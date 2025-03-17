Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepeoplemanblackvintagepublic domainportraitclothingMary Lasker with Dr. Michael DeBakey, and Senator Mark O. HatfieldOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 935 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2919 x 2275 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarMan t-shirt editable mockup, apparel mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10663906/man-t-shirt-editable-mockup-apparel-mockupView licenseAward Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1982https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400888/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1982Free Image from public domain licenseCheerful African American businessmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14900865/cheerful-african-american-businessmanView licenseAward Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1981https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400988/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1981Free Image from public domain licenseBaseball cap editable mockup, headwear accessoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12177621/baseball-cap-editable-mockup-headwear-accessoryView licenseAward Winners with Mrs. Lasker, 1965-69https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11505851/award-winners-with-mrs-lasker-1965-69Free Image from public domain licenseMan holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMary Lasker with Dr. Michael E. DeBakey and the Honorable Thomas P. O'Neillhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400702/mary-lasker-with-dr-michael-debakey-and-the-honorable-thomas-oneillFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537315/vintage-effectView licenseAward Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1975https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400829/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1975Free Image from public domain licenseBusinessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9505238/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAward Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1982https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400893/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1982Free Image from public domain licenseAmerican football athlete, sport editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10267575/american-football-athlete-sport-editable-remixView licenseMary Lasker with Dr. Michael E. DeBakeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400650/mary-lasker-with-dr-michael-debakeyFree Image from public domain licenseCheerful African American businessmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901581/cheerful-african-american-businessmanView licenseAward Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1971https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400779/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1971Free Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licenseAward Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1971https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400761/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1971Free Image from public domain licenseAmerican football athlete, sport editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10227568/american-football-athlete-sport-editable-remixView licenseAward Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1974https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400758/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1974Free Image from public domain licenseMan holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9531166/man-holding-gavel-editable-justice-scale-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAward Winners with Mrs. Lasker, 1965-69https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400771/award-winners-with-mrs-lasker-1965-69Free Image from public domain licenseHappy black businessman, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14890667/happy-black-businessman-editable-designView licenseAward Winners with Mrs. Lasker, 1962-63https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400708/award-winners-with-mrs-lasker-1962-63Free Image from public domain licenseCheerful African American businessmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901341/cheerful-african-american-businessmanView licenseAward Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1974https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400762/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1974Free Image from public domain licenseEnglish education, man holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9523207/png-aesthetic-alert-alphabetView licenseAward Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1983https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400889/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1983Free Image from public domain licenseCheerful African American businessmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901187/cheerful-african-american-businessmanView licenseMary Lasker with Dr. Michael E. DeBakey and the Honorable Thomas P. O'Neillhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400722/mary-lasker-with-dr-michael-debakey-and-the-honorable-thomas-oneillFree Image from public domain licenseMen's long sleeve shirt mockup, editable product designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631605/mens-long-sleeve-shirt-mockup-editable-product-designView licenseAward Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1981https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400989/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1981Free Image from public domain licenseCheerful African American businessmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14900783/cheerful-african-american-businessmanView licenseAward Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1979https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400951/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1979Free Image from public domain licenseAmerican football athlete png, sport editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10211016/american-football-athlete-png-sport-editable-remixView licenseChamp Lyons, Dr. Michael DeBakey, Mary Lasker, Lister Hill, Henrietta McCormick Hill, and Boisfeullet Joneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473587/photo-image-face-medicine-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseMen's hoodie mockup, editable Fall fashion designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10208896/mens-hoodie-mockup-editable-fall-fashion-designView licenseAward Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1979https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400948/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1979Free Image from public domain licenseCheerful African American businessmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901039/cheerful-african-american-businessmanView licenseAward Winners with Mrs. Lasker, 1962-63https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400705/award-winners-with-mrs-lasker-1962-63Free Image from public domain license