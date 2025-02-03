Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepeoplemantrophiesblackvintagecelebrationpublic domainMary Lasker with Dr. Michael E. DeBakey and the Honorable Thomas P. O'NeillOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 987 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2323 x 2824 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable Successful employees holding trophies design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15296699/editable-successful-employees-holding-trophies-design-element-setView licenseMary Lasker with Dr. Michael E. DeBakey and the Honorable Thomas P. O'Neillhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400722/mary-lasker-with-dr-michael-debakey-and-the-honorable-thomas-oneillFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Successful employees holding trophies design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15296752/editable-successful-employees-holding-trophies-design-element-setView licenseAward Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1975https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400829/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1975Free Image from public domain licenseEditable Successful employees holding trophies design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15296782/editable-successful-employees-holding-trophies-design-element-setView licenseAward Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1971https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400779/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1971Free Image from public domain licenseEditable Successful employees holding trophies design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15296785/editable-successful-employees-holding-trophies-design-element-setView licenseAward Winners with Mrs. Lasker, 1965-69https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400768/award-winners-with-mrs-lasker-1965-69Free Image from public domain licenseEditable Successful employees holding trophies design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15296824/editable-successful-employees-holding-trophies-design-element-setView licenseAward Winners with Mrs. Lasker, 1962-63https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400708/award-winners-with-mrs-lasker-1962-63Free Image from public domain licenseEditable Successful employees holding trophies design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15296755/editable-successful-employees-holding-trophies-design-element-setView licenseMary Lasker with Dr. Michael DeBakey, Congressman John Brademas, and Dr. K. Sune D. Bergstromhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400709/photo-image-face-people-manFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Successful employees holding trophies design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15297359/editable-successful-employees-holding-trophies-design-element-setView licenseAward Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1979https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400948/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1979Free Image from public domain licenseValentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage . Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9508922/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView licenseAward Winners with Mrs. Lasker, 1962-63https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400706/award-winners-with-mrs-lasker-1962-63Free Image from public domain licenseEditable Successful employees holding trophies design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15296775/editable-successful-employees-holding-trophies-design-element-setView licenseAward Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1978https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400990/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1978Free Image from public domain licenseEditable Successful employees holding trophies design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15296720/editable-successful-employees-holding-trophies-design-element-setView licenseAward Winners with Mrs. Lasker, 1965-69https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400771/award-winners-with-mrs-lasker-1965-69Free Image from public domain licenseEditable Successful employees holding trophies design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15296774/editable-successful-employees-holding-trophies-design-element-setView licenseAward Winners with Mrs. Lasker, 1965-69https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11505851/award-winners-with-mrs-lasker-1965-69Free Image from public domain licenseEditable Successful employees holding trophies design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15296821/editable-successful-employees-holding-trophies-design-element-setView licenseAward Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1983https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400889/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1983Free Image from public domain licenseValentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566611/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView licenseAward Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1982https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400888/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1982Free Image from public domain licenseAthlete training Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9179052/athlete-training-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAward Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1971https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400761/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1971Free Image from public domain licenseFootball poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709250/football-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAward Winners with Mrs. Lasker, 1962-63https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400705/award-winners-with-mrs-lasker-1962-63Free Image from public domain licenseFootball tournament poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11712535/football-tournament-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAward Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1974https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400826/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1974Free Image from public domain licenseTeamwork dream work poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11833342/teamwork-dream-work-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAward Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1974https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400762/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1974Free Image from public domain licenseCreative innovative man png, light bulb editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781939/creative-innovative-man-png-light-bulb-editable-remixView licenseAward Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1981https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400988/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1981Free Image from public domain licenseLive football Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11921297/live-football-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAward Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1982https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400831/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1982Free Image from public domain licenseAerial view of diverse people stacking hands in the middle remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927633/aerial-view-diverse-people-stacking-hands-the-middle-remixView licenseAward Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1982https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400893/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1982Free Image from public domain license