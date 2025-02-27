Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageamerican flagsfacepersonmanmicrophoneblackvintagepublic domain1955 Awards CeremonyOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 967 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2824 x 2275 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVote now, American election campaign remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11943228/vote-now-american-election-campaign-remix-editable-designView licensePresident Harry Truman speaking at the dedication ceremony of the Clinical Centerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11345615/photo-image-american-flags-person-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseVote now, American election campaign remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11943232/vote-now-american-election-campaign-remix-editable-designView licenseDedication ceremony of Building 7https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11346523/dedication-ceremony-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseFight for change, woman protesting remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11945003/fight-for-change-woman-protesting-remix-editable-designView licensePresident Lyndon Johnson speaks at the Truman Libraryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511397/president-lyndon-johnson-speaks-the-truman-libraryFree Image from public domain licenseVote now Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956932/vote-now-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAward Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1981https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11401001/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1981Free Image from public domain licenseVote poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12521058/vote-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAward Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1980https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400996/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1980Free Image from public domain licenseAction now, environment activism collage art, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11902063/action-now-environment-activism-collage-art-editable-designView licenseDedication ceremonies for Buildings 36 and 37https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11401898/dedication-ceremonies-for-buildings-andFree Image from public domain licenseVote Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11953129/vote-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAward Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1979https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400948/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1979Free Image from public domain licenseEquality march Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956414/equality-march-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePresident Lyndon Johnson signs the 1965 Medicare Bill 2https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11441396/president-lyndon-johnson-signs-the-1965-medicare-billFree Image from public domain licenseAsian voices matter Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11957145/asian-voices-matter-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePresident Harry Truman presents opening remarks during dedication ceremony of the Clinical Centerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11345665/photo-image-construction-american-flag-personFree Image from public domain licenseThe ends now, black woman protesting remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944618/the-ends-now-black-woman-protesting-remix-editable-designView licenseAward Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1982https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400888/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1982Free Image from public domain licenseLove gay couple, LGBT pride photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11918870/love-gay-couple-lgbt-pride-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseDedication ceremony of Building 29https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11346685/dedication-ceremony-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseQueer protest, LGBT pride photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11866545/queer-protest-lgbt-pride-photo-collage-editable-designView licensePresident Harry Truman delivers inaugural addresshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511308/president-harry-truman-delivers-inaugural-addressFree Image from public domain licenseEducation for all, equal rights protest remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944598/education-for-all-equal-rights-protest-remix-editable-designView licenseMary Lasker with Dr. Michael DeBakey, Congressman John Brademas, and Dr. K. Sune D. Bergstromhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400709/photo-image-face-people-manFree Image from public domain licenseGo vote poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956666/vote-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAward Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1975https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400829/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1975Free Image from public domain licenseEducation for all, equal rights protest remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944589/education-for-all-equal-rights-protest-remix-editable-designView licenseThe photographers and reporters ready for the dedication ceremonyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11345632/the-photographers-and-reporters-ready-for-the-dedication-ceremonyFree Image from public domain licenseThe ends now, black woman protesting remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944630/the-ends-now-black-woman-protesting-remix-editable-designView licenseAlexis S. Liatis speaking at National Library of Medicine Dedication Ceremony 1https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11441524/alexis-liatis-speaking-national-library-medicine-dedication-ceremonyFree Image from public domain licenseThe ends now, black woman protesting remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11943587/the-ends-now-black-woman-protesting-remix-editable-designView licenseAward Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1975https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400835/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1975Free Image from public domain licenseBLM Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11940624/blm-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSurgeon General Scheel assists President Truman in laying the corner stone during the dedication ceremony of the Clinical…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11345677/photo-image-american-flag-face-peopleFree Image from public domain licensePNG element love is love, LGBT pride photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11980517/png-element-love-love-lgbt-pride-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseAward Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1983https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400889/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1983Free Image from public domain licenseLove is human right, LGBT pride photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11868195/love-human-right-lgbt-pride-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseNLM- Dedication Ceremonyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11360952/nlm-dedication-ceremonyFree Image from public domain license