Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepeoplebuildingmenblackvintagemusicpublic domainAward Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1975Original public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 968 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2836 x 2287 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarMusic festival flyer template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786825/music-festival-flyer-template-editable-textView licenseAward Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1975https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400829/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1975Free Image from public domain licenseLive music festival, editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7696180/live-music-festival-editable-poster-templateView licenseAward Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1983https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400889/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1983Free Image from public domain licenseLive music festival flyer, editable templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7696290/live-music-festival-flyer-editable-templateView licenseAward Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1979https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400948/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1979Free Image from public domain licenseMusic streaming flyer template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8792745/music-streaming-flyer-template-editable-textView licenseAward Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1971https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400779/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1971Free Image from public domain licenseJazz night Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507052/jazz-night-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseAward Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1981https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400988/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1981Free Image from public domain licenseWorkout playlist Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12472193/workout-playlist-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAward Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1971https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400761/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1971Free Image from public domain licenseAlbum cover Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13274402/album-cover-instagram-post-templateView licenseAward Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1981https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400992/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1981Free Image from public domain licenseEnjoy the beat poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11805457/enjoy-the-beat-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAward Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1982https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400888/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1982Free Image from public domain licenseLive music festival Twitter header template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7696258/live-music-festival-twitter-header-template-editable-textView licenseAward Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1974https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400762/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1974Free Image from public domain licenseLive music festival Twitter ad template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7696257/live-music-festival-twitter-template-editable-textView licenseAward Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1978https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400990/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1978Free Image from public domain licenseListening to music, colorful customizable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7717162/listening-music-colorful-customizable-remix-designView licenseJames A. Shannonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11474651/james-shannonFree Image from public domain licenseAlbum cover Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13274732/album-cover-instagram-post-templateView licenseMary Lasker with Dr. Michael E. DeBakey and the Honorable Thomas P. O'Neillhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400722/mary-lasker-with-dr-michael-debakey-and-the-honorable-thomas-oneillFree Image from public domain licenseMusic everywhere blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12463883/music-everywhere-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseSenators Mathias and Hill and Doctors Lyons and DeBakey converse at the National Library of Medicine Dedication Ceremonyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11441521/photo-image-face-medicine-personFree Image from public domain licenseAlbum cover Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273334/album-cover-instagram-post-templateView licenseAward Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1974https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400826/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1974Free Image from public domain licenseMusic streaming flyer template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8789594/music-streaming-flyer-template-editable-textView licenseAward Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1982https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400831/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1982Free Image from public domain licenseAlbum cover Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13272603/album-cover-instagram-post-templateView licenseAward Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1981https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11401049/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1981Free Image from public domain licenseSinging audition blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12381678/singing-audition-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseAward Winners with Mrs. Lasker, 1965-69https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400771/award-winners-with-mrs-lasker-1965-69Free Image from public domain licenseMan listening to music, digital remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9641881/man-listening-music-digital-remix-editable-designView licenseAward Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1981https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400989/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1981Free Image from public domain licenseHiphop music Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14734098/hiphop-music-instagram-post-templateView licenseAward Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1979https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400951/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1979Free Image from public domain licenseMusic streaming Twitter ad template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8817076/music-streaming-twitter-template-customizable-designView licenseAward Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1982https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400893/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1982Free Image from public domain license