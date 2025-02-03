rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Mary Lasker with Harry Truman and Lucile Petry Leone
Save
Edit Image
handfacepeoplemantrophyblackvintagecelebration
Editable Successful employees holding trophies design element set
Editable Successful employees holding trophies design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15296699/editable-successful-employees-holding-trophies-design-element-setView license
Award Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1974
Award Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1974
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400825/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1974Free Image from public domain license
Editable Successful employees holding trophies design element set
Editable Successful employees holding trophies design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15296752/editable-successful-employees-holding-trophies-design-element-setView license
1946 Awards Presentation: Dr. George Baehr and Dr. Alfred Richards
1946 Awards Presentation: Dr. George Baehr and Dr. Alfred Richards
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400573/1946-awards-presentation-dr-george-baehr-and-dr-alfred-richardsFree Image from public domain license
Editable Successful employees holding trophies design element set
Editable Successful employees holding trophies design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15296782/editable-successful-employees-holding-trophies-design-element-setView license
1948 Awards Ceremony: Dr. Selman Waksman and Dr. Vincent du Vigneaud
1948 Awards Ceremony: Dr. Selman Waksman and Dr. Vincent du Vigneaud
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400652/1948-awards-ceremony-dr-selman-waksman-and-dr-vincent-vigneaudFree Image from public domain license
Editable Successful employees holding trophies design element set
Editable Successful employees holding trophies design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15296785/editable-successful-employees-holding-trophies-design-element-setView license
1946 Awards Presentation: Dr. George Baehr and others
1946 Awards Presentation: Dr. George Baehr and others
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400599/1946-awards-presentation-dr-george-baehr-and-othersFree Image from public domain license
Editable Successful employees holding trophies design element set
Editable Successful employees holding trophies design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15296824/editable-successful-employees-holding-trophies-design-element-setView license
Award Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1979
Award Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1979
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400948/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1979Free Image from public domain license
Editable Successful employees holding trophies design element set
Editable Successful employees holding trophies design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15296755/editable-successful-employees-holding-trophies-design-element-setView license
Award Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1973
Award Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1973
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400764/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1973Free Image from public domain license
Editable Successful employees holding trophies design element set
Editable Successful employees holding trophies design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15297359/editable-successful-employees-holding-trophies-design-element-setView license
Award Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1974
Award Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1974
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400762/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1974Free Image from public domain license
Aerial view of diverse people stacking hands in the middle remix
Aerial view of diverse people stacking hands in the middle remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927633/aerial-view-diverse-people-stacking-hands-the-middle-remixView license
Mary Lasker with Earl Ubell and Eleanor Roosevelt
Mary Lasker with Earl Ubell and Eleanor Roosevelt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400656/mary-lasker-with-earl-ubell-and-eleanor-rooseveltFree Image from public domain license
Aerial view of diverse people stacking hands in the middle remix
Aerial view of diverse people stacking hands in the middle remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927638/aerial-view-diverse-people-stacking-hands-the-middle-remixView license
Award Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1980
Award Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1980
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400996/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1980Free Image from public domain license
Editable Successful employees holding trophies design element set
Editable Successful employees holding trophies design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15296775/editable-successful-employees-holding-trophies-design-element-setView license
Award Winners with Mrs. Lasker, 1965-69
Award Winners with Mrs. Lasker, 1965-69
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400760/award-winners-with-mrs-lasker-1965-69Free Image from public domain license
Editable Successful employees holding trophies design element set
Editable Successful employees holding trophies design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15296774/editable-successful-employees-holding-trophies-design-element-setView license
Award Winners with Mrs. Lasker, 1962-63
Award Winners with Mrs. Lasker, 1962-63
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400706/award-winners-with-mrs-lasker-1962-63Free Image from public domain license
Editable Successful employees holding trophies design element set
Editable Successful employees holding trophies design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15296821/editable-successful-employees-holding-trophies-design-element-setView license
1946 Awards Presentation: Dr. George Baehr and Dr. Francis G. Blake
1946 Awards Presentation: Dr. George Baehr and Dr. Francis G. Blake
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400576/1946-awards-presentation-dr-george-baehr-and-dr-francis-blakeFree Image from public domain license
Editable Successful employees holding trophies design element set
Editable Successful employees holding trophies design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15296720/editable-successful-employees-holding-trophies-design-element-setView license
1946 Awards Presentation: Dr. George Baehr and Dr. Fred C. Bishopp
1946 Awards Presentation: Dr. George Baehr and Dr. Fred C. Bishopp
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400575/1946-awards-presentation-dr-george-baehr-and-dr-fred-bishoppFree Image from public domain license
Athlete training Instagram post template, editable text
Athlete training Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9179052/athlete-training-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
John P. Stapp
John P. Stapp
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11498835/john-stappFree Image from public domain license
Valentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage . Remixed by rawpixel.
Valentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage . Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9585201/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView license
1946 Awards Presentation: Dr. George Baehr and Dr. G.E. Hilbert
1946 Awards Presentation: Dr. George Baehr and Dr. G.E. Hilbert
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400572/1946-awards-presentation-dr-george-baehr-and-dr-ge-hilbertFree Image from public domain license
Valentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage . Remixed by rawpixel.
Valentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage . Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9585238/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView license
Award Winners with Mrs. Lasker, 1962-63
Award Winners with Mrs. Lasker, 1962-63
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400704/award-winners-with-mrs-lasker-1962-63Free Image from public domain license
Valentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage . Remixed by rawpixel.
Valentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage . Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9585216/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView license
Award Winners with Mrs. Lasker, 1962-63
Award Winners with Mrs. Lasker, 1962-63
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400705/award-winners-with-mrs-lasker-1962-63Free Image from public domain license
Film reel mockup, editable monotone design
Film reel mockup, editable monotone design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10206083/film-reel-mockup-editable-monotone-designView license
Award Winners with Mrs. Lasker, 1965-69
Award Winners with Mrs. Lasker, 1965-69
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400771/award-winners-with-mrs-lasker-1965-69Free Image from public domain license
Valentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage . Remixed by rawpixel.
Valentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage . Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9508922/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView license
Award Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1974
Award Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1974
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400826/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1974Free Image from public domain license
Football poster template, editable text and design
Football poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709250/football-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Award Winners with Mrs. Lasker, 1965-69
Award Winners with Mrs. Lasker, 1965-69
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11505851/award-winners-with-mrs-lasker-1965-69Free Image from public domain license