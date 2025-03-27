Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagehandfacepersonmanvintagepublic domainportraitsadultHerald R. CoxOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 971 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2856 x 2312 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHerald R. Coxhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11387348/herald-coxFree Image from public domain licenseHair salon Van Gogh png sticker, mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8705463/png-aesthetic-art-barberView licenseNIH- Unidentified Laboratory Photoshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11364164/nih-unidentified-laboratory-photosFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537315/vintage-effectView licenseHeinz Spechthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11498990/heinz-spechtFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDr. Robert J. Huebner and Dr. Wallace Rowehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473700/dr-robert-huebner-and-dr-wallace-roweFree Image from public domain licensePng SEO specialist editable element, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10713128/png-seo-specialist-editable-element-transparent-backgroundView licenseHerald R. Coxhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11387354/herald-coxFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916605/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseTwo men examining a vial possibly containing flu virushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11413600/two-men-examining-vial-possibly-containing-flu-virusFree Image from public domain licenseGreen Overlay Effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13127016/editable-green-effect-designView licenseEmil Fischerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11478539/emil-fischerFree Image from public domain licensePng business development manager editable element, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10713463/png-business-development-manager-editable-element-transparent-backgroundView licenseJames M. Johnsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11483524/james-johnsonFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916618/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseNIH- Unidentified Laboratory Photoshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11364056/nih-unidentified-laboratory-photosFree Image from public domain licenseMen's long sleeve shirt mockup, editable product designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631605/mens-long-sleeve-shirt-mockup-editable-product-designView licenseHerald R. Coxhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11387355/herald-coxFree Image from public domain licensePng financial crisis editable element, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10713456/png-financial-crisis-editable-element-transparent-backgroundView licenseCommissioned Corps pharmacist preparing an IVhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11409150/commissioned-corps-pharmacist-preparingFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916610/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseLewis R. Thompson and Howard B. Andervonthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11499826/lewis-thompson-and-howard-andervontFree Image from public domain licenseGreen poster mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14819622/green-poster-mockup-editable-designView licenseEmil Fischerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11504554/emil-fischerFree Image from public domain licenseVintage businessman logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11779305/vintage-businessman-logo-template-editable-designView licenseNIH- Unidentified Laboratory Photoshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11364168/nih-unidentified-laboratory-photosFree Image from public domain licenseVintage businessman logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11783981/vintage-businessman-logo-template-editable-designView licenseDr. Mark Woods and M. Dean Burkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473598/dr-mark-woods-and-dean-burkFree Image from public domain licenseHappy diverse senior adultshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14905536/happy-diverse-senior-adultsView licenseNIH- Unidentified Laboratory Photoshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11363749/nih-unidentified-laboratory-photosFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book png, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346730/little-boy-reading-book-png-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLouis Pasteurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11489857/louis-pasteurFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916601/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licensePasteurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11505889/pasteurFree Image from public domain licenseTattoo mockup, editable man's back designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9981047/tattoo-mockup-editable-mans-back-designView licenseCarl Cohenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11508606/carl-cohenFree Image from public domain licenseTattoo mockup png element, editable man's back designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9981690/tattoo-mockup-png-element-editable-mans-back-designView licenseNIH- Unidentified Laboratory Photoshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11363557/nih-unidentified-laboratory-photosFree Image from public domain license