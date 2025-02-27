Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImageanimalfacebirdpersonmanmicrophoneblackvintageMary Lasker, Dr. George Baehr and Dr. Reginald M. AtwaterOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 985 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2752 x 2258 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFight for change, woman protesting remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11945003/fight-for-change-woman-protesting-remix-editable-designView licenseMary Lasker, Dr. George Baehr and Dr. Reginald M. Atwaterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400591/mary-lasker-dr-george-baehr-and-dr-reginald-atwaterFree Image from public domain licenseVote now, American election campaign remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11943232/vote-now-american-election-campaign-remix-editable-designView licenseAward Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1981https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11401001/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1981Free Image from public domain licenseVote now, American election campaign remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11943228/vote-now-american-election-campaign-remix-editable-designView licenseAward Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1979https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400948/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1979Free Image from public domain licenseAction now, environment activism collage art, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11902063/action-now-environment-activism-collage-art-editable-designView licenseMary Lasker with Earl Ubell and Eleanor Roosevelthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400656/mary-lasker-with-earl-ubell-and-eleanor-rooseveltFree Image from public domain license3d human rights lawyer editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10714685/human-rights-lawyer-editable-designView licenseAward Winners with Mrs. Lasker, 1962-63https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400705/award-winners-with-mrs-lasker-1962-63Free Image from public domain license3d human rights lawyer editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10714638/human-rights-lawyer-editable-designView license1955 Awards Ceremonyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400666/1955-awards-ceremonyFree Image from public domain license3d human rights legal advisor editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10714712/human-rights-legal-advisor-editable-designView licenseAward Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1981https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400989/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1981Free Image from public domain license3d human rights lawyer editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10714713/human-rights-lawyer-editable-designView licenseAward Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1980https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400996/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1980Free Image from public domain licenseMusic festival poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14845096/music-festival-poster-template-editable-designView licenseAward Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1974https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400762/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1974Free Image from public domain licenseThe ends now, black woman protesting remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944618/the-ends-now-black-woman-protesting-remix-editable-designView licenseAward Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1982https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400888/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1982Free Image from public domain licenseAction now, environment activism collage art, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11904757/action-now-environment-activism-collage-art-editable-designView licenseMary Lasker with Dr. Michael DeBakey, Congressman John Brademas, and Dr. K. Sune D. Bergstromhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400709/photo-image-face-people-manFree Image from public domain licenseEducation for all, equal rights protest remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944589/education-for-all-equal-rights-protest-remix-editable-designView licenseAward Winners with Mrs. Lasker, 1965-69https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400771/award-winners-with-mrs-lasker-1965-69Free Image from public domain licenseThe ends now, black woman protesting remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944630/the-ends-now-black-woman-protesting-remix-editable-designView licenseAward Winners with Mrs. Lasker, 1962-63https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400708/award-winners-with-mrs-lasker-1962-63Free Image from public domain licenseEducation for all, equal rights protest remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944598/education-for-all-equal-rights-protest-remix-editable-designView licenseAward Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1971https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400779/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1971Free Image from public domain licenseWomen's equal pay, black woman protesting remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11916181/womens-equal-pay-black-woman-protesting-remix-editable-designView licenseAward Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1972https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400763/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1972Free Image from public domain licenseJazz music cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14219724/jazz-music-cover-templateView licenseAward Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1971https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400761/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1971Free Image from public domain licenseThe ends now, black woman protesting remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11943587/the-ends-now-black-woman-protesting-remix-editable-designView licenseAward Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1982https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400893/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1982Free Image from public domain licenseSingers wanted blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14397130/singers-wanted-blog-banner-templateView license35th Anniversaryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400986/35th-anniversaryFree Image from public domain licenseEquality march Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956414/equality-march-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAward Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1983https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400889/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1983Free Image from public domain licenseStop racism protest, human rights collage art, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907890/stop-racism-protest-human-rights-collage-art-editable-designView licenseAward Winners with Mrs. Lasker, 1965-69https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400768/award-winners-with-mrs-lasker-1965-69Free Image from public domain license