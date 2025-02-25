Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonmanblackvintagepublic domainclothingadultMary Lasker, Dr. George Baehr and Dr. Reginald M. AtwaterOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1003 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2764 x 2311 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarBusinessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9505238/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMary Lasker, Dr. George Baehr and Dr. Reginald M. Atwaterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400580/mary-lasker-dr-george-baehr-and-dr-reginald-atwaterFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMary Lasker with Earl Ubell and Eleanor Roosevelthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400656/mary-lasker-with-earl-ubell-and-eleanor-rooseveltFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licenseMary Lasker with Harry Truman and Lucile Petry Leonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400644/mary-lasker-with-harry-truman-and-lucile-petry-leoneFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9531166/man-holding-gavel-editable-justice-scale-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAward Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1974https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400762/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1974Free Image from public domain licenseEnglish education, man holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9523207/png-aesthetic-alert-alphabetView licenseAward Winners with Mrs. Lasker, 1962-63https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400705/award-winners-with-mrs-lasker-1962-63Free Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9527258/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licenseAward Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1982https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400888/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1982Free Image from public domain licenseMan t-shirt editable mockup, apparel mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10663906/man-t-shirt-editable-mockup-apparel-mockupView licenseAward Winners with Mrs. Lasker, 1965-69https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400760/award-winners-with-mrs-lasker-1965-69Free Image from public domain licenseBusinesswoman motivating her team members in a meetinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901589/businesswoman-motivating-her-team-members-meetingView licenseAward Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1974https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400825/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1974Free Image from public domain licenseMan holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9520623/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAward Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1981https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11401001/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1981Free Image from public domain licenseCheerful African American businessmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14900865/cheerful-african-american-businessmanView licenseAward Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1982https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400893/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1982Free Image from public domain licenseBusinessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9554387/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAward Winners with Mrs. Lasker, 1965-69https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400771/award-winners-with-mrs-lasker-1965-69Free Image from public domain licenseEditable African American male student design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15175030/editable-african-american-male-student-design-element-setView license1955 Awards Ceremonyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400666/1955-awards-ceremonyFree Image from public domain licenseCheerful African American businessmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901581/cheerful-african-american-businessmanView licenseAward Winners with Mrs. Lasker, 1962-63https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400708/award-winners-with-mrs-lasker-1962-63Free Image from public domain licenseAmerican football athlete, sport editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10227568/american-football-athlete-sport-editable-remixView licenseAward Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1972https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400763/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1972Free Image from public domain licenseAmerican football athlete, sport editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10267575/american-football-athlete-sport-editable-remixView licenseAward Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1983https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400889/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1983Free Image from public domain licenseBaseball cap editable mockup, headwear accessoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12177621/baseball-cap-editable-mockup-headwear-accessoryView licenseMary Lasker with Dr. Michael E. DeBakey and the Honorable Thomas P. O'Neillhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400702/mary-lasker-with-dr-michael-debakey-and-the-honorable-thomas-oneillFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAward Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1980https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400996/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1980Free Image from public domain licenseHappy black businessman, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14890667/happy-black-businessman-editable-designView licenseAward Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1979https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400948/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1979Free Image from public domain licenseFashion eyewear, accessory apparel mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696455/fashion-eyewear-accessory-apparel-mockupView licenseAward Winners with Mrs. Lasker, 1962-63https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400704/award-winners-with-mrs-lasker-1962-63Free Image from public domain licenseMen's long sleeve shirt mockup, editable product designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631605/mens-long-sleeve-shirt-mockup-editable-product-designView licenseAward Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1974https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400838/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1974Free Image from public domain license