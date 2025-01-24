rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Award Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1975
Save
Edit Image
facepersonmanmicrophonefurniturepublic domaincrowdbusiness
3d human rights lawyer editable design
3d human rights lawyer editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10714713/human-rights-lawyer-editable-designView license
Award Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1975
Award Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1975
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400829/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1975Free Image from public domain license
3d human rights lawyer editable design
3d human rights lawyer editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10714638/human-rights-lawyer-editable-designView license
Award Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1975
Award Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1975
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400828/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1975Free Image from public domain license
3d human rights lawyer editable design
3d human rights lawyer editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10714685/human-rights-lawyer-editable-designView license
Award Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1981
Award Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1981
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400989/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1981Free Image from public domain license
3d human rights legal advisor editable design
3d human rights legal advisor editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10714712/human-rights-legal-advisor-editable-designView license
1955 Awards Ceremony
1955 Awards Ceremony
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400666/1955-awards-ceremonyFree Image from public domain license
Abstract image of business people silhouette on glass window
Abstract image of business people silhouette on glass window
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14909862/abstract-image-business-people-silhouette-glass-windowView license
Award Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1966
Award Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1966
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11505822/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1966Free Image from public domain license
Business people are joining hands together
Business people are joining hands together
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916714/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView license
Award Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1981
Award Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1981
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11401001/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1981Free Image from public domain license
Business people are joining hands together
Business people are joining hands together
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916735/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView license
Award Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1980
Award Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1980
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400996/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1980Free Image from public domain license
Business people are joining hands together remix
Business people are joining hands together remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927733/business-people-are-joining-hands-together-remixView license
Award Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1982
Award Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1982
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400888/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1982Free Image from public domain license
Business people are joining hands together
Business people are joining hands together
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916775/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView license
Award Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1979
Award Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1979
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400948/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1979Free Image from public domain license
Business people are joining hands together remix
Business people are joining hands together remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927728/business-people-are-joining-hands-together-remixView license
Mary Lasker and the Honorable Thomas P. O'Neill
Mary Lasker and the Honorable Thomas P. O'Neill
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400703/mary-lasker-and-the-honorable-thomas-oneillFree Image from public domain license
Rearview of diverse people hugging each other
Rearview of diverse people hugging each other
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912972/rearview-diverse-people-hugging-each-otherView license
Joseph A. Califano
Joseph A. Califano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11474142/joseph-califanoFree Image from public domain license
Business presentation slide editable mockup
Business presentation slide editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10444111/business-presentation-slide-editable-mockupView license
President Kennedy at awards ceremony
President Kennedy at awards ceremony
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11434162/president-kennedy-awards-ceremonyFree Image from public domain license
International partnership, business deals collage, editable design
International partnership, business deals collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11919133/international-partnership-business-deals-collage-editable-designView license
Award Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1974
Award Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1974
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400762/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1974Free Image from public domain license
Rearview of diverse people hugging each other
Rearview of diverse people hugging each other
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901824/rearview-diverse-people-hugging-each-otherView license
Award Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1973
Award Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1973
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400764/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1973Free Image from public domain license
Business people are joining hands together
Business people are joining hands together
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916582/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView license
Award Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1983
Award Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1983
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400889/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1983Free Image from public domain license
Business people are joining hands together
Business people are joining hands together
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916736/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView license
Audience and camera crew at National Library of Medicine Dedication Ceremony
Audience and camera crew at National Library of Medicine Dedication Ceremony
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11441288/audience-and-camera-crew-national-library-medicine-dedication-ceremonyFree Image from public domain license
Business collaboration png element, 3d remix, editable design
Business collaboration png element, 3d remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617195/business-collaboration-png-element-remix-editable-designView license
Award Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1981
Award Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1981
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400988/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1981Free Image from public domain license
Business people in a board room meeting
Business people in a board room meeting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901020/business-people-board-room-meetingView license
Award Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1978
Award Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1978
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400990/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1978Free Image from public domain license
Business people are joining hands together
Business people are joining hands together
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916588/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView license
Dr. Julius Axelrod meets the press after winning the Nobel Prize
Dr. Julius Axelrod meets the press after winning the Nobel Prize
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473723/dr-julius-axelrod-meets-the-press-after-winning-the-nobel-prizeFree Image from public domain license
Business people are joining hands together
Business people are joining hands together
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916726/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView license
Award Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1974
Award Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1974
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400838/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1974Free Image from public domain license