pleursFree Image from public domain licenseEditable 3D professional delivery service cartoon illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12132057/editable-professional-delivery-service-cartoon-illustrationView licenseAs-tu songé, France chériehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511229/as-tu-songe-france-cherieFree Image from public domain licenseNew arrival Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682662/new-arrival-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseLa balle qui passait m'a frappée au bras droit, soultenez-le drapeau, tenez-le toujours droit!https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511066/image-background-hand-faceFree Image from public domain licenseGrow in grace Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14685778/grow-grace-instagram-story-templateView licenseLa foi: dieu protège la Francehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511193/foi-dieu-protege-franceFree Image from public domain licenseBook cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14442794/book-cover-templateView licenseCes anges des champs de bataillehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511072/ces-anges-des-champs-batailleFree Image from public domain licenseCyber security Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537963/cyber-security-instagram-post-templateView licenseA Porte-Arthurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406981/porte-arthurFree Image from public domain licenseEditable race driver mockup sportswear designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12236253/editable-race-driver-mockup-sportswear-designView licenseMedicine - Military - Equipment: Corpsman with supply pouch and packhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11510015/medicine-military-equipment-corpsman-with-supply-pouch-and-packFree Image from public domain licenseDigital technology background, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9452823/digital-technology-background-editable-remix-designView licenseL'arrivée du convalescenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406925/larrivee-convalescentFree Image from public domain licenseRipped paper texture mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7601129/imageView licenseA divorce reasonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11311726/divorce-reasonFree Image from public domain licenseBut first pray Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14685771/but-first-pray-instagram-story-templateView licenseSpécifique Victorieux: au régiment, l'habillementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511048/specifique-victorieux-regiment-lhabillementFree Image from public domain licenseCustomer review poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11557095/customer-review-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseWilliam F. Snowhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11499193/william-snowFree Image from public domain licenseGold frame black background, editable vintage woman border designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11706343/gold-frame-black-background-editable-vintage-woman-border-designView licenseLt. Col. George B. Foster, Jr.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11478671/lt-col-george-foster-jrFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage woman black background, gold frame designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513490/editable-vintage-woman-black-background-gold-frame-designView licenseUn médecin devient fou en opérant un maladehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406982/medecin-devient-fou-operant-maladeFree Image from public domain licenseCool fashion poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7513942/cool-fashion-poster-template-editable-designView licenseWounds: Leghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11409939/wounds-legFree Image from public domain licenseCool fashion flyer template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7513943/cool-fashion-flyer-template-editable-designView licenseU.S. Army Field Hospital No. 15, Montreuil, France: Receiving woundedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11464514/us-army-field-hospital-no-15-montreuil-france-receiving-woundedFree Image from public domain licenseGlobal excellence poster template poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14064384/global-excellence-poster-template-poster-templateView licenseHymne à la France =: Hymnn to FranceCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Contributor(s): Zwerdling…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654511/image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain licenseDream career poster template poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14064415/dream-career-poster-template-poster-templateView licenseU. S. Army Base Hospital Number 69, Savenay, France: Reconstruction class, below knee amputees with pegs offhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11457631/photo-image-dog-animal-hospitalFree Image from public domain licenseLeaf symbol, business technology, digital remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080938/leaf-symbol-business-technology-digital-remix-editable-designView license"The German troups received the formal order to spare private property" by Jean Louis Forainhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9678379/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseFormal wear mockup png element, men's smart apparel designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9822795/formal-wear-mockup-png-element-mens-smart-apparel-designView licenseWounded soldiers and nurses in a room with paintingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511252/wounded-soldiers-and-nurses-room-with-paintingsFree Image from public domain licenseGold frame black desktop wallpaper, editable vintage woman border designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11706492/gold-frame-black-desktop-wallpaper-editable-vintage-woman-border-designView licenseGerman Soldier, July Harper's (1895) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776482/german-soldier-july-harpers-1895-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain license